Nuvei: Risky Business

Apr. 22, 2023
Stephen Frampton
Summary

  • Nuvei's endorsement by Ryan Reynolds doesn't change the fact they are highly levered, dilutive, and reliant on inorganic growth to maintain high growth rates.
  • With the stock's 60-70% run-up and newly levered balance sheet, the risk has greatly increased and the margin of safety has disappeared.
  • With a demanding valuation, nearing overvaluation, I rate the stock a sell, as there are less risky opportunities with more upside.

Ryan Reynolds Makes Appearance At Special Screening Of "Green Lantern" For The Troops

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

There's a lot to like about Ryan Reynolds but his latest investment idea isn't my favorite. If his 25% investment in Mint Mobile was "Deadpool" (Mint just got bought out for $1.35B) then his investment in Nuvei

Chart

The big MOS stands for margin of safety. As you can see, the stock has run up since then. ((Seeking Alpha))

Chart

Note the increase in stock-based compensation. $139M is nothing to sneeze at ((Nuvei's Q4 Investor Presentation))

Table

I should start a payments company ((Author's Calculation - Data from SEDI))

Table

A new metric for Nuvei: Adjusted EBITDA ( (Author's Calculation))

Table

I used management's guidance for 2023 numbers, and had to put in some SBC number, but who know what it will be next year ((Author's calculation))

Table

I thought this was supposed to be a growth stock ((Author's Calculation))

Table

I assume organic growth of 15% as I'm writing a bearish article and want to avoid negative bias (Author's Calculation)

I am self-teaching investing through reading, studying, and practice. I have a long time horizon with a Canadian skew. My favourite investing books are "One Up on Wall Street," by Peter Lynch, "100 to 1 in the Stock Market," by Thomas Phelps and Chris Mayers' update to that book, "100 Baggers." I also appreciate Thomas Hayes from Hedgefundtips.com for modeling professional investing week by week.

Comments (5)

