Recession Pick: Money Will Grow On The Dollar Tree

Apr. 22, 2023 2:21 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)DG
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • There are several warning signs indicating a recession is right around the corner.
  • In the past, economic slowdowns have been tailwinds for discount stores like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.
  • With new leadership and an improvement strategy underway, I believe Dollar Tree will be a big winner in the next recession.
Dollar Tree Discount Store. Dollar Tree offers an eclectic mix of products for a dollar and a quarter.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is now openly acknowledging a possible recession on the horizon. If some of the traditional metrics that investors have historically paid attention to are any indication, the expectation of a forthcoming recession is probably

10s minus 2s

10s minus 2s (FRED)

Real Quarterly GDP

Real Quarterly GDP (FRED)

Real Retail Sales

Real Retail Sales (FRED)

Consumer Sentiment

Consumer Sentiment (FRED)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

EPS Guidance

EPS Guidance (Dollar Tree)

Store Progress

Store Progress (Dollar Tree)

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.78K Followers
Decoding digital assets and cryptocurrency research for serious investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. I share deep dives on under the radar digital assets through my Seeking Alpha investor group BlockChain Reaction - my approach to crypto coverage leans far more fundamental than technical. I believe the overwhelming majority of crypto coins will go to zero. However, I think there are many that will actually perform very well long term. Those are the assets I aim to help other investors find. 

Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

