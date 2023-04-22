BDC Weekly Review: Have BDCs Delivered On The Rising Rate Premise?

Darren415

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the second week of April.

Market Action

BDCs had another strong week with a 2% return, outperforming the broader income space. Positive Q1 guidance from a handful of companies supported the sector over the week. Year to date, the sector is up around 4%, towards the top end of the broader income space despite a number of expected headwinds from the upcoming Fed pivot and a worsening outlook for corporates.

Sector valuation continues to creep higher after the initial drop in the wake of the bank tremor. It remains in the fair-value range in our view.

Market Themes

One of the reasons we significantly increased BDC exposure in our Income Portfolios at the end of 2021 was to take advantage of the rising interest rate trend we were likely to see in 2022 and beyond. Our view was that a rising level of net income combined with a reasonable, if not stellar, corporate and macro backdrop was likely to keep prices supported. This combination of rising net income and likely resilient prices made the sector attractive going into 2022.

There are many sectors that give investors exposure to floating-rate assets such as loans, securitized assets and even cash, however in our view BDCs were a stronger choice for a couple of reasons.

One, BDC NAVs have tended to be more resilient over drawdowns than the NAVs of loan CEFs. We can argue how much of this is smoke-and-mirrors but the fact remains.

This greater NAV resilience, while attractive in itself, was also less likely to drive deleveraging across BDCs, something that happened to a large extent across credit CEFs in 2022.

And finally, BDCs have on average half of their liabilities in fixed-rate format whereas the typical loan CEF has all of its liabilities in floating-rate format. This means that the net income of a BDC increases at a faster rate than that of a loan CEF in a rising short-term rate environment.

Let's see how BDCs have performed since the start of 2022, just when short-term rates started to move higher in this cycle. If we look across the broad spectrum of income sectors, BDCs have done fairly well, outperforming the average sector, despite their higher-beta profile.

Systematic Income

Arguably, as BDCs are leveraged RICs, we should compare them against other leveraged RICs like CEFs. The chart below shows how CEF sectors have performed since the start of 2022, all worse than BDCs except for MLPs.

Systematic Income

For a fairly high-beta sector this is a very good result in our view and supports the original premise. The obvious question here is whether we should expect underperformance once the Fed decides to pivot and take rates lower.

In our view, there are a number of mitigants that suggest sticking with BDCs, at least in a smaller allocation (we took some profits prior to the banking tremor when BDC valuations reached expensive levels). One, the Fed is unlikely to bring rates lower as quickly as they moved higher which should allow net income to remain at very attractive levels for some time. Two, many BDCs have significantly increased their dividend coverage by being stingy with distributions. This suggests that there is some cushion against dividend cuts which should also support prices. And finally, BDC valuations are not particularly expensive, giving investors some margin of safety.

This last metric is worth watching. If valuations start to creep up towards high 90s on an average basis, it would make sense to trim BDC allocations in our view.