Gary Yeowell

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) has recently caught our attention. Despite solid fundamentals and growth prospects, the market has priced the stock at a discount to its historical multiples on account of financial sector risks; namely deposit stickiness and CRE exposure. We don't see material risk here, and thus the recent selloff following earnings presents an attractive opportunity for investors looking to get in on the story. Selling put options on Truist is the best course of action, and offers a high probability chance to earn a very healthy yield, or acquire shares at an even better long-term price.

Financial Results

Before, during and after the recent merger, Truist has demonstrated consistent and impressive financial performance. TTM Revenue is up over 136% to ~$28 Billion over the last 5 years, and Free Cash Flow has almost doubled in that same span to more than $8.5 Billion.

TradingView

Net Margins did deteriorate around the end of 2019 as a result of the merger, but since then they've risen back to pre-pandemic highs. Impressively, on a considerably larger revenue and asset base.

These strong results have been driven by economies of scale, new digital product launches (Digital Account opening increased by more than 50% QoQ), and a solid, diverse loan book. Core Net Interest Margins were strong up 41 bps YoY to 3.10%:

Earnings Presentation

For reference, Bank of America (BAC), a much larger and "stronger" bank, just reported Net Interest Margins of 2.85%. In other words, Truist is doing a great job deploying customer deposits into fruitful, diverse investments.

When it comes to liquidity, the bank also stands on solid ground. Throughout the recent banking crisis / bank run scare, Truist only saw deposit declines of 1.2%. These losses weren't driven by fears in their sticky deposit base, but rather more competitive interest rates at competitors - something Truist is aware of and working to fix.

In terms of the balance sheet, the bank maintains $166 Billion in liquidity, and a $63 Billion difference between assets and liabilities.

All in all, management has done a great job in terms of operational execution over the last few years.

Valuation

So - despite the operational strength, why is TFC trading at the cheapest FCF multiple it's had since 2012?

2 simple reasons: Silicon Valley Bank, and Commercial Real Estate.

Let's start with SVB. In case you've been under a rock lately, Silicon Valley Bank, the 19th largest bank by deposits in the country, suffered a bank run and went insolvent early last month. This triggered fears of contagion, and the government stepped in to quickly make depositors whole.

In our view, this was an isolated incident. The bank was in a uniquely precarious position, with a uniquely rich and flighty deposit base. Since the fiasco, things have quieted down. However, the share prices of Truist and many other regional banks have not yet recovered, as the future cost of deposits for "smaller", "riskier" institutions is not yet known.

SVB had <10% of deposits covered under FDIC insurance. TFC has more than 63% of deposits covered. Truist also has a significantly higher average age of customer account at over 15 years:

Earnings Presentation

The differences between SVB and Truist are simply night and day, and we don't think the issues with SVB present any material risk to Truist going forward.

Onto the other risk: Commercial Real Estate (CRE).

In short, fears about Commercial Real Estate, specifically office space, have been spreading. As rates have risen and people have continued to work from home, significant pressure has been put on office space landlords nationwide. Prices of both rent and the assets themselves have come under pressure, and there is a sense in the air that it's only a matter of time until we start seeing bankruptcies. To see this in action, go take a look at SLG or KRC stock, both Tier 1 operators of Tier 1 office real estate. They're getting hammered:

TradingView

Fortunately for Truist, CRE comprises a very small portion of the overall loan book. Only 11% of outstanding loans are CRE-related, and only 18% of those are office loans. Net net, Truist only has 1.9% exposure in its book to the highest perceived risk category of borrowers. In other words, basically a non-factor. Another overblown risk.

As it stands, taking into account the attractive 4.5x FCF multiple and the strong operational execution, it's hard to see Truist as anything but a compelling buy. So, what now?

The Trade

Investors interested in a good company at a good price could just buy the stock. However, we think there's an even more attractive way to take advantage of this opportunity: Sell puts.

For those unfamiliar, selling a put is a simple transaction that rewards you with a cash premium in return for your commitment to purchase shares in the stock at a certain price over the next "X" period of time.

For this situation, we like the $26 Strike Truist puts expiring June 2nd. They are currently trading at $0.45, which means that for every contract you sell, you'll receive $45. In return, you need to be ready to buy 100 shares of TFC at $26 per share.

Expiration & Strike Price (TradingView)

Here's why this is so powerful: if Truist stock closes June 2nd above $26, you get to keep the $45 per contract free and clear. If it closes below $26 (an 18% discount, by the way!), then you need to buy the shares, but you get to keep the $45, which you can count against your cost basis to make the shares even cheaper.

Best of all, according to the market, this trade has an 86% chance of success, where option sellers would get to keep the whole premium. Any way you look at it, it's a win-win!

Risks

While the trade idea presents potential rewards, there's some important risks to think about as well:

Execution risk: If management begins making decisions that produce subpar results, then Truist's competitive position may wither and financial performance may suffer, hitting the stock.

Competitors: While Truist is a big player, there's always a concern that deposits will begin to trickle away towards the fortress banks (C, WFC, BAC, JPM), especially now that the level of depositor safety at differently sized banks is unclear.

Macro Risks: If the Fed keeps fussing with interest rates, it could impact the economy and net interest margins negatively. Loan demand could dry up, deposits could flee, etc.

Summary

In conclusion, Truist Financial presents a compelling value. With strong operational performance and potentially undervalued equity, investors have the chance to capitalize on the company's long-term growth potential by employing a short put strategy. With this, one can generate income and reduce risk while taking advantage of an incredibly strong underlying company. The trade idea presented, selling the $26 strike price put options expiring in 42 days, offers a high probability of success (86%) and a strong 15% annualized return. We see the setup as a very simple win-win.