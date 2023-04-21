PMF: The Value Just Isn't There, Despite A Favorable Muni Backdrop

Apr. 21, 2023 7:01 PM ETPIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • With a potential recession on the way, locking in higher yields in the credit markets makes sense to me right now. Munis are one way to play this idea.
  • PMF is a decent fund, but it appears expensive relative to its sister funds from PIMCO and other muni CEFs on the open market.
  • Recent income metrics were fairly weak, suggesting the latest distribution cut may not be the last.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Collage image of hands interacting with bar graph

We Are

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NYSE:PMF) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a closed-end fund with a primary

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Recession Signal (Credit Markets)

Recession Signal (Credit Markets) (Charles Schwab)

Historical Performance During Past Recessions (IG Muni Sector)

Historical Performance During Past Recessions (IG Muni Sector) (FactSet)

Bond Credit Ratings (past recessions)

Bond Credit Ratings (past recessions) (Moody's)

Distribution Cut

Distribution Cut (PIMCO)

YTD Performance (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PMF' title='PIMCO Municipal Income Fund'>PMF</a>)

YTD Performance (PMF) (Seeking Alpha)

UNII Metrics

UNII Metrics (PIMCO)

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.11K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT, CEF

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PCK, VCV, PML, BGT, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 25%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PML, NEA, PCK, VCV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.