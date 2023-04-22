K2 Hedge Fund Strategy Outlook: Q2 2023

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • Given current market uncertainties, K2 Advisors remains defensive in terms of market outlook and beta positioning.
  • While many managers experienced losses around recent rates volatility, the opportunity set may become clearer as policymakers grapple with the conflicting forces of high inflation and slowing credit creation.
  • The large macro impact within energy markets has continued, with OPEC’s surprise production cut highlighting concerns over recessionary risks and subsequent demand destruction.
  • The current market is one of the most attractive for ILS investors since asset class inception.

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai

Given current market uncertainties, K2 Advisors remains defensive in terms of market outlook and beta positioning. Read the team’s latest hedge fund strategy outlook.

We remain defensive in our market outlook and beta positioning. The focus of our investment

K2 Hedge Fund Strategy Outlook

Market-Implied Fed Funds Hikes/Cuts

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.98K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.