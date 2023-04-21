Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) beat guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow in the fiscal year just ended.

Warner Bros Discovery EBITDA And Free Cash Flow Guidance Compared To Actual (Warner Bros Discovery Fourth Quarter 2022, Corporate Conference Call Slides)

The "beat" was enabled by a fourth quarter bereft of a lot of consolidation and one-time acquisition charges. It is likely to be a window of things to come in fiscal year 2023.

Most leveraged buyouts are cash flow oriented. Getting that cash flowing to support rapid deleveraging is a key objective. It points to why management was so intent on "cleaning house" as shown by the layoffs, the new hires, and the cash and non-cash charges to quickly whip the acquisition into competitive shape.

The above slide also demonstrates that even though management found things worse than was originally thought, they still managed to come up with conservative guidance that they had a decent chance to beat. This is a sign of good management that really knew what it was getting into before it got into it. It is also a sign that this acquisition finally has management that knows what to do with these assets.

Warner Bros Discovery Free Cash Flow Summary Results (Warner Bros Discovery Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Most of the fiscal year's cash flow sits in the fourth quarter. For much of the fiscal year, EBITDA has been climbing. But more than a few commentators have noted that you cannot spend EBITDA. You, however, can spend cash.

Therefore, it is extremely important for EBITDA to have backup in the form of cash flow. Non-GAAP numbers can be very tricky that way. Many of them depend upon each other for validation. One of them cannot be used in a vacuum without confirmation elsewhere.

So exactly what happened to cash flow in the beginning of the fiscal year? Well, that cash flow was first used for one-time acquisition expenses. Then there were layoffs and other acquisition related expenses that were unlikely to repeat. It is also likely that the acquisition had a bloated heavily regulated personnel structure more typical of the telephone world than the competitive industry it exists in. Obviously, that had to change, and it did.

But without non-recurring charges, and with improving EBITDA during the last fiscal year, free cash flow is very likely to average more than $2 billion a quarter in the current fiscal year. After all the bad news from the initial "housecleaning" and "whipping into shape" process, the idea of lots of free cash flow will likely surprise the market.

Offsetting Headwinds

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. management noted some issues, like EBITDA appeared to be low in the current year than the previously separate EBITDA of the companies before the acquisition. Another headwind was the weak advertising environment. Undoubtedly, some of the movie release changes played a part as well. Therefore, management needed things to offset the obvious declines that were at the center of attention for the market.

Warner Bros Discovery Summary Of DTC Results (Warner Bros Discovery Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The most visible offset was easily the improvement in the last situation of the segment shown above. The good news here offset a lot of market segment news (growth or lack thereof).

This gives management time for some slower solutions to become apparent to the market. Turning around CNN to meet market expectations, for example, is very likely to take one-to-two years at least. The movies part of the acquisition likewise has a roughly three-year planning period before the public sees the movie. Therefore, any cancellations mentioned by management will likely leave "holes" in the release schedule for some time to come.

A lot of times though, visible does better than math facts. So, what is happening with the DTC division could well have an outsized effect on the stock price for some time to come.

Debt

One thing about the debt here is that it is spaced out in case a large acquisition like this one takes some time to turn around. One could easily conclude that several "course corrections" are part of the debt structure should they be needed. On the other hand, should things go better than expected then the debt can be retired early.

Warner Bros Discovery Summary Of Key Debt Considerations (Warner Bros Discovery Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Most would agree that at least initially, the debt ratio calculation would appear to have meant that management "went out on a limb" to complete this acquisition. That should mean that management felt these assets were one heck of a bargain. Sometimes that message gets lost in all the "house cleaning" and "clear the decks" news that had some investors wondering if this acquisition was an unlimited money pit.

On the other hand, management not only repaid a fair amount of debt unexpectedly fast, but also ended the year with a comfortable cash balance while reiterating the long-term debt ratio goals.

Without all the one-time events, management is expecting quite a debt ratio improvement from the current year. That means that management expects to unleash quite a bit of cash generating ability from these assets within a year. Given the size of the acquisition, that is quite an accomplishment.

On the other hand, properly run media assets generally generate quite a bit of cash flow and free cash flow. So, the forecast shown above is not really out of the ordinary if management knows what it is doing (also a key risk).

Summary

Let's start with the last item first. The debt interest rate clearly shows that the debt market had some faith in management on this transaction. I follow companies paying far higher rates than what is shown above for this transaction. To me, that interest rate indicates that the debt market expects this management to shape up this acquisition "routinely" with a fairly high expectation of the debt being repaid. So far, management's actions seem to confirm that expectation.

The debt market can certainly have second thoughts as this post acquisition proceeds. That would enable management to repay debt by purchasing that debt at a discount. John Malone in his interviews appeared to entertain this thought more than once.

On the opposite hand, the acquisition assimilation process could go off the rails. But the debt is structured to allow an extend assimilation process.

The market, on the other hand appears focused on the initial debt ratio. But Mr. Market appears to not realize that layoffs, one time acquisition expenditures, and other costs all go into the debt calculation in the first year. But those same expenditures will be absent in year two. That provides an "automatic" positive comparison to probably more than offset any anticipated headwinds. Furthermore, management probably anticipated any industry weakness during the "whipping into shape" process.

Some progress, like the DTC part of the business, is likely to sway the market more than overall progress. Overall, though, it appears that management is poised to report positive comparisons for the whole fiscal year. Mr. Market just loves that kind of story. More positive comparisons will come in the future as the movie division ramps up to its capability.

Generally, a company like Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and people like John Malone look to make a lot of money to overcome the work needed and the risk taken for such an acquisition. I would think a rock bottom minimum would be to triple the money paid for the acquisition over a 5-year period. That would be quite a return from the current price which is really lower than the initial price paid. They may not make their goal (which is a definite risk). But there sure are a lot of ways to win from the current price while Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. management tries.