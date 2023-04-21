FactoryTh

In February, I believed that the outlook for shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was improving. This came after the company has seen a tough 2022, yet spot prices have recovered since the start of the year. Despite the optimism on the back of higher prices, the company was hurt by bad weather hurting near-term production, while inflationary pressures pushed up capital spending requirements.

Some Perspective

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw its share price peak around the $60 mark in 2008 and 2010 as the confidence around those boom times triggered management into making a really painful round-trip into the oil and energy sector. This and pressure on the core copper business meant that shares fell to $10 in the years 2016 to 2020. Post-pandemic shares have come to life again, as shares rose to levels in the low fifties early in 2022.

This was driven by a great improvement in the financial performance of the business. In the pandemic year 2020, Freeport generated $15 billion in revenues, on which net earnings were reported at $599 million. Revenues rose in a huge way to $22.8 billion in 2021, as operating earnings rose to $8.3 billion, with net earnings reported in at $4.3 billion, equal to about $3 per share. The great earnings power meant that net debt fell to just $1.4 billion, and investors became upbeat on the prospects (again).

The company started 2022 on a very strong note as copper prices came in around $5 per pound, resulting in first quarter sales of $6.6 billion and earnings topping a dollar per share. That momentum was short-lived, as copper prices fell to $3.30 per pound over the summer. This triggered a huge pullback in the shares price as shares were cut in half to the mid-twenties. Amidst these lower prices, earnings power fell to a run rate of $1.00-$1.50 per share, with copper prices trading in the higher $3s.

Copper prices have largely traded between $4.00 and $4.25 per pound since the start of 2023, as Freeport reported fourth quarter revenues of $5.8 billion and earnings of $0.48 per share in January. This was a bit better than I thought, given prevailing copper prices, although net debt ticked up to $2.5 billion amidst higher capital spending requirements. These were reported at $3.5 billion, nearly twice the $2 billion depreciation charge for the year, as capital spending was even set to rise to $5.2 billion in 2023.

With shares trading at $40 in February and earnings power trending around $2.50 per share, the valuation came down to 16 times earnings. Net earnings made that these cash flows could be used to halt the increase in net debt, following the strong net capital spending requirements. There was some bad news as well, including heavy rain in Indonesia, although outages were only expected to last for a few weeks.

Stagnation

Since February, shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. have traded in a $35-$45 range, now trading at $39 per share, down 4% on the day. This came in the wake of the release of the first quarter results.

First quarter sales fell from $6.6 billion in the same period last year to $5.4 billion this year. The company still posted operating earnings of $1.5 billion and net earnings of $663 million, equal to $0.46 per share. Net investments meant that net debt inched up to $2.8 billion, still very manageable, as the full year net capital spending budget was cut by a hundred million to $5.1 billion. The softer results were in part the result of lower sales levels, which are expected to boost sales in the coming quarter.

For now, copper prices are fairly stable, although they only come in a few pennies below the $4 per pound level, marking continued pressure on the results in all likelihood.

If we look at the overall results, the story is still intact. While I pegged the earnings power at $2.50 per share in February, the first quarter results reveal that earnings power trends around $2 per share here. This comes amidst production interruptions in Indonesia and lower sales results which hurt the near-term impact, but on the other hand, current prices are not very strong, either.

Given all these trends, I continue to work with my $2.00-$2.50 per share earnings estimate for the year, and quite frankly am not really warming up to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares here at $40. The reality is that shares look largely fairly valued here, as above-average volatility in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares creates for interesting entry points on an occasional basis.