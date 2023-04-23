Virtu: Positive Yielding Hedge Against Market Volatility

Apr. 23, 2023 12:11 AM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • Virtu is one of the largest market makers in a variety of asset classes like equities, FX, and options.
  • Market makers typically do well when market volatility increases as the bid/ask spreads widen.
  • VIRT's stock, trading at just 8x P/E and 4.9% dividend yield, is a great hedge against market volatility.

Bullish and Bearish stock market 3D render

FeelPic

In my prior article, I argued that Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was setting up for a 'beat-and-raise' year, as expectations were very low after a string of poor quarterly results. Recently, Virtu reported Q1/F23 results and this is

VIRT revenue estimates

Figure 1 - VIRT revenue estimates (Seeking Alpha)

VIRT EPS estimates

Figure 2 - VIRT EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

VIRT handily beat estimates

Figure 3 - VIRT handily beat estimates (VIRT investor presentation)

Market metrics

Figure 4 - Market metrics (VIRT investor presentation)

Growing consensus supports phased reforms

Figure 5 - Growing consensus supports phased reforms (VIRT investor presentation)

VIRT continues to aggresively buy back stock

Figure 6 - VIRT continues to aggressively buy back stock (VIRT investor presentation)

VIRT trades at discounted multiple

Figure 7 - VIRT trades at discounted multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Virtu performs well when volatility spikes

Figure 8 - Virtu performs well when volatility spikes (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com and financial data from company reports)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.83K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.