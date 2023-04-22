Huntington Bancshares: I'm Selling If It Hits $16

Apr. 22, 2023 3:13 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.96K Followers

Summary

  • Huntington Bancshares just released its 1Q23 earnings, which showed tremendous resilience despite macroeconomic headwinds.
  • The company saw strong deposits, healthy credit quality, and a path to grow its business, despite ongoing headwinds.
  • I believe that HBAN is one of the strongest regional banks. However, I will likely be selling, as I want to lower the average volatility of my portfolio.

Huntington National Bank

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

I made the decision to sell my only banking holding, Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) - however, not at its current valuation. I'm actually still a buyer after the recent sell-off. As confusing as this might sound, I will use this

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

Image

Huntington Bancshares

Image

Huntington Bancshares

Image

Huntington Bancshares

Image

Huntington Bancshares

Image

Huntington Bancshares

Image

Huntington Bancshares

Image

Huntington Bancshares

Image

Huntington Bancshares

Image

Bloomberg

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.96K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HBAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.