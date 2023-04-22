Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q2 2023: Paid To Be Patient

Apr. 22, 2023 4:15 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, PEX, PSP, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, LQDB, JHCB, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, HYLD, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, BSJO, HYLB, GHYB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY, IBHF, IHYF, BKHY, IBHG, HYD, HYMB, SHYD, FMHI, HYMU, BSJT, BBHY, TIP
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Recent outperformance by large-cap growth stocks may reflect a rotation into long-duration assets as the economy weakens and the turn in the rates cycle approaches.
  • We remain cautious on equities in general, however, given uncertainty about the lagging impact of higher rates (which also mean investors are being “paid to be patient”); and cautious on long-duration assets as a way to position for the next cycle.
  • While cautious in public markets, we believe it is already an opportune time to deploy capital in private markets, as tighter financial conditions start to generate opportunities for providers of liquidity.

asset allocation concept graph on blackboard

cacaroot

Commentary

The economy is starting to feel the lagged effects of tighter monetary policy. It is most visible in the current stresses in the banking system, which are tightening financial conditions still further. We think this has brought us close to the

Large-Cap Growth Led Recent Equity Performance

FactSet, MSCI, Neuberger Berman. Top 6 U.S. Tech is Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta, the top six U.S. technology stocks in the MSCI ACW Index, weighted equivalently to their relative weights in the MSCI ACW Index. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior.

A Rational Response-But a Wrong One

Bloomberg. Actual through February 28, 2023. Real policy rate is calculated as the central bank policy rate minus year-over-year Consumer Price Index inflation. Forecasts based on market implied forward policy rates - Bloomberg CPI y/y forecast. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed or any historical results.

A Rational Response-But a Wrong One

Bloomberg. Actual through February 28, 2023. Real policy rate is calculated as the central bank policy rate minus year-over-year Consumer Price Index inflation. Forecasts based on market implied forward policy rates - Bloomberg CPI y/y forecast. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed or any historical results.

Real Estate: Opportunity Set or Bear Trap?

Bloomberg, FactSet, NCREIF. Data as of March 31, 2023. Indices re-based to 100 at January 31, 2007. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Global Equity Market Views
Global Equity Market Views

Fixed Income Market Views
Fixed Income Market Views

Real and Alternatives Asset Market Views
Real and Alternatives Asset Market Views

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.48K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.