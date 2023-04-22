Farfetch: Approach With Caution, But A Buy Point May Be Approaching

Apr. 22, 2023 6:50 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.98K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Farfetch have given up all their YTD gains and are down nearly 10% for the year.
  • The company continues to report disappointing GMV declines, though this is driven in part by exiting Russia as well as FX headwinds.
  • An extended recession may put an elevated damper on Farfetch's luxury sales.
  • The company has aggressively cut down its headcount to prepare for sharper losses.

What to wear in metaverse

Floriana/iStock via Getty Images

At this point, it's difficult to deny the fact that we're looking at a potentially extended recession. Amid persistent inflation, deep layoffs across industries, and banking turmoil, consumer confidence has slid and spending is retrenching.

This

Chart
Data by YCharts

Farfetch Q4 highlights

Farfetch Q4 highlights (Farfetch Q4 earnings deck)

Farfetch GMV bridge

Farfetch GMV bridge (Farfetch Q4 earnings deck)

Farfetch GMV outlook

Farfetch GMV outlook (Farfetch Q4 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.98K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.