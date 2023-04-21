Vera Tikhonova

Introduction

There are significant headwinds taking shape in the automobile market today. Inflation continues to eat away at consumers' spending power while pressuring consumer sentiments. Further, as the Federal Reserve attempts to curb these pressures, the interest rates to get new auto loans have skyrocketed over the past year. As such, many analysts are turning increasingly cautious in the automobile sector, and I share this view. It is true that Ford (NYSE:F) has not seen a material impact on its sales as of today, but considering the macroeconomic conditions and the deteriorating automobile financing trends, I believe Ford is a sell.

Risk to Thesis

For now, the demand for Ford's F-Series trucks continues to be strong.

The chart below shows that the consumers' demand for pickup trucks is not showing any signs of a slowdown. All major models including the F-Series, GM's (GM) Silverado and Sierra, and Chrysler's Ram trucks are also performing well.

GoodCarBadCar

Digging deeper into the data, Ford Trucks performed the best compared to its competitors. F-Series truck sales increased 21% year-to-date compared to last year while Silverado and Sierra sales were only up 4.86% and 18.69% year-over-year. Further, RAM trucks showed a 17.12% decline year-to-date compared to last year. As such, while the US pickup truck sales continue to hold strong in a challenging environment, Ford's F-Series' performance remains stronger than its competitors.

Automobile Headwinds

In a world where consumers' demand for new vehicles seems to be unending, the new vehicle demand may be forced to slow down in the coming months. Experian's State of the Automotive Finance Market Q4 2022 shows that consumers had to resort to paying more than in the past few years to compensate for the rising interest rates and new vehicle prices. In 2022, consumers paid an average of $716 a month for an auto loan while they only paid $646 in 2021 and $578 in 2020. From 2020, consumers, on average, are paying about 24% more showing that consumers' budgets are getting stretched. Compared to all other popular models, Ford F-150 required consumers to take out the most loans as F-150 customers paid an average of $898 a month.

Further, considering that the average loan term stagnated since 2020 at about 69.44 months, consumers do not have much room to lengthen the auto loans much longer to continue affording vehicles in a high-interest rate environment. This claim is backed by two pieces of data. First, the year-over-year difference in new car loan amounts has slowed from $4414 in 2021 to $1610 in 2022. When looking into the quarterly data, the difference in average new loan amount declined from 2022Q3 to 2022Q4. Second, it is becoming more likely for lenders to tighten lending requirements as macroeconomic conditions show risks and consumer delinquency on these loans increase. The 60-day delinquencies surpassed pre-COVID levels while the 30-day delinquencies are nearing the pre-COVID level. With rising prices and an already stretched loan term, there does not seem to be more room for more expensive loans, which are backed by rising delinquency rates and declining loan growth.

Therefore, I believe the signs of weakening demand are showing. Consumers are likely not able to sustain additional growth as monthly payments and average loan terms are already high. Further, as delinquency rates continue to climb, lenders may be more stringent in underwriting a new loan which could potentially further strain consumers.

Macroeconomic Conditions

In addition to the current headwind facing the company, the future headwinds will likely worsen over the coming months. According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the average interest rate of a new car loan for 60 months in February of 2023 is 7.48%, which is 14.2% higher than the November 2022 interest rate of 6.55%. With the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates by another 25 basis points in May, the interest rates for a new car loan will continue rising. Considering the fact that the Experian report that showed an industry headwind was made in late 2022 when interest rates were lower, the delinquency rates and payment pressure for consumers will likely have gone up. Therefore, due to the interest rate environment, consumers will likely experience more pressure going forward.

Beyond interest rates, there are possibilities of lenders becoming more stringent in their loan underwriting. Delinquency rates have been consistently rising, interest rates are expected to further increase, and consumers have taken on more loans than before. Thus, considering that the banking industry will likely be more conservative following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, a harder lending environment for consumers may be a possibility.

Valuation

Finally, Ford's valuations are not at an attractive level today.

Data by YCharts

As the chart above shows, Ford's forward price-to-earnings data show that the company's valuation multiple is near its relative highs today despite the deteriorating macroeconomic conditions. With declining hopes of significant revenue growth in 2023, I believe there is more room to fall than room to rise.

Further, Tesla (TSLA) reported their earnings report on April 19th, which hinted at further pains in the industry. Despite a hit on margins, Tesla continued its price cuts throughout 2023Q1, which could be translated to declining consumer demand. Although comparing a predominantly ICE vehicle manufacturer, Ford, and EV manufacturer, Tesla, does not go hand in hand, I believe a connection could be made. The price of Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y are in the $40,000 to $50,000 range similar to F-150's MSRP. Thus, relatively affluent consumers buy these vehicles, and a sign that shows even these consumers are slowing purchases likely means that Ford will also report macroeconomic pressure in the company's next earnings report. The customer base may be different, but Tesla's recent earnings do show that even relatively affluent consumers could be feeling the pressure.

Overall, despite a future headwind starting to take shape, I believe the market has not rightfully adjusted the stock price yet.

Summary

For now, Ford sales continue to be strong. However, I believe the company's demand will start to deteriorate throughout 2023 due to exceptionally strong headwinds. Not only are macroeconomic conditions already in an unfavorable state shown by increased loan amounts due to higher interest rates and delinquency rates, but it is also expected to worsen as the market still appears to expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points in May. As such, consumers will likely hold back from purchasing a new vehicle, similar to what Tesla has been seeing in 2023. Compiling these reasonings, I believe Ford is too expensive as its valuations likely do not reflect that the market has already taken these into account. Therefore, I believe Ford is a sell.