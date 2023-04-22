RQI: Patience Required For This 'Swing For The Fences' Fund

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • RQI is a real estate focused investment fund.
  • It pays an attractive 8.3% distribution yield.
  • Historically, the RQI fund performs very well during expansionary economic periods, but very poorly during economic weakness.
  • As there is a high probability of a recession in the coming months, I recommend investors stay on the sidelines for now on RQI.

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.

designer491

The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) aims to provide high current income through investments in REITs and related securities.

With a pending recession on the horizon, I recommend investors stay on the sidelines on this fund. However, if and

RQI sector allocation

Figure 1 - RQI sector allocation (RQI factsheet)

RQI top 10 holdings

Figure 2 - RQI top 10 holdings (cohenandsteers.com)

RQI has funded distribution from NII and realized gains

Figure 3 - RQI has funded distribution from NII and realized gains (RQI annual report)

RQI historical returns

Figure 4 - RQI historical returns (morningstar.com)

RQI annual returns

Figure 5 - RQI annual returns (morningstar.com)

Fed has raised at 25bps cadence in 2023

Figure 6 - Fed has raised at 25bps cadence in 2023 (federalreserve.gov)

Market expects just 1 more rate hike

Figure 7 - Market expects just 1 more rate hike (CME)

U.S. recession probability at 99%

Figure 8 - U.S. recession probability at 99% (Conference Board)

Retail sales show worrying trend

Figure 9 - Retail sales show worrying trend (Census.gov)

Retail REITs have suffered declines YTD

Figure 10 - Retail REITs have suffered declines YTD (Seeking Alpha)

U.S. manufacturing activity in contraction

Figure 11 - U.S. manufacturing activity in contraction (ismworld.org)

Office REITs hit especially hard

Figure 12 - Office REITs hit especially hard (Seeking Alpha)

RQI vs. IYR

Figure 13 - RQI vs. IYR (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.82K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.