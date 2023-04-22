AutoZone: Overvalued In Light Of Growing Competitive Pressure

Apr. 22, 2023 2:19 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)1 Comment
Summary

  • Since 2020, the sharp rise in mechanic repair costs has dramatically increased sales for DIY auto parts retailers.
  • AutoZone and its peers have grown tremendously over the past two decades, potentially leading to an increase in price competition over the next decade.
  • AZO's stellar momentum has led to its inclusion into most "momentum" ETFs and trading strategies, potentially driving its price to an excessive level.
  • AutoZone's valuation is at a record high despite the apparent headwinds that limit its ability to expand at its historical pace.
  • AutoZone is trading at a ~25% valuation premium to its five-year averages, indicating its fair value is likely closer to $2,150.

AutoZone Automotive Parts Store

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Most aspects of the US retail sector are experiencing headwinds today as tempered economic demand and rising costs cause many to struggle with falling profit margins. The long-term rise of E-commerce has made many, if not most, traditional

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Comments (1)

