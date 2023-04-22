jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is now openly acknowledging a possible recession on the horizon. If some of the traditional metrics that investors have historically paid attention to are any indication, the expectation of a forthcoming recession is probably well founded.

The Fed Is Likely Correct

The inversion of the 10 minus 2 year treasuries has historically been an indication that trouble is on the way. Such was the case in 1989, 2000, and 2007. In each instance, the inverted yield curve was followed by a recession about a year later. We've had an inverted yield curve since July 2022 and what I'd describe as a deeply inverted yield curve for two full quarters:

10s minus 2s (FRED)

Even after bouncing slightly off the March inversion low of -1.07, at the current -0.6 level, the yield curve is still more inverted now that it was at any point prior to the 2008 or 2001 recessions. But the credit market dynamics aren't the only tell here. We had negative quarterly GDP prints last year as well:

Real Quarterly GDP (FRED)

Though the quarter over quarter declines were relatively minimal, Real Gross Domestic Product was negative for two consecutive quarters in 2022. There was some debate about whether or not this alone constituted a recession as it has often been a benchmark for determining a recession in the past. Regardless of where you stand on that, when we look at the consumer today, we can see a person that is likely already struggling to get by:

Real Retail Sales (FRED)

When we adjust the data for price inflation, retail sales peaked in March of 2021. Furthermore, consumer sentiment is awful:

Consumer Sentiment (FRED)

At 67 as of February, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index remains near generational lows. And we already know March spending growth came in at two year lows. So if a recession is indeed coming, why buy any stocks at all? Personally, I think it's a pretty good idea having a larger portion of investment portfolios allocated to cash at this time. But there are potentially companies that will perform nicely in a recession. These are the kinds of companies that I think one should consider when taking a more defensive approach to equities.

What Has Worked In The Past?

We had a very brief COVID-era recession in 2020 that I think is actually a bad analog for what we can reasonably expect in the next downturn. If we break out the full year 2020 performance by sector, we get a wide range of what performed well and what performed poorly during that recession. Energy did horribly while Consumer Discretionary performed beautifully, up over 45% on the year.

Data by YCharts

Consumer Staples had a positive year at up just under 8%. But the sector broadly lagged the S&P 500 which returned roughly 16% for the year. The reason why I think 2020 is a poor analog for the next recession is because the investment ideas that trumped everything in 2020 were the most speculative names seen in funds like the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). Those stocks benefited from a variety of narratives and macro factors that helped juice massive gains during COVID. Among those factors:

Lockdowns

Stimulus checks

Work from home movement

ZIRP

I suspect these same factors also explain why Discretionary outperformed Staples to such a large degree as 2020 brought the consumer cheap credit and state-provided cash infusions with minimal options for recreational spending. In my view, it's highly unlikely that we're going to get that perfect storm setup again. Thus, the 2020 recession outperformers likely won't benefit in the same way in the next slowdown. What I think is more likely is a sector performance breakout that looks a lot more like 2008.

Data by YCharts

In 2008, every sector was down but Consumer Staples performed better than the rest of the market. And within that sector, there were several stocks that actually had positive full year performances:

Data by YCharts

We can see from the chart above that even when the broader equity market was down almost 40% for 2008, there were Consumer Staples stocks that did very well. Those names included Walmart (WMT), General Mills (GIS), and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR). However, it is important to mention that Dollar Tree's performance here includes Family Dollar (FDO) - which was bought out by Dollar Tree in 2015. This recessionary outperformance in lower-cost consumer staples makes sense intuitively. And I think we can reasonably assume similar performance is a possibility in low-cost super store names this time around.

Why Dollar Tree over Dollar General?

Dollar Tree's biggest direct competitor is Dollar General (DG). Frankly, Dollar General will probably work fine in a recessionary environment as well if the Dollar Tree thesis plays out the way I believe it will. In fact, Dollar General has grown revenue far faster than Dollar Tree since the Family Dollar acquisition:

Data by YCharts

As one might expect given the dramatic difference in revenue growth over the last five years, Dollar General has been the far better stock over that period of time as well:

Data by YCharts

However, there are some key reasons why I'm personally picking DLTR over DG today. Those reasons include valuation and improvement initiatives from leadership at Dollar Tree. While I'm not willing to call it cheap at a 21 PE, Dollar Tree is more attractive than Dollar General in several traditional valuation metrics. DLTR is priced less than half that of DG on a price to book value ratio:

Data by YCharts

The company has also been cheaper than Dollar General when comparing price to sales ratios:

Data by YCharts

Given the revenue trend shared earlier, these discounts to Dollar General haven't been unwarranted. Beyond top line revenue figures, Dollar General has historically had stronger earnings per share figures going back the last several years as well:

Data by YCharts

But to be clear, Dollar Tree is guiding for lower EPS figures next year. The majority of those earnings will come in the back half of the year due to freight cost relief and an additional week in the period.

EPS Guidance (Dollar Tree)

On the surface, these peer comps may not give much optimism for picking DLTR over DG. But there is an improvement plan and 2023 looks like a big transition year for Dollar Tree. The company is guiding that returns from improvement investments being made currently will be reflected in the company's 2024 performance.

Updating The Strategy

In January, Dollar Tree appointed Rick Dreiling as CEO. Dreiling was the CEO of Dollar General previously and has several decades of retail experience. Dreiling coming in as CEO was part of a larger overhaul in leadership that has seen the company's executive officers nearly completely turned over in the last 5 quarters. Part of the company's broader improvement plan is bringing Family Dollar locations more in line with market expectations from a product offering standpoint.

Store Progress (Dollar Tree)

For instance, the number of Family Dollar locations lacking updates or cooler-based merchandise offerings fell from nearly 4k at the end of Q1-21 to just a little over 3k at the end of Q4-22. Beyond just maintenance and repairs, some of the other planned improvements for Dollar Tree's business include increasing hourly wages for company employees and better in-store inventory management standards. These improvements will better the customer experience for existing shoppers and help both Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores appeal to newer shoppers.

We're now a year removed from the negative reaction to the base product price raise from $1 to $1.25. That move has now been digested by the market. Additionally, the company is trying to bring more $3 and $5 products to its stores to increase basket transaction values. On the last conference call, Dreiling noted that it isn't just the lower end of the socioeconomic consumer base that is bringing traffic to discount retail chains:

The consumer making $80,000 per year is trading down.

In my view, this is a key reason why Dollar Tree could outperform in the next recession. Data from placer.ai shows both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands outperforming Dollar General in a recent traffic report. I suspect that all of these stores will see positive overall traffic trends over the course of the next few years.

Summary

Dollar Tree has lagged Dollar General for several years. But the company is committing to improving stores, reducing employee turnover, and generally providing a better consumer experience. In my view, Dollar Tree leadership is doing this at just the right time. While there is certainly no guarantee the next recession will be anything like previous recessions, if my thinking is correct history tells us that discount stores will do well in a recessionary environment that is more similar to 2008 than 2020.

That discount store performance will come from both existing discount store shoppers and from the incremental increase in new discount shoppers who are looking to cut costs. In March, Rick Dreiling bought over $1 million in DLTR stock at $142 per share. The company's CFO Jeff Davis grabbed almost $249k in DLTR stock at $139 per share just a couple weeks later. I'm following their lead. We're entering an environment where defensively positioned equity portfolios will likely outperform the broader market. I believe long term investment money will grow with Dollar Tree.

