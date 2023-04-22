Floriana/iStock via Getty Images

At this point, it's difficult to deny the fact that we're looking at a potentially extended recession. Amid persistent inflation, deep layoffs across industries, and banking turmoil, consumer confidence has slid and spending is retrenching.

This has, unsurprisingly, impacted Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) - the leading online marketplace for luxury goods. A pandemic-era Wall Street favorite, this e-commerce company has reversed all of its YTD bounceback and is now down nearly 10% for the year:

Stock's pullback lends to a balanced bull and bear case for Farfetch

The question now for investors is: does Farfetch have room to rebound, or are macro conditions going to keep holding down this stock's performance? I previously issued a bearish opinion on Farfetch, but now, with the stock trailing back down to the $4 range, I see the company as a relatively mixed bag of positives and negatives.

On the bright side for Farfetch:

The company has cracked a niche that Amazon can't break into. Amazon, though widely regarded as the cheapest and most convenient e-commerce site, has for years fought off a reputation as being cluttered and reliant on flashy promotions. Farfetch's niche in the luxury space is well-protected against encroachment, so in the long run the company has plenty of room to grow.

We should, however, be wary of the following:

Macro headwinds will take a heavy toll on Farfetch . In many recessions, blue-collar workers get hit first, and white-collar workers are relatively more immune. It's the opposite in today's economy, where lower-wage workers have seen a tremendous benefit from a lack of labor supply during the pandemic and boosted wages, and office workers are exposed to widespread layoffs as companies tighten their belts. This dynamic will have an incredibly adverse impact on the luxury category, and we've already seen Farfetch's GMV decelerate into a y/y decline.

Net/net, I am now neutral on Farfetch and have put the stock back on my watch list. I'd be ready to buy the stock if it begins to dip below the $4 level.

Recent trends expose heavy challenges

We shouldn't ignore the fact, of course, that the current environment is very challenging for Farfetch. Here's a look at the company's latest Q4 highlights below:

Farfetch Q4 highlights (Farfetch Q4 earnings deck)

Total revenue for the fourth quarter declined -5% y/y to $665.6 million, essentially in-line with Street expectations. GMV decline, meanwhile, was even worse at -12% y/y to $1.29 billion:

The company tried to explain away some of the drivers behind the sharp decline. FX, certainly, was a large headwind here at 6 points to the as-reported growth rate. On top of that, the company's exit from Russia as well as pronounced softness in China after a heady 2022 buying period contributed to the double-digit decline.

Farfetch GMV bridge (Farfetch Q4 earnings deck)

Unfortunately, the company expects GMV weakness to persist, though Q4 should be the bottoming-out quarter (which may help to lift sentiment in the stock, especially as expectations are currently low). Tough compares from China and Russia will cease being a headwind in Q1, and the company expects to return to growth in the second half of FY23, in part driven by new partnerships with big brands including the likes of Reebok and Ferragamo.

Farfetch GMV outlook (Farfetch Q4 earnings deck)

The good news is that management is taking the opportunity during the slow period to rationalize cost. Per CEO Jose Neves' remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

To date, we have taken actions to reduce our headcount proactively to the tune of 17% of our starting 2022 headcount in this core part of our business. We have also initiated actions to reduce or eliminate up to 15 locations worldwide, in addition to reducing our retail footprint at Browns and Stadium Goods. What is particularly remarkable is that this was all implemented whilst we've also been servicing an 11% growth in marketplace orders, excluding Russia and China, and increase in overall active customers. And while, of course, also ensuring we build the platform foundations needed to deliver on key strategic enterprise deals in 2023. Altogether, these structural cost reductions are expected to deliver our targeted 2023 SG&A savings of $85 million, which would represent more than a 10% fixed cost reduction in our core business. Our restructured platform organization and recently signed projects are foundational to catapult Farfetch to the $10 billion GMV mark in 2025."

These moves will hopefully yield operating leverage and return Farfetch to positive adjusted EBITDA in the tail half of FY23 when GMV is expected to rebound.

Key takeaways

Given the severity of macro declines hitting Farfetch's luxury customer base, we'll have to wait several quarters to see Farfetch return to growth. The bull case posits that the downturn will be relatively short in duration and that Farfetch's 17% headcount reductions will lead to sustainable boosts in profitability. Keep an eye out for an entry point below $4.