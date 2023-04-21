Stock Market Ebbs And Flows - Ebb Warning!

Apr. 21, 2023 4:53 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)
Summary

  • The stock market will likely trend down or flat for the next two to five weeks. This will not be the start or resumption of a bear market.
  • Short-term surge in SP500 is not sustainable and short-term cycles are pointing down.
  • The economy is sluggish, but not in a recession.

Volatility In Financial Markets

DNY59

Ebb And Flow

The stock market goes nowhere in a straight line. Price movements come in waves and cycles. The last few weeks have had a significant flow higher. The combined return of the 12.5 trading-day period and the 25 trading-day period

Percentile ranks of S&P 500 return periods

Economic Leads

S&P 500 return over 12.5 trading-day periods with best fit sine wave

Economic Leads

Description of cycle charts

Economic Leads

S&P 500 return over 25 trading-day periods with best fit sine wave

Economic Leads

S&P 500 return over 50 trading-day periods with best fit sine wave

Economic Leads

S&P 500 return over 100 trading-day periods with best fit sine wave

Economic Leads

S&P 500 return over 200 trading-day periods with best fit sine wave

Economic Leads

Real Retail sales since 2005 with trend line since June 2009

Economic Leads

Chart of Big four recession indicators: Real Personal Consumption , Real income, Industrial Production and Non Farm Jobs charted from a base level at the end of the Covid-19 Recession

Economic Leads

Fed Funds Rate with 3-Month T-Bill Yield

St Louis Fed Fred database

Fed Funds Rate with 3-Month T-Bill Yield

St Louis Fed Fred database

This article was written by

Have managed money for clients as an independent advisor since 1991. Published a newsletter ECONOMIC LEADS from 1988 to 1993. Have an economics degree from Vanderbilt University. Focus on the macro picture forecasting the US economy and broad stock market. Also have a model to estimate long term equity returns for several countries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

There is no guarantee analysis of historical data their trends, cycles and correlations enable accurate forecasts. The data presented is from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Past performance does not indicate future results. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. This is not an offer to manage money.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

