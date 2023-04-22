Gold And Silver Consolidate Before Heading Higher Again

Apr. 22, 2023 11:09 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, GDX, GDXJ, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, GDMN, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV, SIL, SLVP, SILJ
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • We got the long-awaited pullback and nailed the lows at ~1980 and ~24.75.
  • Much of it depends on bond yields and the DXY in the short term, but the May 3 FOMC meeting will be the true determinant.
  • Although a test of the record high of $2089 in August 2020 would be the second attempt to break through that level, I’m not sure we break it on the first attempt.

Ingots of pure gold, silver and copper on a rocky ground with flowing water. , valuable minerals

Oat_Phawat

By David Brady, CFA

We got the long-awaited pullback and nailed the lows at ~1980 and ~24.75. I don't have much else to say in the short term, as Craig Hemke has accurately forecast the targets for Gold and Silver next Tuesday when

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.33K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.