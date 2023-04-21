Breakeven Inflation Rates Falling Isn't Bullish

Apr. 21, 2023 5:34 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, AGG, GVI, GBF, BND, BIV, OVB, PAB, SCHZ, CMBS, SPAB, AGGY, NUAG, BNDC, NUBD, UITB, PBND, HTAB, FFIU, EAGG, BBAG, FLCB, HCRB, GCOR, BTC, AVIG, BKAG, PIFI, FIGB, FSEC, GTO, BOND, BYLD, IUSB, FBND, VBND, TOTL, RFCI, FIBR, IMTB, FIXD, HTRB, WBND, JCPB, EUSB, ESGB, IEI, MBB, SPTI, SPMB, VGIT, VMBS, SCHR, GOVT, GNMA, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, FLGV, PFIX, DBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UNG, UGAZF, UCO, SCO, BOIL, UGA, KOLD, NRGU, UNL, GAZ, GRNTF, USAI, UBN, VDE, VENAX, VITAX, XLE, IYE, OIH, IXC, RYE, PXI, FXN, FCG, PSCE, FILL, FENY, FTXN, HDRO, SOLR, CNRG, PXE, PXJ, IEO, IEZ, XES, XOP, CRAK
Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • What can breakeven inflation rates tell us about oil prices, energy stocks, and market direction? It turns out it’s a lot more than you think.
  • With employment back to pre-pandemic levels, the monetary impulse has reversed, the supply-demand imbalance has normalized, and inflation is falling.
  • The 10-year breakeven rate peaked well before the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the trimmed-mean Personal Consumption Expenditure rate.

3D Rendering of financial icon floating on water piggy bank symbol on background concept of sunk cost finance. 3D render illustration cartoon.

Hoowy/iStock via Getty Images

What can breakeven inflation rates tell us about oil prices, energy stocks, and market direction? It turns out it’s a lot more than you think.

Since 2021, as the impact of an economic shutdown collided with $5

Inflation vs Money Supply

economic growth indicators. LEI and Economic Composite Index

Breakeven inflation rates and inflation

Breakeven inflation rates and economic growth (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GDP' title='Goodrich Petroleum Corporation'>GDP</a>)

Breakeven Inflation rates and net profit margins

Breakeven inflation rates and earnings

Breakeven inflation rates, oil prices, and energy stocks.

PPI CPI spread vs net profit margins.

PPI CPI spread vs earnings.

10-year breakeven rates and S&P 500 annual percent change.

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
29.91K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.