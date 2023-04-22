Apple: Don't Give Up Because Of Valuation, Look Long Term (Technical Analysis)

Apr. 22, 2023 9:44 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT3 Comments
Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
778 Followers

Summary

  • Apple should be in everybody’s portfolio, no matter at what stage of life or age.
  • Technical set-up is positive-neutral to positive, in expectation of short- and mid-term solutions to macroeconomic challenges.
  • Price is close to all-high but this is where you want it to be.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my opinion, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) should be in everybody's portfolio, no matter at what stage of life or age you are. Of course, the question is when to buy it. Therefore, while I present both the

chart

Chart 1 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Weekly (TradingView)

Renko chart

Renko - Daily (TradingView)

This article was written by

Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
778 Followers
I am investing in various styles to achieve diversification and exploit sector rotation, mixing value and disruption. I love back-testing! CFA Level III candidate. Graduate MA Finance ICHEC Brussels Management School & MA Politics Warsaw University. IRL, a Brussels-based expert in the area of innovation and technology transfer. Views are mine, not employer`s.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.