mi-viri

There are no second chances in life, except to feel remorse."― Carlos Ruiz Zafón, The Shadow of the Wind

Today, we put CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the spotlight for the first time ever. The stock plunged some 30% in early March after an analyst at Stephens warned that 'a new billing and coding document published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services [CMS] "appeared clearly negative" for CareDx. The stock has also dropped an additional just over 15% since then.

As a result of the CMS change, the Stephen's analyst downgraded the name to Equal Weight from Overweight and slashed his price target to $9 from $19 a share. Is the analyst's view on this stock accurate or is the sell-off in CareDx a buying opportunity? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview

CareDx, Inc. is based in South San Francisco and the company develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. The stock currently trades for around nine bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $485 million.

Among the offerings in CareDx's product/testing services portfolio are:

AlloSure Kidney (all descriptions from company website)

A donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients

AlloMap Heart

A gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients

AlloSure Lung

A dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Olerup SSP

This product is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology.

CareDx also offers a variety of software and apps that assist in patient tracking, monitoring and other functionality. Testing services make up nearly 80% of CareDx's overall revenue. The company also has a pipeline and expects a couple of key new products to hit the market on a near term horizon.

February Company Presentation

Fourth Quarter Results

On February 27th, the company reported fourth quarter numbers. CareDx had a non-GAAP loss of 7 cents a share as revenues rose four percent on a year-over-year basis to $82.4 million. Both top and bottom-line results were slightly above the consensus estimates.

February Company Presentation

Testing services revenues declined five percent from the same period a year ago even as testing volume increased 14%. The lower revenue per test was attributed to 'payer mix' and greater non-reimbursed test totals, the former cited for two thirds of the decline. Some of the later was driven by the company's commercial strategy to maintain and build market share. Revenue per 'reimbursed test' remained the same. For the year, testing services revenue was up two percent to $263.8 million.

February Company Presentation

Product revenues rose 11% year-over-year to $8.6 million. Digital and Patient Solutions revenue gained 190% year-over-year to $8.4 million. Most of the latter's division rise was due to a small acquisition.

February Company Presentation

Unfortunately, CareDx's results in the fourth quarter were somewhat overshadowed by forward guidance provided by management. Leadership now expects FY2023 revenue to come in between $228 million to $238 million. The consensus analyst firm estimate at the time was just a tad over $340 million. Management put several assumptions around its guidance for this fiscal year (below)

February Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Just over 10% of the outstanding float in the shares are currently held short. So far in 2023, several insiders have sold just over $600,000 worth of shares collectively. The company ended FY2022 with just over $290 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet after posting a non-GAAP net loss of $3.7 million for the fourth quarter. CareDx had a positive operational cash flow of $7 million for the quarter, which reflected improvements in cash collection on test. The company carries no long-term debt.

February Company Presentation

Late in 2022, management announced a $50 million stock buyback authorization. As of the end of the 2022 fiscal year, the company had repurchased some 600,000 shares under this program.

Three other analyst firms besides Stephens have maintained Hold/Neutral ratings on CareDx since fourth quarter results came out including Raymond James. Both BTIG ($19 price target) and Goldman Sachs ($13 price target) reissued Buy ratings.

Verdict

The current analyst firm consensus is that CareDx will lose 63 cents a share in FY2023 as sales decline some three percent to roughly $310 million. They see sales growth in the mid-single digits in FY2024 as losses nearly get cut in half.

February Company Presentation

CareDx projects its market will experience significant growth over the next five to ten years (above). The company mentioned many opportunities and challenges within the Medicare and Medicare Advantage programs within its fourth quarter conference call. Its guidance for FY2023 does not seem to reflect the same concern/impact that the Stephens analyst pointed out on March 2nd that caused the stock to plummet.

February Company Presentation

However, GAAP gross margins for FY2022 declined to 68% from 70% in FY2021. While the company expects to be adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the first half of 2023, overall profitability seems some years off. The company's balance sheet should enable that transition without any need for capital raises and the recent stock buyback announcement points to the strength of CareDx's net cash position.

Taking out net cash, the stock sells for less than .7 times sales. However, with little revenue growth on the horizon and no profitability, it is hard to be too enthusiastic about investing in CDNA in a market environment where the Fed Funds rate is heading to five percent and possibly beyond.

To be blunter, does an investor want to own a stock in a company that is unlikely to be profitable until at least FY2025, that will experience declining sales growth this year, and has a major unknown hanging over it when one can get over five percent in three-month Treasury bill? I personally think not.

I think investors are likely to sit on the sidelines and wait to see what impacts CMS changes have on CareDx's revenues. They should get a good data point on that front when the company reports first quarter results in about five weeks. Until then, I see no reason to buy the recent sell-off in the shares given the recent uncertainty.