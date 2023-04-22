Cisco: Unlikely To Reverse Trajectory In The Near Term

Apr. 22, 2023 1:25 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)JNPR, ANET, MSI
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
11 Followers

Summary

  • Cisco's Q2 earnings have been impacted by increased competition and share loss in its core verticals.
  • Supply chain constraints have resulted in pent-up demand that supported sales growth, but the growth trend in demand for Cisco's routers and switches has been almost flat.
  • I remained concerned about the enterprise IT spending outlook, as Cisco has a large exposure to the customer vertical.
  • I currently maintain a hold rating on the stock with an end-of-year price target of $52.39.

Cisco Systems Headquarters Office in San Jose, California

raisbeckfoto

Thesis

Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) previous quarter earnings have been impacted by increased competition and share loss in its core verticals, as well as macroeconomic pressure. While the company has seen some success in improving its relative share in the

Cisco's stock price movement

Cisco's stock price movement (Ycharts)

CSCO rev growth and gross margins

CSCO rev growth and gross margins (Ycharts)

CSCO forward PE ratio

CSCO forward PE ratio (Ycharts)

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
11 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.