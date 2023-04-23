Qualcomm: There Are 2 Sides To Every Story

Apr. 23, 2023 12:35 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)
James Long profile picture
James Long
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • In economically uncertain times, Qualcomm seems like a great business to own, and not just because it has a solid credit rating of A from S&P Credit Global.
  • QCOM is a business with improving margins, and it is supported by strong tailwinds from global handset sales and the increasing use of semiconductor chips in vehicles, IoT devices, etc.
  • QCOM has been a dividend compounder that has grown its dividend at an impressive average rate of 22.7% over 19 years.
  • QCOM's $10 billion stock repurchase program still has $8.1 billion that remains authorized and waiting to be utilized.
  • Yet, investors have to be cognizant of the headwinds of holding QCOM and not seek safety for safety's sake. There are always two sides to every story.
Qualcomm Office Building in San Diego, California

AutumnSkyPhotography

Preamble

As we enter earning season again, analysts are expecting weaker earnings. And as recession creeps up on us and more interest rate hikes are expected in an environment where high inflation could remain sticky for a long

This article was written by

James Long profile picture
James Long
1.02K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who have been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's prospects.I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments, and follow me in Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher) or find me on Discord. I am in a discord group led by Motley Fool writer Mr. Eric Cuka.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in QCOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Although I like QCOM, and I intend to start a position, due to the real risk of having revenue over-concentration in China, I will strongly advocate position sizing so as not to be overweight in QCOM.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.