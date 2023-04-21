LIT: Invest In EV Trend, While Eliminating Company-Specific Risk

Summary

  • With the steep sell-off in lithium carbonate spot price most likely at or nearing an end, this is a good potential investment entry point into the lithium mining sector.
  • Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF offers investors a chance to reduce company-specific potential risk, making it more of a lithium price trajectory play.
  • Given that, I am already invested in three lithium mining stocks. I intend to keep this ETF in reserve in case the volatile lithium market continues to plunge further down.

Investment thesis: While there is no way to tell when the currently cratering lithium prices will stabilize and reverse course back higher, the time seems about right to start building a position in lithium mining stocks. So far, I picked three lithium

