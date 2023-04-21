Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

During the first few months of 2023, there was growing optimism that the economy was finally returning to normal after a tumultuous three-year period that featured an unprecedented pandemic, 40-year-high inflation, and one of the fastest and still ongoing interest rate hike cycles in history. However, this optimism quickly faded due to mounting stress in the United States banking system. Since many commercial real estate loans are originated by banks, particularly community and regional banks, the market value of REITs dropped. Despite this, W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has been able to generate outsized total returns for shareholders at an annualized rate of nearly 13% since it became public in 1998, thanks to its portfolio diversification. Moreover, with several significant catalysts to accelerate funds from operations (FFO) growth, I am bullish on the stock's future.

W. P. Carey Portfolio

W. P. Carey Inc. is a global real estate investment trust that distinguishes itself from other REITs through its diverse portfolio of commercial properties and tenants. With 1,449 net lease properties located in 25 countries, W. P. Carey generates roughly one-third of its annualized base rent (ABR) from outside the United States, providing geographic diversification.

Moreover, W. P. Carey's portfolio achieves diversification through its property types, tenant roster, and tenant industries, reducing the risk of any single tenant or industry's impact on its revenue stream. Speaking of tenants, I wrote about EPR Properties' (EPR) concentration problem with its top three tenants accounting for over 40% of its total revenue, while no single tenant accounts for more than 3% of W. P. Carey's percentage of the total rent.

Top 10 Tenants (W. P. Carey)

By targeting middle-market, non-investment-grade tenants, W. P. Carey can negotiate attractive lease terms, allowing it to maintain a diverse tenant roster that includes U-Haul, the Spanish government, several European retail operations, and self-storage operator Extra Space Storage (EXR). The company's commitment to diversification positions it well for long-term growth and stability in the real estate market.

Consumer Price Index ('CPI') Linked Leases

W. P. Carey's portfolio is designed to withstand market cycles and generate earnings growth through various means. One significant catalyst for growth is inflation, which benefits the company's leases with rent escalations tied to the Consumer Price Index. Around 55% of W. P. Carey's annualized base rent is generated from these CPI-linked leases, which tend to be more prevalent in Europe. As inflation rises, W. P. Carey's same-store rent growth increases, giving the company an edge over its net-lease competitors.

Internal Growth from Contractual Rent Increases (W. P. Carey)

While lower inflation rates over the past decade have impacted W. P. Carey's same-store growth, the company's diversified tenant roster and favourable lease terms remain strong drivers of earnings growth. W. P. Carey's exposure to Europe presents a long-term opportunity for the company, despite near-term concerns about economic conditions and geopolitical conflicts.

ABR Growth (W. P. Carey)

W. P. Carey's resilience in market cycles and ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions enables the company to be aggressive when other net-lease REITs are pulling back. The company's inflation-linked leases and diversified portfolio make it a strong choice for investors looking for long-term growth and stability in the real estate market.

Moreover, in a recent letter to shareholders, CEO Jason Fox recently noted "the environment for sale-leasebacks is as favorable as we've ever seen it. High-yield debt and leveraged loans remain very expensive, driving a new batch of companies and private equity firms to explore alternative sources of capital." W. P. Carey is ready to deploy capital with over $2.2 billion in total liquidity and an investment-grade balance sheet. In fact, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services recently upgraded the company's credit rating and issue-level rating on its unsecured notes from BBB with a positive outlook to BBB+ with a stable outlook.

W. P. Carey Leadership

Speaking of CEO Jason Fox, it's worth taking a closer look at the company's leadership. W. P. Carey boasts an abundance of experienced executives who have spent decades at the company. CEO Jason Fox has been with the company since 2002, and CFO Toni Sanzone joined in 2013. Meanwhile, President John Park has been with the company since 1987.

However, Jason Fox has only been appointed CEO for just over five years, so a quick review of what he and his leadership team have accomplished might be insightful. In the last five years, W. P. Carey has generated a compound annual growth rate of 9.5%, compared to a total return of just 7.01% for the Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO).

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

More impressively, the company's key metrics, including revenue, earnings per share, adjusted funds from operations per share, and dividends per share, have all trended in the right direction.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Revenue - Real Estate $779.13 $1,172.86 $1,178.00 $1,312.13 $1,468.10 Diluted EPS $ 3.49 $ 1.78 $ 2.60 $ 2.24 $ 2.99 AFFO per share - Real Estate $ 4.39 $ 4.74 $ 4.60 $ 4.89 $ 5.20 Dividends per share $ 4.09 $ 4.14 $ 4.17 $ 4.21 $ 4.24 Debt to EBITDA 7.83 x 5.56 x 6.56 x 5.94 x 6.27 x Click to enlarge

In addition to financial performance, the company has also made significant progress in strengthening its balance sheet. W. P. Carey has reduced secured debt exposure as a percentage of gross assets by 30% in the last decade, which bodes well for the company's long-term financial health.

Secured Debt (W. P. Carey)

WPC's Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio Analysis

For income-oriented investors, W. P. Carey's current dividend yield stands at 5.88%. The company has managed to maintain its dividend throughout 2020/2021 despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, which puts the REIT on the verge of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat with 24 consecutive years of dividend increases. Currently, the company pays $1.07 per share on a quarterly basis, with a compound annual dividend growth of 2% in the last decade, which is not the highest growth rate.

In terms of the dividend payout ratio, REITs typically use Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) as a metric. This measure helps to normalize a REIT's earnings by adjusting for non-cash charges and one-time expenses that don't fully reflect its underlying earnings. By using this measure, investors can get a better understanding of the recurring cash flow a REIT generates, which is used to make dividend payments.

Based on the table above, the adjusted funds from operations payout ratio was 81%, which is higher than what I would typically like to see. However, the diversified nature of W. P. Carey's business, coupled with its near-Dividend Aristocrat status, gives me confidence that the dividend is well-covered. Nonetheless, conservative investors should still exercise caution since the energy crisis in Europe could impact W. P. Carey's tenants' ability to make timely rent payments and affect the company's dividend payments.

Risks to Consider for W. P. Carey

Despite the diversity of W. P. Carey's portfolio, there are still some risks to keep in mind.

The company has a strong balance sheet, but approximately 42% of its $8 billion debt matures prior to 2026. If interest rates remain high, refinancing that debt could result in higher interest expenses and negatively impact earnings. Furthermore, half of the 42% debt matures in the next two years, which could lead to refinancing at the peak of the rate cycle. Fortunately, the company's interest coverage ratio is above 3.40x, which provides some financial flexibility.

Debt Maturity Schedule (W. P. Carey)

Although the company is well-diversified, its largest tenant, U-Haul, accounts for 2.8% of rental revenue and has a weighted average lease term of only 1.3 years. U-Haul also has the option to repurchase its leased properties in April 2024, however, management has stated that there is no guarantee that such a repurchase will occur.

Valuation Compared With Peers

W. P. Carey's stock has been trading within a range of $67 to $90 in the last 52 weeks and is currently around $73. Management expects to generate AFFO within the range of $5.30 to $5.40 per share in 2023. At the midpoint, this means W. P. Carey is trading for just 14 times its current share price. Seeking Alpha estimates an FFO per share of 5.16, which would indicate a year-over-year growth of -6.52%, and a revenue growth of 13.33% YoY.

Here's a table that shows a comparison of some key financial metrics for W. P. Carey and its peers:

When compared to its peers, W. P. Carey has the highest market cap as well as the highest earnings per share. Its price-to-earnings ratio is trading at a similar level to its peers, but its price-to-operating cash flow and price-to-FFO ratios are on the higher end of the peer range. However, W. P. Carey has the highest return on invested capital among its peers.

Investment Outlook

W. P. Carey's well-diversified portfolio and inflation-linked rent escalations make it a relatively low-risk investment, positioned to withstand market downturns. However, lower risk often translates to lower return potential. Despite this, the company's new capital allocation approach and above-average contractual rent escalations due to inflation create an opportunity for accelerated growth.

At its current valuation of just under 14 times management's adjusted FFO guidance for 2023, W. P. Carey's shares seem reasonably priced. When factoring in the potential FFO growth catalysts, along with a current dividend yield above 5%, there is potential for solid returns even in a bull cycle. Though there are some risks to consider, the overall outlook for W. P. Carey appears positive.