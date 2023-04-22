naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Earlier in September 2022, I wrote an article about Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) and its improving tenant strength and aging demographics acting as growth catalysts. I gave a strong buy rating, but the stock's total return fell 13%.

Looking at the stock price, things looked very bleak, yet Omega Healthcare paid a neat dividend. The total return over 10 years comes out to 71%. We can now consider Omega Healthcare as an alternative to a bond investment because the dividend yield is very attractive and the dividend payment hasn't changed much over the years.

The challenges for Omega Healthcare are non-paying tenants, this has evolved greatly since the corona crisis when many elderly people died early. And while the long-term view remains intact, an additional challenge lurks: rising interest rates and debt maturities.

The Improvements Are Apparent

Several operators are known to have difficulties but these represent only about 10% of contractual rent and mortgage payments. Maplewoods senior living is experiencing payment problems which caused Omega Healthcare to submit a restructuring proposal. These include deferral of rent escalators until 2025 and deferral of the 7% interest rate on the $250 million secured revolving credit facility. Since Maplewood's senior living portfolio's value exceeds their gross investments, Omega Healthcare has little to worry about. LaVie owns 85 healthcare facilities and in the past quarter Omega Healthcare sold 11 properties for $130 million and provided seller financing of $105 million at a 8% rate. The sale of additional properties will also follow the restructuring. As a result, 4 months of partially deferred interest is expected. Also, 4 months of deferred interest is expected for Healthcare Homes. Healthcare Homes does not contribute significantly to earnings. Agemo expects to resume interest payments in the second quarter of 2023. These difficulties will have a negative impact on EBITDA and FAD in the upcoming period. As a result, the dividend payout ratio and leverage ratios will be higher than normal, posing challenges to maintaining the current dividend level. Nonetheless, Because of rising occupancy rates in the second half of 2022, the implementation of 2.7% rate increases for Medicare in October 2022, the implementation of strong Medicaid rates in many states, and the improvement in the labor market, Omega Healthcare is very optimistic. Omega's long-term vision remains intact as the growing trend among seniors continues. The improvements and restructuring are now visible, and I believe Omega is past the uncertain times. The attractive valuation and share price currently provide an attractive entry point.

Debt Maturities and Increased Interest Rates A Challenge

The net debt is $5 billion, this is quite a lot because the FFO in 2022 was about $438 million (net debt / FFO = 11.4). Interest coverage is only 1.68x times, and rising interest rates could still cause problems when the debt matures. Omega Healthcare has no debt maturities until August this year. But debt maturities in 2024 and in 2025 involve $400 million. These will be refinanced at higher interest rates or paid from the revolving credit facility. This does allow them to benefit from (hopefully) lower interest rates. The Fed points to an emerging recession in late 2023, so the interest rate hikes could be over by then. Higher interest expenses will reduce taxable earnings, meaning a dividend cut is imminent. It is difficult to estimate what the increase in interest expenses will be, and what effect that will have on earnings - after all, we don't yet know what next year's interest rates will be. Still, I expect the interest coverage of 1.68x times to provide sufficient margin to meet payment obligations.

Well-Laddered Debt Provides Stability (Omega Healthcare Investor Presentation)

Dividends and Share Repurchases

The dividend has barely increased over the past 5 years and the dividend now stands at $2.68 with a dividend yield of 10%. Very high you would say, but several analysts are already pointing to a dividend cut. Looking at dividend estimates, the dividend is not yet expected to fall. Of course, compared to 10-year treasuries, this looks very attractive, should the dividend not be reduced. We will have to wait and see what the coming quarters bring before we can make a statement about a possible dividend cut. Investors do need to take this scenario into account.

Dividend growth history (OHI ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the cash flow statements, Omega Healthcare began a share repurchase program in 2022. Normally it issued shares so this situation is quite unique. Issuing shares for REITs is quite normal; they do it to raise cash to invest in properties to be leased. And since 90% of taxable profits must be distributed as dividends, investors can enjoy higher dividend income. This was not the case with Omega Healthcare, nor did investors enjoy higher dividend income. In fact, the cash was needed for various business purposes.

OHI cash flow highlights (Annual reports and analyst' own calculations)

Undervalued By 40%

REITs are valued by price to Funds from Operations, which gives a better picture of the income available to pay out as dividends. However, YCharts does not provide a chart of the P/FFO ratio. Therefore, I have compiled my own table with the ratios for the past 4 years. On average we arrive at a P/FFO ratio of 13.9, the current P/FFO ratio of 10 means a discount of about 40%.

OHI's price to FFO (Analyst' own calculations)

Conclusion

It is no secret that Omega Healthcare is undervalued; we can quickly see that from the sharply falling share price. Still, the high dividend yield provides a good buffer; the real decline in total returns is not too bad at all. The dividend yield is high at 10%, but faces headwinds from non-paying tenants. Omega has been working hard to restructure these non-paying tenants. I expect the share price to have bottomed out by now because the improvement projects have been implemented. More and more people are getting older, and for Omega this is a positive outlook. In the short term, I may expect a small dividend cut, but the generous dividend remains very attractive. In the long term, there is certainly potential for further dividend growth, and in addition to dividend growth, I expect the stock price to rise along with it. It remains a risky REIT, but the attractive share price offsets this risk. Omega Healthcare is therefore once again buy-worthy.