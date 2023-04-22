EM Debt: Safe Ship In Stormy Seas

Apr. 22, 2023 6:30 AM ETEMBAX
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • Developed markets are once again threatening global markets, with the US (and Switzerland) facing a banking crisis.
  • Too many business models rely on the old geopolitical configuration, which is too bad.
  • Emerging markets have well-capitalized banking systems.

Emerging market

aluxum

A tumultuous few months have strengthened our conviction that money will flow out of developed markets bonds and into emerging markets bonds due to "fiscal dominance" in developed markets.

Overview

In March, the VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund) returned 1.50%, compared

EM Local Currency

Data as of MTD ending 3/31/2023. (Bloomberg)

Fed Operating Loss

Data as of April 12, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results (Bloomberg LP)

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.27K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.