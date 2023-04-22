Lithium: The Cycle Continues

Summary

  • If you haven’t checked the price of lithium lately, you might be in for a surprise.
  • Spot prices for lithium carbonate in China have collapsed by two-thirds since hitting record highs in November of last year.
  • Prices have gone from $84k per ton to $25k per ton. That unwinds the vast majority of a spectacular surge that played out from 2020 to 2022.

If you haven’t checked the price of lithium lately, you might be in for a surprise. Spot prices for lithium carbonate in China have collapsed by two-thirds since hitting record highs in November of last year.

Prices have

Lithium

Lithium stocks

