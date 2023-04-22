RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I made the decision to sell my only banking holding, Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) - however, not at its current valuation. I'm actually still a buyer after the recent sell-off. As confusing as this might sound, I will use this article to explain a number of things:

Why I believe that HBAN is significantly undervalued and poised to move to $16 once it gets support from economic growth expectations.

The decision to sell my investment once it hits my target.

What I'm likely going to buy with the proceeds of that sale.

In other words, we'll discuss what makes HBAN a great bank and why I do not believe that the stock is a good fit for my portfolio anymore - especially given that I've come across great companies with a slightly better risk/reward profile in a higher-yield category.

So, let's get to it!

Don't Get Me Wrong, HBAN Is Fantastic

The Bank Did Very Well In 1Q23

To some, this may seem like a very vague introduction. So, let me elaborate on that. I'm not writing this article to get anyone to sell HBAN shares. On the contrary, I will explain why HBAN is one of my favorite regional banks, which includes making a case for a move to $16 per share.

Nonetheless, the past few months have shown that I do not necessarily want a stock that reduces the risk/adjusted return of my portfolio. While there is nothing wrong with a strategy to buy regional banks on severe weakness only, it's not a strategy that I want to pursue anymore.

That said, let's start with the good news. The company's just-released 1Q23 earnings were fantastic - especially in light of ongoing banking challenges.

In 1Q23, HBAN generated $1.93 billion in sales, beating estimates by $30 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.38, which beat estimates by a penny.

Huntington Bancshares

Liquidity coverage remains robust, with over $60 billion of available liquidity representing a peer-leading coverage of uninsured deposits of 136%. 69% of deposits were insured, as large deposits were moved to off-balance sheet liquidity solutions over the past five years.

According to the company:

Overall, what we saw in our deposit base during the quarter was tremendous stability and that continued, not only through the month of March, but into early April. And we've tried to provide some incremental disclosures around that, so that you could get the visibility. And for us, it's not surprising as we've noted quite a bit. It's very granular, very diversified and, overall, it didn't happen by accident, it was a function of a really long strategy we have to focus on primary bank relationships, as you know. And to develop this commercial off balance sheet capability that we described in the prepared remarks.

Huntington Bancshares

The average consumer balance is $11 thousand, which is well below the insurance threshold. The same goes for business banking, which was $40 thousand per account. As a comparison, Bank of America (BAC) has 63% insured deposits.

Furthermore, deposit growth outperformed the peer median - by a wide margin. Total commercial balances were modestly lower, consistent with expected seasonality.

Huntington Bancshares

Credit quality also remains strong. The bank has delivered average deposit growth in the first quarter. Balances were higher by $472 million, primarily driven by consumers. Total loans increased by $1.5 billion from the prior quarter. Pre-provision net revenue expanded 41% (year-on-year) to $844 million.

Related to this, the bank's liquidity capacity is robust. Its two primary sources of liquidity, cash and borrowing capacity at the FHLB and Federal Reserve, represented $10 billion and $51 billion, respectively, at the end of Q1. As part of its ongoing liquidity management, the bank continually seeks to maximize contingent borrowing capacity. And as of April 14, its total cash and available borrowing capacity increased to $65 billion. At quarter-end, this pool of available liquidity represented 136% of total uninsured deposits, a peer-leading coverage, as I already briefly mentioned (also, see the chart below).

Huntington Bancshares

With regard to the aforementioned credit quality, the company saw a modest increase in its net charge-off ratio to 0.19%. However, the allowance for credit losses remained unchanged at 1.90%. This number has risen by just three basis points since 1Q22.

Huntington Bancshares

Furthermore, in light of a quickly deteriorating commercial real estate market (I covered that in a recent article), it's important to mention that HBAN has limited exposure to these risks, at least when it comes to direct exposure.

This portfolio is well diversified and at 14% of total loans is in line with the peer group with no outsized exposures. The majority of the property types are multifamily and industrial. Over the last two years, we have grown our CRE book at a slower pace relative to the industry and peers. We remain conservative in our credit approach to CRE with rigorous client selection. Total office CRE comprises less than 2% of total loans, and the majority are suburban and multi-tenant properties. Reserve coverage on our total CRE portfolio is 3% and the office portfolio is 8%.

Huntington Bancshares

Furthermore, HBAN reported an increase in capital, with its CET1 ratio rising 19 basis points from the prior quarter to 9.55%. The bank plans to continue building capital throughout 2023 to reach the high end of its range. HBAN also reported top-tier credit reserves among their peers, with reserves at 1.9%.

Huntington Bancshares

The bank is also being proactive in expense management, having completed several actions in the first quarter to support its efficiency programs, including consolidating 31 branches, implementing a voluntary retirement program, and reducing personnel.

In 1Q23, the efficiency ratio came in at 55.6%. That's up from 54.0% in 4Q22. However, this is still a good number, especially in light of high inflation.

Its Outlook Remains Strong

Publishing any kind of outlook comes with risks, especially in a volatile economic environment like we're currently witnessing.

Hence, the company analyzed multiple economic scenarios to project financial performance and develop management action plans. Their guidance is anchored on a baseline scenario based on the consensus economic outlook and a range of interest rate scenarios. Essentially, this is a low-risk way of offering guidance, which is also easier to understand for analysts.

That said, the company expects loan growth between 5% and 7% on an average basis, led by commercial with more modest growth in consumer. The outlook for deposits is to grow between 1% and 3%, primarily consumer-led, with relatively less commercial growth. That's very decent, given the tremendous pressure on deposits. HBAN is expected to avoid these issues going forward.

Huntington Bancshares

Net interest income is expected to increase between 6% and 9%, while non-interest income is expected to be flat to down 2%, which didn't come as a surprise (inflation). The company is proactively managing expenses to keep underlying core expense growth at a very low level, with a target of core expense growth between 1% and 3%, plus incremental expenses.

On a side note, Bloomberg reported that HBAN's NII guidance is strong compared to its major peers.

Bloomberg

With regard to credit quality, the company expects net charge-offs to be on the low end of its long-term through-the-cycle range of 25 to 45 basis points, which underlines the quality of its balance sheet.

Valuation & Decision To Sell

HBAN shares are 27% below their 52-week high, 16% above their 52-week low, and 18% lower on a year-to-date basis.

Regional banks tend to sell off rather rapidly during (or prior to) recessions. They are the perfect example of taking the stairs up but the elevator down.

Once investors incorporate that in their research, they can use it to their advantage. Only buying regional banks during times of distress is a great way to build wealth.

However, I have decided to shift more money towards dividend growth stocks or stocks with higher yields that are less prone to these sell-offs.

Nonetheless, I'm not selling HBAN. I'm buying more until I hit my target at $16 per share.

HBAN is now trading at 1.8x its tangible book value. It's trading at 1.1x total book value.

Unless the economy goes completely off a cliff, HBAN shares are undervalued. The current consensus price target is $13. I agree with that.

However, during the next economic upswing, I believe that the stock will easily return to $16, based on a recovery in its book value and a better multiple.

So, for now, I will be buying HBAN shares, as I like the risk/reward. I'm not selling at these levels. Also, HBAN is now my smallest position.

Once HBAN is at $16, I will likely sell and move cash into stocks with a similarly high yield, healthy balance sheets, and the ability to grow their dividends (even if it's at a slow pace). I just want to avoid these massive sell-offs every time credit is tightened.

Some of the stocks I'm considering are:

Enbridge (ENB) - the Canadian midstream giant I covered in this article.

Apple Hospitality (APLE) - the hotel REIT I covered here.

Needless to say, I won't be selling for a while, and I will continue to cover HBAN, as I believe that it's one of the best regional banks money can buy. 1Q23 earnings confirmed that again.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed Huntington Bancshares. The bank did a tremendous job dealing with headwinds in 1Q23, as it saw strong deposits, satisfying credit quality, and an outlook that will likely allow the company to grow in this environment.

Given its valuation, I believe that shares are attractively valued. I'm looking for a gradual run to $13 per share, followed by a surge to $16, once the stock gets support from rebounding economic demand. Until that happens, HBAN shares are likely stuck in the wide $10 to $12 price range.

So, please be aware of these risks if you consider buying banks.

For now, I'm adding shares. However, once HBAN reaches $16, I will likely be a seller, as I'm looking to lower the average volatility of my portfolio.

The neutral stock rating reflects ongoing risks. I will change that rating to bullish once we get clear signs that economic growth is bottoming.