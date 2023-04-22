BDC Weekly Review: Have BDCs Delivered On The Rising Rate Premise?
Summary
- We take a look at the action in business development companies through the second week of April and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
- BDCs had another strong week with a 2% gain, supported by good early Q1 guidance from a handful of sector companies.
- We take a look at whether BDCs delivered on their higher rate premise since the start of last year.
- I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Apr. 15.
Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.
We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the second week of April.
Market Action
BDCs had another strong week with a 2% return, outperforming the broader income space. Positive Q1 guidance from a handful of companies supported the sector over the week. Year to date, the sector is up around 4%, towards the top end of the broader income space despite a number of expected headwinds from the upcoming Fed pivot and a worsening outlook for corporates.
Sector valuation continues to creep higher after the initial drop in the wake of the bank tremor. It remains in the fair-value range in our view.
Market Themes
One of the reasons we significantly increased BDC exposure in our Income Portfolios at the end of 2021 was to take advantage of the rising interest rate trend we were likely to see in 2022 and beyond. Our view was that a rising level of net income combined with a reasonable, if not stellar, corporate and macro backdrop was likely to keep prices supported. This combination of rising net income and likely resilient prices made the sector attractive going into 2022.
There are many sectors that give investors exposure to floating-rate assets such as loans, securitized assets and even cash, however in our view BDCs were a stronger choice for a couple of reasons.
One, BDC NAVs have tended to be more resilient over drawdowns than the NAVs of loan CEFs. We can argue how much of this is smoke-and-mirrors but the fact remains.
This greater NAV resilience, while attractive in itself, was also less likely to drive deleveraging across BDCs, something that happened to a large extent across credit CEFs in 2022.
And finally, BDCs have on average half of their liabilities in fixed-rate format whereas the typical loan CEF has all of its liabilities in floating-rate format. This means that the net income of a BDC increases at a faster rate than that of a loan CEF in a rising short-term rate environment.
Let's see how BDCs have performed since the start of 2022, just when short-term rates started to move higher in this cycle. If we look across the broad spectrum of income sectors, BDCs have done fairly well, outperforming the average sector, despite their higher-beta profile.
Arguably, as BDCs are leveraged RICs, we should compare them against other leveraged RICs like CEFs. The chart below shows how CEF sectors have performed since the start of 2022, all worse than BDCs except for MLPs.
For a fairly high-beta sector this is a very good result in our view and supports the original premise. The obvious question here is whether we should expect underperformance once the Fed decides to pivot and take rates lower.
In our view, there are a number of mitigants that suggest sticking with BDCs, at least in a smaller allocation (we took some profits prior to the banking tremor when BDC valuations reached expensive levels). One, the Fed is unlikely to bring rates lower as quickly as they moved higher which should allow net income to remain at very attractive levels for some time. Two, many BDCs have significantly increased their dividend coverage by being stingy with distributions. This suggests that there is some cushion against dividend cuts which should also support prices. And finally, BDC valuations are not particularly expensive, giving investors some margin of safety.
This last metric is worth watching. If valuations start to creep up towards high 90s on an average basis, it would make sense to trim BDC allocations in our view.
Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.
Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.
Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.
Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!
This article was written by
At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.
Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments