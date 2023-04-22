Netlist Wins Over $300 Million From Samsung In The First Of A Series Of Patent Infringement Lawsuits

Apr. 22, 2023 5:39 AM ETNetlist, Inc. (NLST)SSNLF
Jacob Braun profile picture
Jacob Braun
1.76K Followers

Summary

  • Netlist won damages on five patents.
  • Netlist had a total of $303 million in winnings.
  • Infringement was found on every claim and willfulness on every patent.

Samsung Research America

hapabapa

Introduction

Netlist has won the lawsuit that was discussed in my previous article. This shot Netlist's stock price up rapidly in the last hour of the day. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts to the news

Chart
Data by YCharts

netlist litigation

STOKD

This article was written by

Jacob Braun profile picture
Jacob Braun
1.76K Followers
To follow all work, follow my Twitter @realjacobbraun

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Thanks for this timely one, Jacob. We’re posting this. However, we hope the image from StockTwits is 100% copyright free. If not, we request you remove that by filing a correction request. Thanks for your understanding.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.