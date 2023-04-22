David McNew

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Axon Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has compounded at an annual rate of 120% the last 10 years, rewarding investors handsomely. Started with the vision of saving lives, Axon created its own market in non-lethal weapons with legacy product, TASER, and has dominated ever since. The company has kept up with law enforcement technology, leveraging its existing industry leadership to expand into sensors and cloud software. These more recent business segments, combined with potential 'other bets', should support steady revenue growth in the coming years. Nonetheless, AXON stock has surged nearly 85% since last April, disconnecting itself from the broader market (Nasdaq down 6% over the past year). I recommend investors wait for a more opportune time to begin buying shares again, with a buy range in the mid $100s.

Market

Axon developed the TASER in the 1990s, effectively creating the modern market for non-lethal firearm alternatives. The TASER quickly became a staple in law enforcement across the U.S. As of 2020, 94% of Police Agencies in the U.S. issue TASERs. In 2008, Axon established a Sensors business by releasing its first body-camera product. 37 major U.S. cities now use Axon body-cameras. In recent years, Axon developed its own digital evidence management software platform: Axon Cloud. The company's overall total addressable market ('TAM') has grown 33% from its 2021 estimate to $50B. With $1.2B in 2022 revenue, Axon has plenty of room to grow. Additionally, the company has relatively few direct competitors. This limits customer buying power and creates barriers to entry. Axon's Cloud and Sensors segments have a higher level of rivalry but mostly compete with small segments of firms like Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Oracle (ORCL), IBM (IBM), Tyler Technologies (TYL) and Motorola (MSI).

Moat

Being a first-mover in its respective market allowed Axon to cultivate durable competitive advantages. The most significant being customer lock-in. According to the company's most recent 10-K, Axon has customer relationships with 95% of U.S. state and local law enforcement agencies. That's quite a sizable selling base. Axon sells both products (TASERs, sensors, etc.) and software. Software is obviously attractive as its most often sold via subscription, thus generating recurring revenue. Normally, product sales have less of a recurring nature, but this isn't the case for Axon. Much of the company's product sales to agencies are done through bundles and on long-term, recurring payment plans. This enables Axon to upsell and cross-sell depending on the need and budgets of their customers. Though payment plans expose the company to unearned revenue, they can have a more transparent view of forward revenue/demand. Government agencies also have less counterparty/credit risk and relatively predictable budgets. Axon continues to grow its share of sticky, recurring revenue and prove its ability to upsell/cross-sell via a healthy net revenue retention rate:

Q4 Shareholder Letter

An additional benefit to Axon's leadership position is optionality. The company has demonstrated its ability to create new avenues for growth (Sensors, Cloud). Each time Axon develops, or acquires, a new product, it already has customers to sell to.

Management

Axon is still lead by Founder, Rick Smith, who started the company after two of his friends were shot and killed. The company has a compelling mission of saving lives and promoting peace, even recently launching a goal of reducing gun-related deaths between the police and the public by 50% before 2033. On the operating front, management has expressed their focus on creating "highly recurring, highly profitable businesses", already making great progress as just discussed. Leadership has largely sustained Axon's competitive moat while still investing in new verticals for growth. Revenue has grown 26% annually the past 5 years. They even beat this average in 2022 with 38% topline growth. The stock's return since IPO (2001) is evidence enough of a job-well done, returning investors 47,300%.

Hidden Growth Potential

Much of Axon's recent revenue growth is driven by its Cloud segment, which grew 50% in 2022. The company estimates its addressable SaaS market to be $22B, nearly half of their total company TAM. Axon Cloud Revenue came in at $368M in 2022, representing market penetration of only 1.6%. The demand for its new TASER 10 product is also a source of forward growth. With improved features and quality versus its predecessor, TASER 7, the new version is seeing strong demand as indicated by management in the Q4 transcript. Leadership also estimated that 80-85% of departments had upgraded to the TASER 7 from legacy devices, which bodes well for the TASER 10 assuming it follows that trend.

Axon's primary business segments are clear sources of future growth. But there appears to be additional hidden potential in the form of Strategic Investments. Axon's success is largely attributable to the ability to develop useful innovations and monetize them via its massive customer base. Interestingly, Axon carries around $300M in 'Strategic Investments' on its balance sheet. This sparked my interest as they had $132M of unrealized gain included in 2022 net income. Though this isn't a high-quality form of profits, it highlights future potential for Axon. Digging into the description of these investments shows they are private, tech-driven companies aligned with Axon's mission. From the 10-K, "investment areas include real-time crime center software, drones, biometric sensors, weapon detection systems," and virtual reality training. Management also touched on the possibility of M&A activity in the coming years in the Q4 earnings call. To help fund this, the company even issued $673M of convertible notes in 2022. The moral of the story is that leadership has a strategic focus on driving and diversifying further revenue growth, and they've proven their ability to do so historically.

Operating Performance

Axon's strong growth comes with little criticism. But growth is only part of the equation for shareholder value. The company's focus on investment in growth has weighed on its operating margins and returns on capital the last several years.

Morningstar

Axon's gross margin is one of its strengths (61% vs 29% Sector Avg per Seeking Alpha) and is evidence of pricing power. The main contributor to lower operating margins was SG&A, part of which is stock-based compensation. Axon has been able to significantly reduce both in 2022, with overall SG&A dropping from 60% to 34% of revenues and SBC from 35% (2021 was a big year for SBC) to 9% of revenues. From a free cash flow to the firm ('FCFF') perspective, my expectation is that it will take a few years to turn positive as they level out these costs and realize operating leverage. This is highlighted in the valuation section to come.

Risks

Axon's primary risks are political and regulatory in my view. The ever-shifting political policies and rhetoric around policing present an area of uncertainty for the company; with the potential to benefit or damage Axon's operations. Governmental policies drive public funding for the vast majority of Axon's customers. It relies heavily on departmental budgets which can be cut by legislation. In addition, regulation around Axon's products is significant given they are used by government agencies. Quality control is of the utmost importance if Axon wants to retain its customer share. Antitrust regulations present another area of risk for the company, but recently, Axon unanimously won a Supreme Court case against the Federal Trade Commission for 'unconstitutional structure' in their Antitrust investigation of Axon.

Valuation

Excluding valuation, Axon's risk-return profile is attractive for long-term investors. But a great company isn't always a great investment it's if overpaid for. It should be noted that AXON stock has always been expensive when compared to the broader market (S&P 500) which has an average PS ratio of 1.7x since 2001. AXON's is closer to 8 or 9x, yet it has outperformed the S&P 500 significantly. This shows that some stocks deserve a premium price. Nevertheless, AXON is trading well above this historical average (currently at 13.7x) and has a F rating on every valuation multiple Seeking Alpha reports. Meaning it's priced far above to its sector averages. Based on multiples alone, investors would be wise to wait for a price to sales ratio of around 5-8x based on the last 10 years and Axon's more mature company status.

YCharts

AXON also looks expensive from a free cash flow perspective. I forecasted Axon's financials out 10 years using three different varying scenarios, Base, Upside, and Downside. My Base case assumptions include 10-year annual revenue growth of about 18%, gross margins reaching 63%, SG&A margins falling to 20%, and R&D margins slightly narrowing to 17% at the end of the forecast period. The result is EBIT margins in the low 20%'s by 2032. These assumptions are informed by my view of Axon's significant growth potential, historical results, and management's financial rhetoric and guidance. I expect depreciation and amortization, changes in net working capital, and capital expenditures to increase incrementally with revenue growth. I then conservatively adjusted these assumptions to the upside and downside, allowing for variation of outcomes/scenarios. My forecasts were then pulled into a DCF model with an estimated terminal FCFF growth rate of 5% and cost of capital ('WACC') of 9.3% to compute intrinsic values per share for each scenario. To factor in probabilities to my estimated max buy price, I assigned a probability to each scenario reflecting my expectations of outcomes. The Base case seems most likely to me, with a 70% probability assigned. My max buy price is a weighted average using these probabilities. The result is a max buy price of $129.93. This also would represent a PS ratio of 8.25 based on the implied equity value and 2022 sales.

Author

Axon is a stellar company with a wide moat, compelling potential growth, and improving financials. Nonetheless, investors should exercise caution and patience given its current valuation.