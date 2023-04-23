FeelPic In my prior article, I argued that Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was setting up for a 'beat-and-raise' year, as expectations were very low after a string of poor quarterly results. Recently, Virtu reported Q1/F23 results and this is exactly what happened.

Q1 In Review

While the headlines were poor, with Seeking Alpha highlighting that EPS was down 42% YoY, readers and investors who follow the company closely should note that results handily beat Wall Street analyst estimates.

Heading into the quarter, analysts were looking for $321 million in revenues and $0.59 in EPS (Figure 1 and 2 respectively).

Figure 1 - VIRT revenue estimates (Seeking Alpha) Figure 2 - VIRT EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

As I wrote in my last article, Wall Street is notorious for taking recent trends and projecting them into the future. Hence for Fiscal 2023, they basically took the average of Q3 and Q4/2022 revenues and run-rate that into 2023 to be 'conservative'.

A quarterly revenue of ~$320 million would be one of the worst quarterly revenue performances for Virtu in the past few years and was highly unlikely in my opinion. In fact, Virtu reported adjusted net trading income ("NTI") of $373 million and normalized EPS of $0.74, both handily beating consensus estimates (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - VIRT handily beat estimates (VIRT investor presentation)

Virtu's first quarter results were even more impressive if we look at the market environment, as S&P 500 Average Realized Volatility collapsed to 16.7%, the lowest in years (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Market metrics (VIRT investor presentation)

Market makers generally make more money in volatile markets as bid/ask spreads widen, so the fact that Virtu's QoQ revenues and earnings rebounded in the first quarter despite lower volatility suggest that last quarter's especially weak performance was most likely a 'fluke'.

0DTE Was Actually Additive To P&L

One of my main worries from the Q4/2022 results was the dramatic rise of '0DTE' options and how it might affect Virtu's business model. 0DTE refers to the time to maturity of the option trades, with the 'zero' referring to the fact that these options typically expire the same day they are traded.

As 0DTE options gained popularity in 2022, professional traders moved into the market and used the options as part of a calculated strategy called 'weaponized gamma' to force dealers like Virtu to move markets in their favour.

Option market makers profit from the difference between 'implied volatility' ("IV") and 'realized volatility ("RV") over hundreds of securities. While they may lose money on some tickers, they make money overall if they price their IV well. My worry was that a rise in sophisticated 0DTE traders may change the calculus and cause losses to market makers who must take the other side of these sophisticated bets.

Thankfully, the CEO made some comments in the first quarter earnings call that helped to assuage my concerns: (author highlighted important passages)

Douglas Cifu Yes. Look, we are a participant in it, and I think any product that institutional investors, I mean, I know there's like a bid offer between like JPMorgan, Goldman asset [ph] like -- an institution as a retail I mean, frankly, I don't have a dog in that fight. We know that there's significant interest in it. It appears to be more institutional and retail based on what I've read, Ken. So I think, look, we are an active market maker in this space as more participants look to these daily options to hedge their market exposure, which I think that's what institutions are doing. I think it's probably more that than it is like a -- more than a speculatory kind of instrument. I think it's an important way to hedge a portfolio exposure. And so index market making, maybe we just got lucky here, is where we started, and we have the competitive advantage in that. So it plays nicely to our strengths. So as that sub segment, if you will, grows, we will continue to reap the benefits of that. So I think it's a positive P&L driver for our options in our Market Making business.

Specifically, it appears the most heavily traded 0DTE product, daily options on the S&P 500 Index, is a product where Virtu has a competitive advantage and is actually a positive P&L driver for the business.

Growing Consensus Support Phased SEC Reforms

While the SEC has closed the commenting period for its proposed reforms on market structure, a growing consensus from the trading industry appears to be forming in support of a phased approach to implementation.

Specifically, industry participants like Virtu and Citadel appear to support Rule 605 of Regulation National Market System, which will require large broker/dealers to file monthly quality-of-execution reports and make them available to the public. Also popular are proposals to reduce tick sizes for tick-constrained securities to $0.005 ("half penny").

However, Virtu and other participants are staunchly opposed to proposals on Reg BE ("Best Execution") and Auctions (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Growing consensus supports phased reforms (VIRT investor presentation)

The problem appears to be the requirements for Auctions and BE can often be contradictory. For example, the time required to execute an auction could lead to a change in price that is unfavourable to the client. However, if the trade is sent to another venue to obtain best execution, then that will violate the Auction requirement.

At the present time, it is difficult to determine what will be the ultimate resolution to these SEC proposals. However, Virtu did note in a prior earnings call that their preliminary estimate suggests the financial impacts will be neutral at worst.

Share Buybacks Continued Apace

Virtu took advantage of a weak share price and executed $76 million in share buybacks in the first quarter and $12 million in the first few weeks of Q2/23. This brings the company's total share buybacks to $1 billion or 14% of shares outstanding (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - VIRT continues to aggressively buy back stock (VIRT investor presentation)

Valuation Remains Attractive

In terms of valuation, Virtu stock continues to screen cheap, with an attractive 4.9% dividend yield and trading at a discounted 8.0x Fwd non-GAAP P/E multiple vs. the sector median of 8.7x (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - VIRT trades at discounted multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Investors should note that while financial companies are normally cyclical, i.e. a bank's earnings will decline in a recession as losses expand, Virtu has the ability to earn more in recessionary environments as increased market volatility increases the bid/ask spreads. This counter-cyclicality should deserve a premium, in my opinion.

Remains Positive Carry Hedge Against Market Volatility

Overall, my main thesis remains the same on Virtu; the company is a hedge against market volatility that pays a 4.9% dividend yield. Historically, when market volatility ("VIX") spikes, Virtu's financial performance does very well.

Figure 8 - Virtu performs well when volatility spikes (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com and financial data from company reports)

If the company can deliver solid financial results in calm markets like they did in the recent quarter, then that is an added bonus.

Conclusion

With a debt ceiling standoff and a pending recession, I continue to view Virtu as a counter-cyclical holding that could outperform if market volatility spikes in the coming months. Virtu is currently paying an attractive 4.9% dividend that appears well supported by earnings.