Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

There's a lot to like about Ryan Reynolds but his latest investment idea isn't my favorite. If his 25% investment in Mint Mobile was "Deadpool" (Mint just got bought out for $1.35B) then his investment in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) is "Green Lantern." Reynolds, after watching Green Lantern for the first time commented, "Oh my god, it's tough."

Background

I wrote my first article on Nuvei in January. I was bullish because Nuvei had huge and stable margins, a top-of-the-line product, owner-operators, and niche in the regulated online gaming payments industry. I thought this was significant because payments are a highly competitive business; it's nearly impossible to have any kind of durable moat. I was willing to accept the lack of barriers to entry because the price was so low; the stock was pricing in a very bleak future. I had a margin of safety.

I wrote a couple of follow up articles, the most recent of which recommended the stock as a buy at similar prices to today. I noted that I was having some misgivings about management and the valuation wasn't special compared to other opportunities in the market, but fundamental growth appeared strong and debt manageable.

I've taken a closer look since then, and have come to different conclusions. Fundamental growth is not strong, debt is less manageable than I thought, and the valuation is pricing in more than I'm now comfortable with. Moreover, I still have misgivings about management, even though they are founder owned and operated. The possibility of permanently losing money by investing in Nuvei has become too high for me.

In short, there is more risk in the stock than I thought, I'm out.

The big MOS stands for margin of safety. As you can see, the stock has run up since then. ((Seeking Alpha))

Stock-based compensation (SBC)

Stock-based compensation, in lieu of cash bonuses, has ballooned in 2022.

Note the increase in stock-based compensation. $139M is nothing to sneeze at ((Nuvei's Q4 Investor Presentation))

In my previous article, I suggested that this was not a great sign, but not a red flag. Since then, I've learned some nuances that have changed my opinion. Share-based compensation at Nuvei is definitely a red flag.

Despite the stock's price falling 75% since the IPO, management has been financially rewarded to a degree that I believe is excessive. I checked SEDI, Canada's archaic website that allows the public to track insider activity, and confirmed that the majority of those share-based payments went to the CEO, Philip Fayer, the CFO, David Schwartz, and President, Yuval Ziv.

I assumed this compensation was in the form of options which could be said to incentivize management, but that is not the case. They are being compensated in Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), meaning units that could be converted to stock at market value after a certain period, without management having achieved anything. This compensation is in addition to their equity, existing options, and salaries, all of which are substantial. The board essentially gave them free money, no strings attached. I don't know how this could be seen to benefit shareholders. If you know, please tell me.

I should start a payments company ((Author's Calculation - Data from SEDI))

Such generous stock-based compensation would have resulted in dilution for existing shareholders, but Nuvei chose to spend over half of its cash flow this year buying back stock, resulting in a net decrease in shares.

I would much prefer it if they bought back stock without negating the value creation with share rewards. It's a bad look to dilute shareholders by granting 1.7M shares to upper management in a terrible year, then negate the dilutive effect of the action by repurchasing shares in the market with company (shareholder) cash.

Where I once viewed 2022's SBC and buyback activity as suspicious but likely benign, I now view Nuvei's use of stock-based compensation as an undeserved cash bonus, paid for by shareholders. If management needs awards or incentives, they should build equity in the company by buying stock in the open market with their own money.

There are governance issues at Nuvei of which shareholders ought to be aware.

Adjusted EBITDA

This use of share-based compensation (SBC) also serves to enhance cash flow numbers, like Nuvei's preferred metric, Adjusted EBITDA. SBC is not technically a cash expense (no money changes hands to fund it) so it is added back to cash flow metrics like EBITDA.

There is a large debate among investors as to whether SBC should be counted as a cash expense or not. In my last article I argued that increasing the effect of dilution in a model could reasonably account for share-based compensation. Since then, I've realized that in Nuvei's case SBC is certainly a cash expense, since they negated the dilutive effect of SBC by buying stock back on the market, with cash.

Critically, significant SBC inflates EBITDA numbers at Nuvei. Nuvei uses cash to repurchase stock they issue so I think we must subtract SBC from EBITDA to get an accurate representation of Nuvei's cash flows.

A new metric for Nuvei: Adjusted EBITDA ( (Author's Calculation))

Cash flow at Nuvei declined substantially year over year if we treat SBC as a cash expense. This is critical information for shareholders.

Leverage and the Acquisition

Getting an accurate representation of cash flow is essential, not just because it impacts the valuation (which we'll get to), but also because cash is how debt is serviced and paid back.

In January, before the acquisition of Paya Holdings, Nuvei had more cash than debt, and looked in solid financial shape. A company with net cash can't go out of business; permanent impairment of capital is much less likely when there are no creditors to be paid. To buy Paya, Nuvei has taken on considerable leverage, and thereby increased its risk profile significantly.

In the previous article I wrote post-acquisition, I stated that I wasn't too worried about this extra debt because the combination of the businesses provided enough adjusted EBITDA that the debt could be paid back with just a few years of cash flow. Now that I subtract SBC from adjusted EBITDA, cash flow is significantly lower, implying Nuvei's ability to pay back debt is not what I thought. In short, I see a much more levered business.

I used management's guidance for 2023 numbers, and had to put in some SBC number, but who know what it will be next year ((Author's calculation))

Considering Nuvei is a cyclical business without a track record, with exposure to volatile industries like cryptocurrency, and dependent on newer, poorly understood industries like sports betting, levering up to 4.5x trailing EBITDA and 3.5x estimated forward EBITDA seems risky. This is especially compared to January, when Nuvei had net cash on its balance sheet.

With added credit risk, there is now a lot less room for something to go wrong at Nuvei. As an investor, I will require a much larger margin of safety.

Growth

Part of that margin of safety was substantial organic growth. The recent renewed short report from Spruce Point has a lot of tedious ad hominem attacks, rumormongering, and tenuous inferences, but it's point about organic growth not being what it appears is interesting.

Nuvei touts its organic growth numbers but excludes currency fluctuations and crypto impact from those calculations. Like I no longer think you can exclude SBC from Nuvei's cash flow calculations, I think currency fluctuations and crypto must be included, as they are also real costs. Currencies must be converted, and decreasing crypto transactions is part of the business.

With that said, I took Nuvei's 2022 pro forma financials (meaning as if the businesses were one for the whole of 2022), and compared them to Nuvei's guidance for 2023:

I thought this was supposed to be a growth stock ((Author's Calculation))

If the low end of guidance is met, there are dividend paying telecoms that are going to organically outgrow Nuvei. Even if actual numbers come on the high end of guidance, then Nuvei's growth is still not knocking anyone's socks off. Nuvei's growth is not special.

I can think of plenty of companies where insiders pay cash to acquire more shares (rather than receive them as RSUs), have strong balance sheets, report without having to qualify their metrics, and grow faster.

Valuation

The PEG ratio is the multiple of earnings divided by the growth rate. It is useful because an investor can quickly compare valuations of stocks with vastly different growth rates and multiples. A PEG of one is considered around fair value, over one is considered overvalued, and under one is considered undervalued.

I apply the principle to other metrics as well. For Nuvei, I think EV/EBITDA divided by the growth rate of EBITDA is the best equivalent of PEG. For example, a company with a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple that grows EBITDA at 10% would have an EV/EBITDAG ("PEG" for brevity) of 1.

Below is a summary of Nuvei's valuation:

I assume organic growth of 15% as I'm writing a bearish article and want to avoid negative bias (Author's Calculation)

At a "PEG" of 1.3, Nuvei looks mildly overvalued. If we were to use 2023's EBITDA, there are optimistic scenarios where the stock could be undervalued. That growth rate would have to be consistently over 15% for the foreseeable future. Given the competitive pressures of the industry, and how they are already scrambling for growth by way of an acquisition, I am not confident.

~20x EV/EBITDA seems expensive for a company seemingly relying on acquisitions to boost its growth, using cash to cover up generous share-based compensation instead of paying back its considerable debt, and having no moat whatsoever.

Nuvei's valuation does not compensate investors for the risk taken.

Conclusion:

Nuvei was never a sure-thing, but in January, at almost half the price and a balance sheet with $250M in net-cash, one could tolerate the fact their industry was highly competitive because there was a large margin of safety.

In March, I wasn't as thrilled, but still didn't mind the stock, as I had yet to realize that ballooning share-based compensation was a red flag that dragged on cash flow. Reduced cash flow makes the debt more onerous, and the valuation richer. The stock looks far less appealing as a result.

I also was looking at management's growth forecast uncritically, which was an error. It includes the acquisition of Paya, masking the fact organic growth is not substantial. Organic growth could be below 10% this year. I was treating Nuvei as a growth stock, but I now think that's being hopeful.

I no longer see the investment case. Since my last article, I see risk as higher than I thought, growth as lower than I thought, and as no longer having a large enough margin of safety in the valuation to make up for these risks.

I'm rating it a sell, because in this market there are plenty of names that operate in less competitive industries, are growing more quickly, valued less richly, have less or no debt, and have proven management that buy shares with their own money.

This is not to say Nuvei can't be the next Deadpool, it's still a growing, cash flow positive business, I'm just suggesting the probabilities are better elsewhere.