Stocks To Watch: Microsoft, Amazon And Coca-Cola Headline Huge Earnings Week

The earnings calendar is loaded next week, with heavyweights reporting in every sector. All told, about 35% of the companies in the S&P 500 Index will spill numbers next week. Some of the key reports include updates from Credit Suisse (CS) preview, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) preview, Microsoft (MSFT) preview, Alphabet (GOOG) preview, Altria (MO) preview and Amazon (AMZN) preview. While the earnings season is off to a relatively solid start, concerns over the impact of inflation, high interest rates, and a potential U.S. recession are still very much in the mix. Economic releases of note in the week ahead include consumer confidence and new home sales on April 25, durable goods orders on April 26, and the closely-watched employment cost index on April 28. Federal Reserve members will be out on the speaking circuit on Monday before the blackout period begins in advance of the FOMC meeting on May 2-3. On the political front, the House may vote on a bill that would raise the U.S. debt limit for about a year and cut federal spending.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 24 - Coca-Cola (KO), Whirlpool (WHR), Credit Suisse, and Canadian National Railway (CNI).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 25 - Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Visa (V), UBS (UBS), PepsiCo (PEP), McDonald's (MCD), Verizon (VZ), General Electric (GE), Chipotle (CMG), and UPS (UPS).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 26 - Meta Platforms (

