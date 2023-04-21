DNY59

Ebb And Flow

The stock market goes nowhere in a straight line. Price movements come in waves and cycles. The last few weeks have had a significant flow higher. The combined return of the 12.5 trading-day period and the 25 trading-day period ending April 17 was higher than 94.5% of such combined periods over the last 20 years (green line on chart below).

Economic Leads

A 94.5 percentile rank is not sustainable and appears to have already started down. The flow or move higher over the last month likely peaked Tuesday morning the 18th.

The Daily Cycles

The daily cycles of 12.5, 25, 50, 100, 200 trading-day periods suggest a lull or decline in the market is coming.

Economic Leads Economic Leads

The sine wave fitted to the 12.5 trading-day period (rose colored line in chart above) suggests the best 12.5 days would have completed April 6. The worst 12.5 trading-day period in the down cycle is indicated for 4/26/23-5/15/23.

The sine waves fitted to the 25, 50 and 100 trading-day periods are a bit out of kilter in their last cycle than in their previous nine cycles, but could still be consistent with a lull or pull back in market.

Economic Leads

The sine wave fitted to 25 trading-days periods suggests the 4/11/23-5/16/23 period will be the worst one in the cycle. While I don't have a lot of confidence in the timing of this cycle at the moment, I expect the 25 day return to head down from Thursday's 5.7% return 89.5 percentile rank.

Economic Leads

The weakest 50 trading-days period since November 2022 was -0.08% in February. The climax for the low in this cycle isn't indicated until August, but I expect there will be some negative 50 trading-day periods before that.

Economic Leads

The 3.5% return in the last 100 trading-days is below average and the percentile has been falling from 62.5% on April 3 to the current 44.0%. The sine wave indicates a low point in the first week of June..

Economic Leads

The 7.9% return over the last 200 trading-days is a hair below average for the last 20 years. I still believe this cycle is on its way to a significant high late next year, but the return has overshot the sine wave a bit and a lull or small pullback could certainly be in order.

Weak Economy, Not Recession

You too have probably heard numerous claims the last two years the economy is in recession or will be soon. You may have heard someone tout the weak retail sales figures the last two months as the start of a recession. Here is a bigger context.

Economic Leads

Real retail sales exploded higher from a Covid-recession low to a level in March of 2021 that was as high as if the growth trend in place before the great recession and financial crisis had never slowed down. Obviously, the surge was stimulus spending induced. Since that surge retail sales have roughly kept up with inflation, i.e. after inflation sales have trended flat. At this point it's more reasonable to conclude the decline the last two months is a fluctuation around the flat trend than the start of a sustained downturn. I expect the economy will soon finish digesting that monstrous surge and real retail sales will begin to trend higher more like a normal economic expansion.

The broader measure of consumer behavior, Real Personal Consumption has been trending higher the last two years.

Economic Leads

Real Personal Consumption (Red Line in chart above) is one of what I consider the Big 4 Recession Indicators. To be in recession at least two or three of these indicators would need to be in sustained and/or deep declines.

Next Fed Meeting

Another Fed rate increase coming out of the Fed meeting May 2-3 could foul sentiment and contribute to the expected flat or down trend the next few weeks.

For decades the Fed Funds rate has closely followed what the 3-month T-Bill yield did about four weeks earlier.

St Louis Fed Fred database

Here's a closer look at the recent data.

St Louis Fed Fred database

Right now the Fed Funds rate is 37 basis points below the T-Bill yield. At least a 25 basis point rise will occur unless the T-Bill yield falls before the May meeting. If the T-Bill yield goes up or even stays this high a 50 basis point raise will likely be on the table.

What To Do Now

If you rebalance your portfolio occasionally and you are a bit overweight equities this is probably a great time to rebalance.

If you are an active trader there will likely be opportunities to profit from short positions in funds that track the S&P 500 during the next two to five weeks.

If you are a long term investor the potential decline in the next few weeks probably should be ignored and not worth any worry.

In the previous article I recommended buying SP500. Based on over extension in the short term and some of the cycles pointing down I didn't want to leave the buy rating in place. I am changing the recommendation in this one to sell. It was a tossup between a sell and hold call. I expect to issue a buy rating within a few weeks.