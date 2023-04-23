Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 23
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
5/15
|
6/16
|
0.26
|
0.28
|
7.69%
|
4.53%
|
20
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
5/4
|
5/19
|
0.9
|
1.02
|
13.33%
|
0.81%
|
20
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
5/24
|
6/8
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
16.67%
|
2.65%
|
13
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
4/28
|
5/15
|
0.165
|
0.17
|
3.03%
|
4.59%
|
21
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
5/22
|
6/6
|
1.13
|
1.19
|
5.31%
|
2.93%
|
61
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
4/28
|
5/15
|
0.2775
|
0.2825
|
1.80%
|
6.51%
|
6
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
5/11
|
5/26
|
0.42
|
0.5
|
19.05%
|
0.88%
|
14
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
6/15
|
6/30
|
0.2
|
0.22
|
10.00%
|
1.54%
|
12
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
5/12
|
6/6
|
0.68
|
0.7
|
2.94%
|
3.80%
|
23
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
5/9
|
6/9
|
0.49
|
0.51
|
4.08%
|
3.30%
|
41
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
6/8
|
6/30
|
0.93
|
1
|
7.53%
|
2.23%
|
19
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
6/8
|
6/20
|
0.1625
|
0.165
|
1.54%
|
5.26%
|
10
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
4/28
|
5/11
|
0.25
|
0.28
|
12.00%
|
2.37%
|
9
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Apr 24 (Ex-Div 4/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
5/12
|
1.18
|
165.26
|
2.86%
|
45
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
5/10
|
1.05
|
211.04
|
1.99%
|
60
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
5/3
|
0.19
|
365.88
|
0.21%
|
30
Tuesday Apr 25 (Ex-Div 4/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
5/25
|
0.35
|
54.81
|
2.55%
|
24
Wednesday Apr 26 (Ex-Div 4/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
5/12
|
0.24
|
67.09
|
4.29%
|
10
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
5/15
|
0.3
|
68.78
|
1.74%
|
29
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
5/11
|
0.37
|
44.05
|
3.36%
|
12
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
5/26
|
1.43 CAD
|
91.25
|
4.64%
|
8
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
5/12
|
0.49
|
26.81
|
7.31%
|
26
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
5/15
|
0.4525
|
55.29
|
3.27%
|
20
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
5/19
|
0.25
|
28.64
|
3.49%
|
12
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
5/15
|
0.55
|
43.18
|
5.09%
|
33
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
5/15
|
0.485
|
47.72
|
4.07%
|
67
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
5/12
|
0.3675
|
48.84
|
3.01%
|
12
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
5/15
|
0.1225
|
34.1
|
4.31%
|
13
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
5/4
|
0.36
|
22.36
|
6.44%
|
11
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
5/19
|
0.33
|
40.48
|
3.26%
|
14
Thursday Apr 27 (Ex-Div 4/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
5/15
|
0.17
|
24
|
2.83%
|
12
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
5/15
|
0.3
|
25.86
|
4.64%
|
7
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
5/15
|
0.615
|
333.6
|
0.74%
|
12
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
5/15
|
0.27
|
20.02
|
5.39%
|
12
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
5/12
|
0.23
|
16
|
5.75%
|
10
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
5/15
|
0.38
|
224.59
|
0.68%
|
22
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
5/15
|
0.7
|
104.6
|
2.68%
|
13
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
5/15
|
0.17
|
14.82
|
4.59%
|
21
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
5/15
|
0.15
|
14.9
|
4.03%
|
21
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
5/15
|
0.48
|
54.81
|
3.50%
|
6
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
5/12
|
0.25
|
32.51
|
3.08%
|
10
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
5/15
|
0.12
|
16.1
|
2.98%
|
9
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
5/10
|
0.63
|
184.18
|
1.37%
|
16
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
5/15
|
0.2825
|
17.37
|
6.51%
|
6
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
5/15
|
0.775
|
91.12
|
3.40%
|
9
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
5/15
|
0.255
|
62.33
|
4.91%
|
30
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
6/1
|
0.865
|
80.59
|
4.29%
|
11
|
South Plains Financial, Inc.
|
(SPFI)
|
5/15
|
0.13
|
20.88
|
2.49%
|
5
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
5/11
|
0.28
|
47.31
|
2.37%
|
9
Friday Apr 28 (Ex-Div 5/1)
None
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
4/26
|
0.225
|
0.6%
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
5/1
|
0.22
|
2.1%
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
4/25
|
0.63
|
2.1%
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
5/1
|
0.22
|
0.5%
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
4/28
|
1.56
|
3.1%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
5/1
|
0.57
|
3.2%
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
4/26
|
1.03 CAD
|
6.1%
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
4/28
|
0.23
|
1.8%
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
4/28
|
0.42
|
5.0%
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
4/28
|
0.65
|
2.9%
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
4/28
|
0.85
|
8.0%
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
4/26
|
0.29
|
3.1%
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
4/26
|
0.39
|
3.3%
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
5/1
|
0.2
|
0.3%
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
4/25
|
0.59
|
1.1%
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
4/28
|
0.27
|
0.4%
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
4/28
|
0.435
|
1.9%
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
4/28
|
0.0575
|
0.2%
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
4/28
|
0.825
|
2.8%
|
First Bancorp
|
(FBNC)
|
4/25
|
0.22
|
2.7%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
4/28
|
0.08
|
7.2%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
5/1
|
0.225
|
0.8%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
4/28
|
0.02483
|
2.6%
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
4/28
|
0.885
|
0.7%
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
4/25
|
0.71
|
2.7%
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
4/28
|
0.095
|
2.6%
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
4/27
|
0.31
|
2.1%
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
4/28
|
0.435
|
0.9%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
4/28
|
0.046
|
3.4%
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
5/1
|
0.45
|
8.6%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
4/28
|
1.4
|
3.7%
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
4/28
|
0.465
|
2.1%
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
4/28
|
0.94
|
8.1%
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
4/28
|
0.375
|
0.7%
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
4/26
|
0.5
|
3.2%
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
5/1
|
0.29
|
4.3%
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
4/28
|
0.4141
|
4.4%
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
5/1
|
0.1975
|
3.7%
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
4/28
|
0.42
|
2.0%
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
4/27
|
0.26
|
0.9%
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
4/28
|
0.75
|
1.0%
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
4/28
|
0.49
|
2.6%
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
4/26
|
0.45
|
2.3%
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
4/28
|
0.26
|
4.3%
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
5/1
|
0.42
|
4.0%
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
5/1
|
0.79
|
5.9%
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
5/1
|
0.6525
|
7.0%
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
4/28
|
0.83
|
1.7%
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
4/25
|
0.3475
|
3.6%
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
4/28
|
2.45
|
2.9%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
