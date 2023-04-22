da-kuk

Thesis

The crux of my Planet Labs' (NYSE:PL) thesis was that there is a massive total addressable market and potential for profit in this area. If the company is successful in implementing PL, and adoption increases, financial returns on the investment may be substantial. I'm sticking by my recommendation because PL keeps exceeding expectations and delivering on its promises of rapid top-line growth and healthy gross margins. Currently, PL is experiencing negative profitability which is mainly due to the significant investments required. These investments necessary and important at this stage, which I believe forms PL competitive advantage. Once PL reach economies of scale, all of these investments will pay off in terms of operating leverage. Importantly, key performance indicators for growth are still on target. I anticipate that as the business expands its sales efforts and enhances its data analytics user platform, PL will continue to make earth observation data accessible to everyone. I believe Planet has a favorable position to cater to a potentially significant and emerging market, and therefore, I recommend buying the company's stock.

4Q23 financials

PL reported $53 million in revenue for 4Q23, which was a slight beat of consensus estimates. At -$17.7 m, Adjusted EBITDA was lower than expected at -$19.6 m. Quarterly free cash flow was -$16 million, an improvement from the -$33 million recorded in the previous quarter. Among its most important metrics, PL's customer count increased by 15% year over year and by 2% quarter over quarter, to a total of 882. PL has also reported impressive metrics for customer retention: 131% net dollar retention ratio for the full year and a 94% ACV in 4Q22.

Profitability in sight?

While growth has been the key metric that investors have been watching, I believe PL is not immune to the recent rotation to profitable cash flow positive companies. Just a few weeks ago, the stock hit a low of $3.29. As a result, I believe PL's aggressive focus on turning around profitability is a major catalyst that will drive capital rotation back into the stock. I believe we are already seeing some of this in action, as the stock is up 20% since the earnings release, when non-GAAP gross margin was nearly 58%, exceeding the consensus estimate. While the beat is not significant, it implies an incremental contribution margin of more than 110%, demonstrating the company's positive operating leverage. If PL operates at its run-rate gross margin, it would imply an FY23 gross profit of $111 million and an EBITDA margin of -56%, 900 basis points higher than reported.

Guidance is conservative

Revenue is projected to be between $51 and $54 million for 1Q24. This is slightly below what was expected by the market, but I don't think it's a big deal because of seasonality and the loss of a legacy customer from the company's early days. I actually think there is a possibility that PL could exceed its forecast because the management is actively working with this customer, but they are being cautious and assuming that the customer won't contribute as much this year as they did previously. Gross margin is forecast to fall sequentially to 53-55%, resulting in an EBITDA loss of $-21 million to $-18 million. In addition, PL anticipates annual sales of $248-268 million. I think this will be good news for the market, as an acceleration in growth paints a positive narrative, and sequential growth through the quarter from 1Q23 is implied by this guidance. Furthermore, I think PL is encoding some conservatism because weaker macro conditions are affecting some of its commercial customers. I also find it unfair that the guidance's midpoint assumes no benefit from the Sinergise acquisition. PL has made public its intention to pay $45 million to acquire Sinergise and its developer platform for earth observation data. Sinergise, which was developed using Planet data, is the driving force behind the EU-backed Sentinel Hub, which removes barriers to entry for potential users. In my opinion, PL's platform capabilities will improve after the acquisition of Sinergise. An upcoming catalyst is PL's expected positive EBITDA next year, which should occur around 2H25 on a run rate basis, in my opinion. The build up to that breakeven would probably drive capital rotation back into the stock.

Valuation

I would use a similar valuation methodology to value PL, which is based on FY26 management targets as a benchmark. Now the key change from my previous valuation is the range of multiples used. Previously, PL did not reach a low of 2x forward revenue. For my model update, I showcased which PL could be worth even at a trough multiple of 2x, and the upside is still pretty significant.

Author's valuation

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite negative profitability at the moment, PL remains a strong buy recommendation for me due to its potential for significant growth and profitability in the future. PL's investments in marketing, R&D, and capex are necessary and important for the company's success, and its key performance indicators for growth are still on track. The recent earnings report shows that PL is making progress towards profitability, with a strong non-GAAP gross margin that exceeded consensus estimates. Additionally, PL's acquisition of Sinergise should improve its platform capabilities, and the expected positive EBITDA next year is a promising upcoming catalyst.