DJIA: Likely To Continue Trading Higher (Technical Analysis)

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
537 Followers

Summary

  • The historical occurrence of a symmetrical broadening wedge, along with the appearance of a wick on the DJI's yearly chart, signifies the buying interest in the market.
  • The appearance of an inside bar on the quarterly chart, situated within an upward trend, suggests a potential buying opportunity in DIA.
  • The presence of an inverted head and shoulders pattern on the DJIA chart signals a robust bullish perspective, paving the way for potential price increases.

On a black background, puzzles with inscriptions, on a separate puzzle there is an inscription - DJIA

Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

This article delves into the long-term bullish outlook for the Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) by examining the historical performance and key technical patterns of SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average (

CPI and Federal Reserve Interest Rates

CPI and Federal Reserve Interest Rates (fred.stlouisfed.org)

DIA Yearly Chart

DIA Yearly Chart (stockcharts.com)

DIA Quarterly Chart

DIA Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com)

DJI Weekly Chart

DJI Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

DJIA Weekly Chart

DJIA Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
537 Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.