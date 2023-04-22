Recession Pick: Money Will Grow On The Dollar Tree
Summary
- There are several warning signs indicating a recession is right around the corner.
- In the past, economic slowdowns have been tailwinds for discount stores like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.
- With new leadership and an improvement strategy underway, I believe Dollar Tree will be a big winner in the next recession.
- Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, BlockChain Reaction. Learn More »
The Federal Reserve is now openly acknowledging a possible recession on the horizon. If some of the traditional metrics that investors have historically paid attention to are any indication, the expectation of a forthcoming recession is probably well founded.
The Fed Is Likely Correct
The inversion of the 10 minus 2 year treasuries has historically been an indication that trouble is on the way. Such was the case in 1989, 2000, and 2007. In each instance, the inverted yield curve was followed by a recession about a year later. We've had an inverted yield curve since July 2022 and what I'd describe as a deeply inverted yield curve for two full quarters:
Even after bouncing slightly off the March inversion low of -1.07, at the current -0.6 level, the yield curve is still more inverted now that it was at any point prior to the 2008 or 2001 recessions. But the credit market dynamics aren't the only tell here. We had negative quarterly GDP prints last year as well:
Though the quarter over quarter declines were relatively minimal, Real Gross Domestic Product was negative for two consecutive quarters in 2022. There was some debate about whether or not this alone constituted a recession as it has often been a benchmark for determining a recession in the past. Regardless of where you stand on that, when we look at the consumer today, we can see a person that is likely already struggling to get by:
When we adjust the data for price inflation, retail sales peaked in March of 2021. Furthermore, consumer sentiment is awful:
At 67 as of February, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index remains near generational lows. And we already know March spending growth came in at two year lows. So if a recession is indeed coming, why buy any stocks at all? Personally, I think it's a pretty good idea having a larger portion of investment portfolios allocated to cash at this time. But there are potentially companies that will perform nicely in a recession. These are the kinds of companies that I think one should consider when taking a more defensive approach to equities.
What Has Worked In The Past?
We had a very brief COVID-era recession in 2020 that I think is actually a bad analog for what we can reasonably expect in the next downturn. If we break out the full year 2020 performance by sector, we get a wide range of what performed well and what performed poorly during that recession. Energy did horribly while Consumer Discretionary performed beautifully, up over 45% on the year.
Consumer Staples had a positive year at up just under 8%. But the sector broadly lagged the S&P 500 which returned roughly 16% for the year. The reason why I think 2020 is a poor analog for the next recession is because the investment ideas that trumped everything in 2020 were the most speculative names seen in funds like the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). Those stocks benefited from a variety of narratives and macro factors that helped juice massive gains during COVID. Among those factors:
- Lockdowns
- Stimulus checks
- Work from home movement
- ZIRP
I suspect these same factors also explain why Discretionary outperformed Staples to such a large degree as 2020 brought the consumer cheap credit and state-provided cash infusions with minimal options for recreational spending. In my view, it's highly unlikely that we're going to get that perfect storm setup again. Thus, the 2020 recession outperformers likely won't benefit in the same way in the next slowdown. What I think is more likely is a sector performance breakout that looks a lot more like 2008.
In 2008, every sector was down but Consumer Staples performed better than the rest of the market. And within that sector, there were several stocks that actually had positive full year performances:
We can see from the chart above that even when the broader equity market was down almost 40% for 2008, there were Consumer Staples stocks that did very well. Those names included Walmart (WMT), General Mills (GIS), and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR). However, it is important to mention that Dollar Tree's performance here includes Family Dollar (FDO) - which was bought out by Dollar Tree in 2015. This recessionary outperformance in lower-cost consumer staples makes sense intuitively. And I think we can reasonably assume similar performance is a possibility in low-cost super store names this time around.
Why Dollar Tree over Dollar General?
Dollar Tree's biggest direct competitor is Dollar General (DG). Frankly, Dollar General will probably work fine in a recessionary environment as well if the Dollar Tree thesis plays out the way I believe it will. In fact, Dollar General has grown revenue far faster than Dollar Tree since the Family Dollar acquisition:
As one might expect given the dramatic difference in revenue growth over the last five years, Dollar General has been the far better stock over that period of time as well:
However, there are some key reasons why I'm personally picking DLTR over DG today. Those reasons include valuation and improvement initiatives from leadership at Dollar Tree. While I'm not willing to call it cheap at a 21 PE, Dollar Tree is more attractive than Dollar General in several traditional valuation metrics. DLTR is priced less than half that of DG on a price to book value ratio:
The company has also been cheaper than Dollar General when comparing price to sales ratios:
Given the revenue trend shared earlier, these discounts to Dollar General haven't been unwarranted. Beyond top line revenue figures, Dollar General has historically had stronger earnings per share figures going back the last several years as well:
But to be clear, Dollar Tree is guiding for lower EPS figures next year. The majority of those earnings will come in the back half of the year due to freight cost relief and an additional week in the period.
On the surface, these peer comps may not give much optimism for picking DLTR over DG. But there is an improvement plan and 2023 looks like a big transition year for Dollar Tree. The company is guiding that returns from improvement investments being made currently will be reflected in the company's 2024 performance.
Updating The Strategy
In January, Dollar Tree appointed Rick Dreiling as CEO. Dreiling was the CEO of Dollar General previously and has several decades of retail experience. Dreiling coming in as CEO was part of a larger overhaul in leadership that has seen the company's executive officers nearly completely turned over in the last 5 quarters. Part of the company's broader improvement plan is bringing Family Dollar locations more in line with market expectations from a product offering standpoint.
For instance, the number of Family Dollar locations lacking updates or cooler-based merchandise offerings fell from nearly 4k at the end of Q1-21 to just a little over 3k at the end of Q4-22. Beyond just maintenance and repairs, some of the other planned improvements for Dollar Tree's business include increasing hourly wages for company employees and better in-store inventory management standards. These improvements will better the customer experience for existing shoppers and help both Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores appeal to newer shoppers.
We're now a year removed from the negative reaction to the base product price raise from $1 to $1.25. That move has now been digested by the market. Additionally, the company is trying to bring more $3 and $5 products to its stores to increase basket transaction values. On the last conference call, Dreiling noted that it isn't just the lower end of the socioeconomic consumer base that is bringing traffic to discount retail chains:
The consumer making $80,000 per year is trading down.
In my view, this is a key reason why Dollar Tree could outperform in the next recession. Data from placer.ai shows both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands outperforming Dollar General in a recent traffic report. I suspect that all of these stores will see positive overall traffic trends over the course of the next few years.
Summary
Dollar Tree has lagged Dollar General for several years. But the company is committing to improving stores, reducing employee turnover, and generally providing a better consumer experience. In my view, Dollar Tree leadership is doing this at just the right time. While there is certainly no guarantee the next recession will be anything like previous recessions, if my thinking is correct history tells us that discount stores will do well in a recessionary environment that is more similar to 2008 than 2020.
That discount store performance will come from both existing discount store shoppers and from the incremental increase in new discount shoppers who are looking to cut costs. In March, Rick Dreiling bought over $1 million in DLTR stock at $142 per share. The company's CFO Jeff Davis grabbed almost $249k in DLTR stock at $139 per share just a couple weeks later. I'm following their lead. We're entering an environment where defensively positioned equity portfolios will likely outperform the broader market. I believe long term investment money will grow with Dollar Tree.
Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession competition, which runs through April 28. This competition is open to all users and contributors; click here to find out more and submit your article today!
Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Forget about the dog money. With over 20,000 coins, malinvestment was begging to be purged. But not every coin is disaster. In BCR I'll help you find the ones that have staying power. Service features include:
- My Top Token Ideas
- Trade Alerts
- Portfolio Updates
- A Weekly Newsletter
- Full Podcast Archive
- Live Chat
Crypto Winter can be cold and brutal. But there is value in public blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!
This article was written by
5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. I share deep dives on under the radar digital assets through my Seeking Alpha investor group BlockChain Reaction - my approach to crypto coverage leans far more fundamental than technical. I believe the overwhelming majority of crypto coins will go to zero. However, I think there are many that will actually perform very well long term. Those are the assets I aim to help other investors find.
Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments