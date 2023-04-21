Why Most Investors Underperform The Market | Part 3: Hunting Forward Yields

mj0007/iStock via Getty Images

Most investors, whether retail or professional, underperform the market over time. As a result, they are perpetually craving new investing methodologies and stock-picking ideas for a straightforward reason: Their chosen approaches to portfolio management are not producing alpha.

In part three of a five-part series, Quality Value Investing (QVI) continues its exploration of investment practices and schemes that challenge alpha instead of producing it.

Forgive the cynical approach; however, sometimes flipping the coin and looking at the negative aspects of an applied discipline such as stock market investing can be as impactful as the more positive attributes of discovering how to pick the winning stocks of enduring enterprises.

They Passively Index - Not Actively Hedge

What is the best alternative to do-it-yourself, active investing?

The financial media suggests investing in passive indexes to guarantee portfolios at least keep pace with the market. So what is the worst choice?

Joining the crowd and trading the shortsighted gimmicks churned by the Wall Street fee machine is inferior to buy-and-hold common stock investing hedged with passive indexing.

It is typical for the proponents of passive investing to omit a reminder that indexes contain every company in the market, sector, or industry, translating to owning a lot of poor-quality enterprises in addition to the few good ones. Passive indexing assures average returns to the market, for better or worse.

Whether used for active or passive investing, exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are derivatives notorious for inherent risk from massive investor participation. Warren Buffett has said that makes them candidates for "financial weapons of mass destruction"1 in a down market.

While profiting from the meteoric rise in equities from deflated interest rates in the 2009 to 2021 bull market, they ignored the ongoing threat of inflation to the stock market. Then the bear left its cave in 2022. Boom.

Suggested anecdotes: Advising active individual investors to go 100 percent index funds is akin to recommending that an avid angler buy every fish at the market. A blend of active stock picking and passive hedging is the best route to achieving alpha.

1. Warren E. Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., 2002 Letter to Shareholders, February 21, 2003.

They Speculate in Micro-Caps

Illiquid microcaps are defined as lower than $1 billion in market capitalization.

In the FOMO-influenced (fear of missing out) post-Great Recession bull market, micro caps represented over 70 percent of publicly traded companies on US exchanges, major and over-the-counter [OTC].

OTC is defined as traded via a broker/dealer network instead of a centralized exchange. As a result, investing in OTC issues—predominated by foreign-based enterprises—is speculative. Passing on the unnecessary risk forces investors to miss out on an international staple or two; however, the OTC listing represents the underlying security more than the actual business operation.

Many unknowing investors lose principal when these speculative stocks, unsupported by sound fundamentals or attractive valuations, take steep price drops. In lock-step with the enthusiastic casino gambler, retail investors who chase fast money brag when winning. Yet, unlike the veiled poor gaming results, the vulnerable securities tickers dance across televisions, desktops, and mobile screens.

The 2022 inflationary bear market was another exercise that favors value investing across market cycles as investors are now loading up on inflation-protected products en masse, whether short-duration bonds, precious metals, or real estate, at higher entry prices than before inflation struck.

Suggested anecdotes: Remember to stick with the more liquid major-exchange traded large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks and ETFs.

These words of wisdom from Howard Marks speak volumes: "Following the beliefs of the herd will give you average performance in the long run and can get you killed at the extremes."2

2. Howard Marks, The Most Important Thing (New York: Columbia University Press, 2011.)

They Hunt High Yields Instead of Total Return

Chasing forward high-yield dividends and non-dividend growth stories are recipes for junk equity.

Many companies behind 6 to 10 percent and higher forward-yielding shares must grow dividend rates, or the stocks need to fall in price, or a combination thereof, for the dividend yields to remain high or increase. Those are recipes for disaster.

It is rare for popular trends to become remedies for struggling investors. Yet, time and again, each investment fad becomes harmful to portfolios.

Forward high-yield dividend stocks are all the rage for the wrong reasons but were top-of-mind for investors starving for higher payouts in the low-interest-rate environment of the post-Great Recession bull market. As a result, many top subscription offerings and financial media pieces focused on the high-yield paradigm. Unfortunately, history tells us the crowd is almost always wrong regarding fads and favorites.

Along with high returns, loom risky headwinds and questionable underlying fundamentals. Just ask the victims of the high-yield junk bond bubble in the 1980s. "But this bull market and its high-yield security opportunities are different," the perma-bulls rejoiced before the stock market crash of 1987.

Nevertheless, the junk bond craze returned to the epic bull market of 2009-21 in the form of forward high-yield dividend stocks. This time, instead of leveraging mergers and acquisitions at the corporate level when available capital was insufficient, high-yield equities influenced daring risk/reward plays as retail investors or their advisors sought outsized returns to leverage underfunded retirement account balances. And the high-yield perma-bulls rinsed and repeated, 'this time is different," leading up to the 2022 inflationary bear market.

An inevitable cyclical downturn in the overall stock market preempts the principal capital invested by millions of retail investors concentrated in risky, forward, high-yield dividend equities such as business development companies, master limited partnerships, and real estate investment trusts.

Their neighbor yelled, "Buy the yield," So they did, sans the research and due diligence. But, unfortunately, acting on a tip is mistake number one for many underperforming investors.

The misfortune of ignoring the risks involved with high-yield securities, whether priced or unpriced, is the persuasion of retirees to sell below 5 percent stable yielders for the 6 to 10 plus percent forward yields of risky equities was widespread.

Perhaps some retirees had the opposite experience by investing in high-yielders producing double-digit total returns each year during the low-interest rate bull market. But, similar to a raucous party, this bubble burst when the coronavirus pandemic and inflation bear market arrived uninvited. High dividend investors who think it's possible to time the perfect exit were sailing on the proverbial ship of fools.

Preferred stocks, an equity instrument that presents as a glorified bond emphasizing the dividend, were also the rage.

Some well-crafted story headlines and marketing pitches cast a positive spin on the paradox of a safe, forward, high-yielder. But, unfortunately, such absurdity is akin to fishing for sushi-grade salmon in a crystal clear river known as toxic from a colorless pollutant.

As expected, these pundits remind us of what we missed, disregarded, and tripped over in the amateur analysis, challenging our common-sense assumptions and conclusions. Although the professional debate is encouraged and welcomed, the thesis remains that investors are chasing the dividend more than enterprise quality with forward high-yield stocks.

Nonetheless, if a conscientious trading strategy puts income ahead of capital gains, so be it with cautionary best wishes.

Suggested anecdotes: High-yield dividend stocks—defined as 6 percent and higher forward yields on common shares—are rarely below-average risk or low-risk instruments, thus supporting QVI's perpetual bearish view of the space. Quality-based value investors never buy stocks based on market euphoria or the dividend yield alone. Caveat emptor prevails in investing as well.

The enticement of high yields on a stock seems to overshadow the necessary due diligence required to determine if the representative company is stable enough to justify the yield with capital allocations and shareholder returns from a well-managed operation. For example, do we prefer to own a quality 4 percent yielder with compounding average capital gains of 6 percent a year or a high-risk stock yielding 10 percent, although averaging a minus 5 percent annualized capital loss?

In the above example, the value investor is averaging a plus 10 percent average annual total gain in the former. In contrast, the high-yield fan is settling for a meager plus 5 percent average annual total return.

To be sure, despite holding no voting rights, preferred shareholders are paid a piece of the earnings before the common shareholders in bankruptcy. However, if investors are committed to owning slices of quality companies, there is less worry about getting in line for payment. Thus, take the secondary dividend and the first voting rights — and, more important, the capital gains — of the common shares of high-quality, enduring enterprises.

Remember, dividend rates adjust monthly, quarterly, or annually from board-directed payouts, and the corresponding yields go up and down each market day as a prisoner of the stock price. The concept of dividend payouts involves a simple paradigm in the fundamental economics of the price/yield relationship, whether bonds or equities. The yield goes down when the price goes up, and vice versa.

An Alternative High-Yield Dividend Model

As an alternative method, measure a stock holding's yield-on-cost instead of chasing forward dividend payouts. The return on cost represents the yield of the annualized dividend rate relative to the cost basis of the common shares. For example, as of this writing, the yield-on-cost of each of the four original dividend-paying holdings of the QVI Concentrated Portfolio was far superior to the current forward yield.

Yield-on-Cost of the QVI Portfolios' Original Four Holdings*

Company Basis Div Rate Forward Yield Yield-on-Cost Union Pacific (UNP) $29.77 $5.20 2.57% 17.47% Microsoft (MSFT) $20.35 $2.72 0.95% 13.37% 3M (MMM) $59.56 $6.00 5.73% 10.54% Coca-Cola (KO) $20.02 $1.84 2.88% 9.19% Click to enlarge

*Original four holdings that are currently paying a dividend.

(Source: QVI Concentrated Portfolio at Quality Value Investing, as of the intraday market on April 21, 2023.)

Table Key

Basis — Original cost basis of each common share of stock adjusted for splits and dividends ($).

Div Rate — Trailing one-year dividend payout ($).

Forward Yield — Dividend rate divided by the market price per share (%).

Yield-on-Cost — Dividend rate divided by cost basis per share (%).

Yield-on-cost is another reminder of the power of buying slices of businesses with quality business models when the share prices are trading at reasonable, if not bargain, prices. Our family portfolio purchased each stock in the preceding table in 2010 or 2011 and will continue to hold for the long term, perhaps forever.

Yield-on-cost is high-yield dividend investing that produces alpha.

