U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been named, in a "short report" Holdco Asset Management ("Holdco") as "The Unsafest and Unsoundest Of Them All".

The report (in a presentation form) is exceptionally detailed whereby the key thesis is that USB has been masking a capital and liquidity hole primarily driven by a classification change to a Category II Banking institution as well as other changes to how regulatory rules are expected to change.

The report also suggests that the penny hasn't dropped yet for Wall Street analysts and ratings agencies and some have simply "regurgitated that (management) narrative", but expect that to change in the near term.

Additionally, the report calls for the Fed to take forceful action:

The Fed must act like a real regulator and force USB to A) cut its dividend and cease buybacks for years and/or B) raise substantial capital immediately

In this article, I will undertake a dispassionate review of the short report as well as consider management response as articulated in the Q1'2023 earnings call and will assess whether there is, indeed, smoke without fire.

The Short Report

The short report comprises 85 quite detailed slides. I will look to summarise the key points and simplify some of the technical concepts. For readers who are more versed in the banking industry, I recommend reading the report cover to cover.

The executive summary slide sets out the context by comparing USB to the largest banks:

HOLDCO USB Report

As can be seen from above, the adjusted common equity tier 1 ("CET1"), the key metric for banks, for USB falls well below minimum requirements (7%) as well in comparison to peers.

The reported CET1 number for USB as of the end of 2022 is 8.4% (the grey column). However, let us consider the various components driving the adjustments as per the Holdco report.

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI")

Under the prevailing accounting standards, unrealized losses (or gains) on Available For Sale ("AFS") securities do not flow through the profit and loss statement but are adjusted in the equity line on AOCI.

Prior to the 2018 regulatory changes, the impact of AOCI was also included in the CET1 ratio of banks. In other words, unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced the capital ratios of banks. However, the rules were changed in 2018 and the Fed allowed the so-called "AOCI opt-out" option for all banks other than the largest U.S. banks. USB benefited from the AOCI opt-out which allowed it to continue to complete large-scale M&A transactions and reward shareholders with large dividends and share buybacks.

However, once USB is classified as a Category II Bank the AOCI opt-out option is no longer available to it and thus it will need to include unrealized losses in its CET1. Based on the Q4'2022 AOCI balance, USB's reported CET1 ratio would reduce from 8.6% to 6.1% or by 2.5%.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") Transition Relief

The CECL accounting standard requires banks to recognize lifetime expected credit losses immediately, rather than until they are probable, which results in an immediate hit to their CET1 ratio. However, transitional relief has been provided for banks to include this over 5 years.

As such, an additional downward adjustment of 0.3% is the complete phasing in of the CECL transitional relief immediately if it attains Category II status.

The total impact of both adjustments is shown in the below chart from the report:

HOLCO Asset Management

Based on these two adjustments alone, USB has a shortfall of 1.2% from the minimum requirement and 3.2% from its target capital ratio.

Stress Tests Will Be Tougher

In its presentation, Holdco has made several assumptions around the impact of the Fed's CCAR stress test when USB is classified as Category II bank.

The chart below is an adverse scenario where interest rates increase by 100 basis points:

Holdco USB Short Report

Under these assumptions, Holdco projects USB to fail the CCAR stress tests as its CET1 falls below the 4.5% minimum requirement and its Stress Capital Buffer ("SCB") goes up to 4.9%, implying that its CET1 target ratio (including a buffer of 200 basis points) could go up to 11.4% (from 9% currently) and a starting point of 5.8% on an adjusted basis.

My view on the four assumptions listed is as per below:

I agree that USB is going to be classified as Category II Bank by the end of 2024. I also agree that the full CECL provision would be reflected in the starting point CET1 ratio of 5.8% The assumption of CECL being fully implemented and absorbed upfront in the first quarter is a controversial one. Currently, the stress tests only factor in four quarters of losses as opposed to lifetime losses as per the CECL methodology. Even so, these losses are recognized over a 9 months period and not immediately. The Holdco report suggests that the Fed will amend this and reflect all losses immediately resulting in a 3.6% adjustment in CET1 in respect of loan losses in the 1st quarter of the stress test. In my view, this is a worst-case scenario for USB and many other banks and thus I would not ascribe a high probability of this taking place. The presumption of 100 basis points increase in rates and associated impact on AFS securities marks is a very reasonable one (if not a conservative one). I have very little doubt that in the next CCAR cycles, the Fed will stress-test both lower and higher rates scenarios. This has been well-telegraphed by the Vice Chair of the Fed, Michael Barr in a recent congressional hearing.

So in summary, whilst I agree that the Fed's stress tests will get much tougher for the likes of the regional banks and particularly USB, I would not necessarily subscribe to the numbers projected by Holdco. I think these border on the worse-case-scenario projections and assume very material modifications to the CCAR tests, that simply have not been contemplated and are likely to result in a material increase to capital ratios across the industry, if implemented as described.

In summary, Holdco after running various scenarios, has concluded that USB has a capital hole that it will need to fill. The four scenarios set out by Holdco are shown below:

Holdco Asset Management USB Report

My View On The Holdco Report

Firstly, I found the report fascinating and was correct factually in all respects. I believe the capital and liquidity-related risks raised are certainly valid and require further evaluation and monitoring going forward.

However, I also found it to be somewhat one-sided, in the sense, that it didn't contemplate the mitigation that the USB management team is taking to address the capital trajectory. The analysis by Holdco is based on a static analysis of the AOCI balances. The USB management team is certain to bring down the size of the impact by the end of 2024 as well as undertake other risk-weighted asset optimization initiatives.

The proof points for management's actions have already begun to show in Q1'2023 as the AOCI balance and investment securities balances have reduced by $1.2 billion and $9 billion respectively in the last quarter:

USB Investor Relations

I expect that trend to continue in the next several quarters.

The management team provided some more color on this in the Q1-2023 earnings call:

Coming back to AOCI, that burn will be kind of a function of a lot of different things. We have been very proactive in terms of repositioning the AFS portfolio, looking at asset sales and securitization -- or asset sales, security sales, et cetera. Again, to give you some sense, the duration of that investment portfolio -- of the AFS portfolio has gone from a little over 4.5 in the fourth quarter to about 3.8 in -- at the end of the first quarter. So we're going to continue to shorten the duration and that's going to help us with respect to managing AOCI. And then in addition to that, we have been essentially reducing the volatility of AOCI to up interest rate environments through hedging activities. So it's a combination of a variety of things that we're going to go through.

So in summary, I am quite comfortable that many of the issues raised in the short report, whilst correct in a static perspective, can be effectively mitigated by management in the next 2 years or so.

Final Thoughts

The Holdco report is mostly factually correct but is predominantly a static analysis of the numbers based on the end of 2022 print. The management team should be able to mitigate most of the impact (predominantly the AOCI volatility) by the time it is classified as a Category II Bank which is, earliest, by the of 2024. However, mitigation efforts such as these normally come with a cost attached.

I also disagree somewhat with some of Holdco's expectations around regulatory changes relating to the Fed's CCAR test (especially upfronting the loan losses in the 1st quarter of the stress tests scenario). However, I do expect the stress tests to become materially tougher and especially so for the large regional banks. Consequently, the USB target ratio will likely need to increase to somewhere in the ~10% to 11% and this will require it to build capital and result in lower ROE going forward, all else being equal.

I also suspect that share buybacks will likely be on hold for the foreseeable future and including 2024. This is given the uncertainties in the regulatory agenda and the present need for USB to build a capital buffer.

Whilst USB's valuation at 7x forward PE ratio is undemanding, I do rate it as a Hold currently given the regulatory uncertainties and potential uncertain capital shortfall currently.