Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 23

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 5/15 6/16 0.26 0.28 7.69% 4.53% 20 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 5/4 5/19 0.9 1.02 13.33% 0.81% 20 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 5/24 6/8 0.6 0.7 16.67% 2.65% 13 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 4/28 5/15 0.165 0.17 3.03% 4.59% 21 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 5/22 6/6 1.13 1.19 5.31% 2.93% 61 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 4/28 5/15 0.2775 0.2825 1.80% 6.51% 6 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 5/11 5/26 0.42 0.5 19.05% 0.88% 14 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 6/15 6/30 0.2 0.22 10.00% 1.54% 12 The Southern Company (SO) 5/12 6/6 0.68 0.7 2.94% 3.80% 23 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 5/9 6/9 0.49 0.51 4.08% 3.30% 41 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 6/8 6/30 0.93 1 7.53% 2.23% 19 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 6/8 6/20 0.1625 0.165 1.54% 5.26% 10 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 4/28 5/11 0.25 0.28 12.00% 2.37% 9 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Apr 24 (Ex-Div 4/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Clorox Company (CLX) 5/12 1.18 165.26 2.86% 45 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 5/10 1.05 211.04 1.99% 60 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 5/3 0.19 365.88 0.21% 30 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Apr 25 (Ex-Div 4/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Fastenal Company (FAST) 5/25 0.35 54.81 2.55% 24 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Apr 26 (Ex-Div 4/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 5/12 0.24 67.09 4.29% 10 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 5/15 0.3 68.78 1.74% 29 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 5/11 0.37 44.05 3.36% 12 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 5/26 1.43 CAD 91.25 4.64% 8 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 5/12 0.49 26.81 7.31% 26 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 5/15 0.4525 55.29 3.27% 20 NiSource Inc. (NI) 5/19 0.25 28.64 3.49% 12 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 5/15 0.55 43.18 5.09% 33 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 5/15 0.485 47.72 4.07% 67 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 5/12 0.3675 48.84 3.01% 12 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 5/15 0.1225 34.1 4.31% 13 Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 5/4 0.36 22.36 6.44% 11 Unum Group (UNM) 5/19 0.33 40.48 3.26% 14 Click to enlarge

Thursday Apr 27 (Ex-Div 4/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 5/15 0.17 24 2.83% 12 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 5/15 0.3 25.86 4.64% 7 Aon plc (AON) 5/15 0.615 333.6 0.74% 12 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 5/15 0.27 20.02 5.39% 12 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 5/12 0.23 16 5.75% 10 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 5/15 0.38 224.59 0.68% 22 Celanese Corporation (CE) 5/15 0.7 104.6 2.68% 13 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 5/15 0.17 14.82 4.59% 21 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 5/15 0.15 14.9 4.03% 21 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 5/15 0.48 54.81 3.50% 6 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 5/12 0.25 32.51 3.08% 10 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 5/15 0.12 16.1 2.98% 9 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 5/10 0.63 184.18 1.37% 16 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 5/15 0.2825 17.37 6.51% 6 Morgan Stanley (MS) 5/15 0.775 91.12 3.40% 9 Realty Income Corporation (O) 5/15 0.255 62.33 4.91% 30 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 6/1 0.865 80.59 4.29% 11 South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) 5/15 0.13 20.88 2.49% 5 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 5/11 0.28 47.31 2.37% 9 Click to enlarge

Friday Apr 28 (Ex-Div 5/1)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 4/26 0.225 0.6% ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 5/1 0.22 2.1% American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 4/25 0.63 2.1% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 5/1 0.22 0.5% American Tower Corporation (AMT) 4/28 1.56 3.1% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 5/1 0.57 3.2% The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 4/26 1.03 CAD 6.1% Brady Corporation (BRC) 4/28 0.23 1.8% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 4/28 0.42 5.0% City Holding Company (CHCO) 4/28 0.65 2.9% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 4/28 0.85 8.0% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 4/26 0.29 3.1% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 4/26 0.39 3.3% Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 5/1 0.2 0.3% Dollar General Corporation (DG) 4/25 0.59 1.1% Danaher Corporation (DHR) 4/28 0.27 0.4% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 4/28 0.435 1.9% The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 4/28 0.0575 0.2% EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 4/28 0.825 2.8% First Bancorp (FBNC) 4/25 0.22 2.7% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 4/28 0.08 7.2% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 5/1 0.225 0.8% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 4/28 0.02483 2.6% Humana Inc. (HUM) 4/28 0.885 0.7% Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 4/25 0.71 2.7% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 4/28 0.095 2.6% Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 4/27 0.31 2.1% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 4/28 0.435 0.9% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 4/28 0.046 3.4% Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 5/1 0.45 8.6% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 4/28 1.4 3.7% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 4/28 0.465 2.1% Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 4/28 0.94 8.1% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 4/28 0.375 0.7% NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 4/26 0.5 3.2% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 5/1 0.29 4.3% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 4/28 0.4141 4.4% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 5/1 0.1975 3.7% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 4/28 0.42 2.0% Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 4/27 0.26 0.9% Stryker Corporation (SYK) 4/28 0.75 1.0% Sysco Corporation (SYY) 4/28 0.49 2.6% Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 4/26 0.45 2.3% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 4/28 0.26 4.3% UDR, Inc. (UDR) 5/1 0.42 4.0% Universal Corporation (UVV) 5/1 0.79 5.9% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 5/1 0.6525 7.0% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 4/28 0.83 1.7% John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 4/25 0.3475 3.6% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 4/28 2.45 2.9% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

