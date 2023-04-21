OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 21, 2023 3:47 PM ETOceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC), OCFCP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.05K Followers

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 21, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jill Hewitt - SVP and Investor Relations

Christopher Maher - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Lebel - President and Chief Operating Officer

Pat Barrett - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

David Bishop - Hovde Group

Michael Perito - KBW

Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Matthew Breese - Stephens Inc.

Manuel Navas - DA Davidson

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to the OceanFirst Financial Corp Earnings Conference Call. My name is, Bruno, and I'll be the operator of today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Jill Hewitt. Please go-ahead.

Jill Hewitt

Thank you, Bruno. Good morning and thank you all for joining us today. I'm Jill Hewitt, Senior Vice President at OceanFirst. We will begin this morning's call with our forward-looking statement disclosure.

Please remember that many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Refer to our press release and other public filings, including the risk factors in our 10-K, where you will find factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Thank you.

And now, I will turn the call over to our host, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Maher.

Christopher Maher

Thank you, Jill, good morning and thank you to all been able to join our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This morning, I'm joined by our President, Joe Lebel, and our Chief Financial Officer, Pat Barrett. We appreciate your interest in our performance and this opportunity to discuss our results with you.

Based on recent industry events, we will be adjusting our regular agenda to focus on the questions that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.