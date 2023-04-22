Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) has soared from $8.00 to $40.45 in a matter of days following its public market IPO.

I find the strong early pricing action to be misguided as the fundamentals look rather disastrous.

Stock Price Action

This is a rather surprising move with the stock quintupling in just a few days. Categorically this is not the sort of stock one would expect to perform well in this market for multiple reasons:

REITs are out of favor Office is really out of favor Poor track record

So why is it trading up?

I really don't know. My hunch is that there have been so few IPOs lately that the market had some pent up excitement for the category.

Volume strikes me as quite low for a freshly IPO'd stock. Trading volume on new issues will often approximate shares outstanding, but volume for PKST has been around 3% of shares outstanding.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

With such minimal volume, it doesn't take all that many trades to drastically move the price.

It is possible that many of the pre-IPO shareholders do not yet know that it is public and tradable. These holders came from many different sources as PKST consists of many merged non-traded entities. Here is the snippet from their 10-K discussing the history:

On December 14, 2018, the Company, Griffin Capital Essential Asset Operating Partnership II, L.P. (the "GCEAR II Operating Partnership"), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Globe Merger Sub, LLC ("EA Merger Sub"), the entity formerly known as Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT, Inc. ("our Predecessor"), and PKST OP, L.P. (formerly known as GRT OP, L.P. and Griffin Capital Essential Asset Operating Partnership, L.P.) (the "Operating Partnership") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "EA Merger Agreement"). On April 30, 2019, pursuant to the EA Merger Agreement, (i) our Predecessor merged with and into EA Merger Sub, with EA Merger Sub surviving as the Company's direct, wholly-owned subsidiary (the "EA Company Merger") and (ii) the GCEAR II Operating Partnership merged with and into the Operating Partnership (the "EA Partnership Merger" and, together with the EA Company Merger, the "Predecessor Mergers"), with the Operating Partnership surviving the EA Partnership Merger. In addition, on April 30, 2019, following the Predecessor Mergers, EA Merger Sub merged into the Company."

Making matters even murkier is their half dozen classes of common stock - also from the 10-K:

"As of March 24, 2023 there were 62,124 Class T common shares, 200 Class S common shares, 4,668 Class D common shares, 212,424 Class I common shares, 2,714,120 Class A common shares, 5,272,834 Class AA common shares, 102,993 Class AAA common shares, and 27,629,649 Class E common shares of Peakstone Realty Trust outstanding."

It is unclear in what form existing shareholders hold their shares. If someone buys a stock in a brokerage account and that stock merges with a different stock the person would automatically have shares of the new symbol in their brokerage account. This process is significantly more difficult in shares of an entity that was formerly not listed on an exchange.

People may have purchased it by sending a check to their broker dealer who placed them into the Griffin fund or the Cole Capital fund (which was bought by the entity that is now PKST).

As such, many initial investors may not be aware of what they own or have an easy way to sell their shares.

To my knowledge everyone does have access to their rightful number of shares in some fashion, it just might take some work to get them into a brokerage account such that they can be sold. This could explain the very low volume and may also explain why it is trading up since those who have had their money locked up for a decade seem to not be flocking to the exit.

How has it performed?

Most non-traded REITs raise capital at a nominal $10 per share so at a price around $40 at the time of writing it may appear to have done well. However, shortly before listing there was a 9 to 1 reverse split.

Thus, the initial investors likely would have gotten in at $90 a share making even the post IPO surge price rather disappointing. It is a bit more difficult to tell how the shareholders in the other funds that got absorbed into PKST have fared, but I suspect most of them are underwater as well.

Why did it do poorly?

Well, there are 2 main sources of weak performance here:

It invested in office properties at a time when office was much stronger than it is now. Huge fees and management compensation

I don't anticipate getting any pushback on the first as it is broadly known. Office was viewed as a strong asset class up until the pandemic and then work-from-home cut demand in half.

I don't really blame management for this misallocation. Nobody saw the pandemic coming or could have anticipated the aftermath.

Instead, I find problem in the fees and structure of non-traded REIT funds. Keep in mind I am talking about the non-traded REIT industry here rather than PKST specifically. Significant up-front fees in addition to rather egregious compensation along the way make it very difficult for investors to get a decent total return.

The selling broker dealer can get a commission as high as 8%. Management of the non-traded REIT gets gifted shares in addition to their normal compensation. Dividends start paying out well before they are earned and often at a rate in excess of FFO. All of this erodes capital base such that maybe only 80%-95% of shareholder invested capital actually gets invested in properties.

Thus, with exception to getting lucky timing at the bottom of the cycle, such funds routinely generate poor returns for investors.

Back to Peakstone specifically

Peakstone's management has a rather lucrative incentive package in which they are granted what I view as an excessive number of shares. As an example, take a look at the 3/23/23 batch of form 4s.

Michael Escalante was granted 52,340 shares of PKST at a price of $0 per share, so for free.

form 4

The "1" superscript next to the sharecount explains that these shares vest over 3 years.

form 4

Shortly thereafter, Mr. Escalante along with other executives sold shares back to the company and PKST is paying $66.87 per share bought back.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

In the post-listing conference call they said the sales were to cover taxation that management would incur, but regardless of purpose it is still cash out the door.

Given how poorly the company has performed, I would like to see significantly less dilution through share grants.

Fundamental outlook

While PKST is attempting to transition to industrial, its assets remain primarily office. The good news is that its tenancy is mostly investment grade so they have been able to collect most rent owed, but as leases expire tenants have been reluctant to renew.

Renewal rate was 0% in recent periods even as hundreds of thousands of square feet were up for renewal.

Peakstone

Some of the expiring space was leased to new tenants, but doing so cost an arm and a leg in leasing commissions and tenant improvement costs.

Peakstone

As seen in yellow above, TI and LC were collectively over $98 per square foot for a lease with annual revenue per foot of $21.50. That means it will take more than 4 years of rent collection just to cover leasing costs.

Occupancy has remained high, but that is mostly a result of selling the vacant spaces.

High costs, declining rental revenue, and increasing cost of debt have resulted in consistently falling FFO/share.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Value per share

Even declining assets have some value. PKST will likely be able to collect rent for a few years even if the office market remains tough and they eventually go vacant. This cashflow has value, I would just value it at a very high cap rate as it might be finite life in nature.

Peakstone

The industrial portfolio NOI could be valued at a 6% cap rate for a property value of $816 million.

Office I would value at closer to an 11% cap rate which implies a value of $972 million.

The other segment is where the most troubled assets have been bucketed. They have short lease terms, high vacancy and probably won't cashflow much longer. I estimate this chunk is worth $100 million at most.

Additionally, PKST has some cash and a JV.

Peakstone

If we give full book value credit for these, that brings total asset value to about $2.3B.

Total debt plus preferred equity is $1.907B as per the 12/31/23 balance sheet below.

Peakstone

That leaves roughly $400 million of value for the common equity. Peakstone's 3/24/23 earnings release shows a diluted sharecount of 35.999 million. Thus, NAV per share is somewhere around $11.11.

This NAV calculation is of the quick and dirty nature so put some error bars around that but I think the listing price of $8 per share is much more realistic than the nearly $40 at which it is trading in the post IPO excitement.

The bottom line

Existing shareholders may be wise to get out at the elevated price. These are highly challenged assets with lots of leverage attached. On top of that, management has a terrible track record of getting overpaid as shareholder value declines.

I see few redeeming qualities and have no interest in buying shares.