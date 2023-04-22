ARK's Expected Value For Tesla In 2027

Apr. 22, 2023 1:12 AM ETTSLA1 Comment
ARK Investment Management profile picture
ARK Investment Management
5.43K Followers

Summary

  • ARK has grown increasingly confident that Tesla will launch a robotaxi service soon.
  • Tesla’s data library should help prove statistically the safety of its vehicles, giving it a significant advantage over peers in the regulatory approval process.
  • Tesla holds cash and bitcoin on its balance sheet and does not benefit from any yield-generating assets.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

By: Tasha Keeney, CFA, Director of Investment Analysis & Institutional Strategies; Sam Korus, Director of Research, Autonomous Technology & Robotics; & Daniel Maguire, ACA, Research Associate

ARK's updated open-source Tesla (TSLA) model yields an expected value per share

Tesla, Tasha Keeney, Tesla Model, Valuation, Enterprise Value, Electric Vehicles, Robotaxis, Ride-Hail

ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023

Monte Carlo model

ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023

Tesla FSD

ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023

Tesla Capital Efficiency

ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023

MWh Allocation

ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023

Stationary Energy Storage

ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023

EBIT

ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023

Share Price Outcomes

ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023

Modeled Scenarios

ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023

This article was written by

ARK Investment Management profile picture
ARK Investment Management
5.43K Followers
ARK Invest holds a precision lens on thematic investing. We focus on disruptive innovation and identify themes that will enhance productivity and create wealth. ARK seeks to research and invest in technologically enabled innovation that cuts across economic sectors and changes the way our world works. Our current themes include: Industrial Innovation, Web x.0, and the Genomic Revolution. Innovation is inevitable, and ultimately wins out in an equity market. Our research is made available on our website and we invite everyone to participate in our discussions around thematic investing in innovation. For more information please visit: http://ark-invest.com

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.