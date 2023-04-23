AutumnSkyPhotography

Preamble

As we enter earning season again, analysts are expecting weaker earnings. And as recession creeps up on us and more interest rate hikes are expected in an environment where high inflation could remain sticky for a long time, things could get even worse and S&P 500 may fall to the 3200 level, based on technical analysis from JPM.

In times of great uncertainty, especially during recessions, conservative investors can sleep better at night if they hold companies that have strong balance sheets, and growing earnings and dividends.

Companies with strong balance sheets do not need to raise additional cash by taking on loans in the current high-interest rate environment or dilute shareholders by issuing more shares.

Companies that operate in an environment that is supported by secular tailwinds to support growth in earnings will almost certainly do well.

And to provide a total return prospect that exceeds that of just capital appreciation, investors will find comfort in companies that continue to pay dividends above the average market rate and continue to grow the dividends through different economic cycles.

With strong balance sheets and committed share purchase programs, these companies have the financial clout to buy back shares on the cheap, giving assurances to existing shareholders that their share of the company will keep growing regardless of the movement of the stock price.

To find these companies, I ran the following criteria using Fast Graph's screener:

1. Credit rating of A- and above (to find companies with strong balance sheets)

2. Dividend yield above 2% and under 5% (to find companies that pay dividends at a yield that is at an above-average rate, yet low enough to be sustainable long term)

3. These stocks have to trade on either the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq

With the above criteria, I surfaced these six companies.

Fast Graph Screening

I excluded Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) from the above list for the purpose of this article because their earnings yields are below my minimum threshold of 6.5%. In addition, their current blended P/E of 21.55 and 26.72 are above their 10-year normal blended P/E of 20.19 and 22.61 respectively. My opinion is these are wonderful businesses but they are not selling at wonderful prices at the moment.

Next, I examined the total returns of each of these remaining four companies to narrow the list down further. Based on capital appreciation on an initial $10,000 investment, QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been the best performer among these four over a 20-year period.

Author's compilation of data from Fast Graph

Plus, since QCOM's shares are trading 37% lower than its 52-week high, the lower stock price in itself offers a wider margin of safety for investors.

Does this mean that QCOM is an automatic buy for the conservative investor seeking safety and total return in a recessionary environment? While everyone can applaud QCOM's past successes, we also know that a company's past performance does not predict its future performance.

The rest of this article will focus on whether QCOM is still a good investment moving forward. To cut to the chase, I do believe that QCOM is a buy now but not for the obvious reasons mentioned above.

Let me begin with a quick summary of the buy and do-not-buy thesis for QCOM.

Buy Thesis: Why QCOM?

QCOM Has A Strong Balance Sheet That Can Handle Dividend Payments and Debt Repayment

As mentioned in the previous segment, QCOM has a solid credit rating of A from S&P Credit Global Rating. An "A" grade is defined by S&P Global Rating as having a "strong capacity to meet its financial commitments but is somewhat more susceptible to the adverse effects of changes in circumstances and economic conditions than obligors in higher-rated categories".

QCOM currently has $8.2 billion of cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and an operating cash flow of $10.1 billion. All these mean QCOM is more than capable of paying the $3.2 billion in dividends that were paid out in 2022, and with the dividend payout ratio at just 28.0%, QCOM is definitely capable of paying an increasing dividend in the near future.

Seeking Alpha Financials Pages

QCOM does have some outstanding long-term debt due in the next few years. Based on the 2022 10K (page F23),

At September 25, 2022, future principal payments were $1.4 billion in fiscal 2023, $914 million in fiscal 2024, $1.4 billion in fiscal 2025, $2.0 billion in fiscal 2027 and $9.7 billion after fiscal 2027; no principal payments are due in fiscal 2026. At September 25, 2022, the aggregate fair value of the notes, based on Level 2 inputs, was approximately $14.0 billion.

As noted earlier, with an operating cash flow of around $10 billion, QCOM should not have any problem repaying these.

QCOM Is A Total Return Candidate

QCOM fits the bill for a total-return candidate. It is capable of providing returns in three ways. Firstly, business fundamentals have been improving from a margin perspective.

Fast Graph QCOM Net Margin

Net margin improved dramatically, from 11.06% in 2017 to 29.38% in 2022, a 165% improvement in just five years - with three of those five years happening during the pandemic. With net margin expansion, what usually follows is earnings growth. QCOM has been generating increasingly higher earnings per share since 2019 at a 4-year CAGR of 46.8%. Current assets have also increased nicely at a CAGR of 9.87%.

Fast Graph EPS and Current Asset 2018 to 2022

Since share price movement is highly correlated to earnings growth, a growing EPS sets the stage for capital appreciation, rewarding patient shareholders.

Secondly, strong earnings support the company's commitment to increasing dividends. QCOM has been paying a growing dividend for 19 consecutive years, just 6 more years to becoming a dividend aristocrat. The significance of this 19-year streak cannot be understated. QCOM operates in a cyclical industry. There had been times when its earnings fell. For instance, QCOM's adjusted operating earnings fell 13% during the Great Financial Crisis. It was worse from FY 2015 to FY 2018 when its adjusted operating earnings collapsed 41% from $5.27 to $3.10. And yet through all the ups and downs, QCOM manages to keep paying a growing dividend.

Dividend growth investors, and especially income investors who seek dividend safety above all, will welcome such an addition to their portfolio.

Thirdly, QCOM has been rewarding shareholders by repurchasing shares. Since 2014, it has reduced the basic shares outstanding from 1.7 billion shares to 1.1 billion. That commitment was reiterated when it authorized a $10 billion share repurchase program in 2021, of which $8.1 billion of repurchase authority is still remaining.

Fast Graph Share Count

Over the past 20 years, this company has demonstrated that it is a total return holding, rewarding its long-term shareholders with a 10x return (including dividends), turning a $10,000 investment into $100,461, handily beating a similar size investment in the S&P 500.

Fast Graph QCOM Performance from 2002 to 2023

In fact, if the dividends have been reinvested this entire time, the compounding effect on the total returns would have been even more remarkable.

Fast Graph QCOM Performance with Dividends Reinvested

Dividends matter to income and dividend growth investors, and to have the assurance that the growing dividends will keep coming, investors need to see that the business can still grow and there is still market share to capture. The next segment discusses the growth areas in which QCOM operates in.

QCOM's Revenue Streams Include Secular Growth Areas

According to its 2022 Q4 10K (page 7),

We are a global leader in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry, including 3G..., 4G..., and 5G wireless technologies and processor technologies including high-performance, low-power computing and on device artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Our technologies and products are used in... handsets, including automotive and the internet of things (IoT)... We derive revenues principally from sales of integrated circuit products, including our Snapdragon® family of highly integrated, system-based solutions, and licensing of our intellectual property, including patents and other rights. We are organized on the basis of products and services and have three reportable segments. We conduct business primarily through our QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies) semiconductor business and our QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) licensing business... Our QSI (Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives) reportable segment makes strategic investments.

As evident from the revenue figures below for FY 2022, the bulk of QCOM's revenue came from the QCT segment. This segment has shown the most growth , increasing revenue by an impressive 39.4% from $27.019 billion in 2021 to $37.677 billion in 2022, effectively increasing earnings before taxes (EBT) by 5% points from 29% to 34%. This scenario is way different from the QCOM of ten years ago when earnings before taxes from the QCT segment came in at just 19% ( page 37 of 2013 10K ) .

QCOM 2022 Q4 10K

That is due to QCOM diversifying its revenue sources away from handset sales (more on this later) by expanding into markets like automotive, IoT, and computing, and its efforts are showing results.

Data Centers

QCOM has also invested heavily in AI processing have yielded impressive results that could turn into new revenue streams in areas like cloud infrastructure, edge computing and data centers, and in emerging new markets like robotics and autonomous driving. For instance, power efficiency is important for data centers since high energy consumption drives up the cost of operations and the business model less desirable from an ESG perspective, and since Qualcomm's Cloud AI 100 cloud edge AI processor is at the top of the leaderboard in terms of power efficiency, this means the AI 100 gives QCOM a shot at taking market share in the data center space. Currently, the market leaders are still Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) but with the growth in gaming, cloud computing, IoT, there will be room for more players to grow.

Automotive

Another growth area is in automotive. In the 2018 Q4 earnings call the then CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf said,

Across our adjacent opportunities, we are continuing to see exciting traction for our technologies and products in these new growth industries. In auto, our integrated platforms are driving leadership and growth across telematics, infotainment, and in-car connectivity, with an order pipeline of more than $5 billion, up from $3 billion earlier this year.

The investments are paying off and that pipeline continues to grow, reaching $6.5 billion at the start of the fiscal year 2020, $8 billion by the end of 2020, and as of September 2022, the automotive design-win pipeline has exploded to $30 billion due to the increasing adoption of QCOM's Snapdragon Digital Chassis that allow automakers to create rich driving experiences for their users, which include over-the-air (OTA) feature updates, 3D navigation, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

In the Q1 2023 earnings call, current CEO Cristiano Amon explained,

"In automotive, the industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate, driven by the adoption of digital technologies. The software-defined vehicle is at the core of this transformation, offering automakers a significant opportunity to deliver enhanced connectivity, improved safety and security features, increased levels of autonomy as well as new business models and revenue streams."

From a macro perspective, with the China lockdown lifted five months ago and with supply chain issues of 2022 easing, global car sales are forecast to grow by a healthy 5.35% in 2023 to 70.8 million units, compared to the much slower growth of 0.7% from 2021 to 2022.

Statista Global Car Sales

If car sales do hit the forecasted 70.8 million this year, it would mean sales have recovered from the COVID-induced drop in 2020 and are expected to be almost back to 2019 levels by the end of 2023. More car sales translate to more demand for Qualcomm's products.

Internet-of-things (IoT)

Other than the automotive segment, there are many other growth areas for QCOM, such as Internet-of-things (IoT). According to Qualcomm's IoT website,

Qualcomm IoT utilize the real-world Connected Intelligent Edge helps businesses reimagine how the world lives, works, and plays.​ Our products make massive data actionable in real-time, optimize efficiencies, and facilitate innovation.

When we think of IoT devices, we can think of things around the house like all things "smart". QCOM's products enable these IoT devices to work. Take for example the QCS4290, an "application processor that delivers greater performance, better graphics, and broader connectivity options". The QCS4290 platform delivers camera capabilities and Wi-Fi 6-ready connectivity that is suitable for industrial and commercial IoT applications like industrial handhelds in logistics and warehousing, security panels, etc.

At the 2021 Q4 earnings call, CEO Cristiano Amon talked about QCOM's role and results in the Internet-of-things (IoT) segment,

We also demonstrated revenue diversification with combined, our RF Front end, automotive and IoT fiscal '21 revenues exceeding $10 billion, an increase of 69% year-over-year. Let me now briefly highlight the strong momentum we continue to see in IoT across consumer, edge networking, and industrial. In consumer, we're pleased that our XR platforms are powering over 50 commercial devices and gaining scale with the leading VR and AR ecosystems. Our early investments have established Snapdragon XR as a device platform of choice for connecting physical and digital spaces. And recent market developments position us as one of the key enablers of the Metaverse opportunity.

The $1.892 billion growth in IoT revenue from 2021 to 2022 was due to a $951 million increase in demand, and the remaining $941 million gain came from a favorable product mix and higher selling prices, all indicating pricing power and growing demand for QCOM's "Snapdragon platforms, stand-alone Mobile Data Modems, RF transceiver, power management and integrated chipsets".

Statista

Improvement in the Snapdragon’s AI capabilities and battery life has and will open up numerous possible applications for enhanced user experiences that were previously impossible. And these improvements come at a perfect time when worldwide spending on the Internet of Things is expected to exceed $1.1 trillion in 2023. And at just $6.9 billion in 2022, QCOM's share of this $1.1 trillion market is just the beginning and there is plenty of opportunities for future growth.

Therefore, IoT is another huge area of growth for QCOM. In fact, if the CEO had sounded bullish on the automotive segment, he was even more bullish about the potential of the IoT segment. During Q1 2023 earnings call, he said,

In IoT, which is poised to become our largest addressable market, our revenue stream spans across three categories: consumer, edge networking and industrial. In consumer IoT, our next-generation PC platform with integrated custom Oryon CPUs and upgraded AI engine has sampled on time and is exceeding our internal KPIs, delivering disruptive CPU performance per watt across tiers.

Computing

And with Qualcomm's Oryon CPUs, QCOM is making moves into computing. In the November 2022 press release, QCOM declared its market-share-grabbing intentions loud and clear, saying that it will integrate Qualcomm Oryon into a diverse range of Snapdragon-powered products including personal computers and smartphones, as well as in "digital cockpits, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), extended reality, and infrastructure networking solutions".

To summarize, there are plenty of bullish aspects when it comes to the QCOM growth story. This A-credit-rated company boasts of a strong balance sheet and an improving net income margin from 11.06% to 29.38% in just 5 years. The total return candidate has outperformed the S&P over a 20-year period, rewarding patient shareholders with an 1126% gain with dividends reinvested. This dividend compounder has paid a growing dividend for 19 years, increasing the dividends at an average rate of 22.7%, and with its commitment to continue to repurchase shares and its continual efforts to diversify its revenue streams into multiple growth areas like automotive, IoT, cloud infrastructure, edge computing, data center, and computing, the company is poised to keep growing its earnings and revenue.

Not-To-Buy Thesis: Why Not QCOM?

Safe Does Not Mean No Volatility

QCOM is in the semiconductor industry, an extremely cyclical one with up and down cycles. Down cycles can last for years. It is possible to buy and hold QCOM for decades and still underperform the market (dividends included). Yes, QCOM is an A-credit-rated company but based on historical returns it is not a "safe place" to hold my assets for the long term.

Data by YCharts

This does not mean that QCOM is uninvestable. On the other hand, such down cycles in a cyclical industry are what value investors should be looking eagerly for, because an investment in QCOM at the right price and multiple to provide a large margin of safety, coupled with the patience to wait for a couple of years, is the way to think about an investment in QCOM. Industry leaders like QCOM with strong balance sheets will survive the down cycle, the recession that everyone says is coming in the next 6 to 12 months, the inflationary environment, and (almost) anything that can be thrown at them, and they will come back strong when the down cycle eventually reverts.

For instance, purchasing shares of QCOM in September 2017 after it had declined 34% from April 2014 due to a drop in adjusted operating earnings and holding them for two years would have provided a handsome 25.3% total annualized rate of return by September 2019.

Fast Graph of QCOM

Well, QCOM's stock has certainly taken another beating recently, giving value investors another chance. In the past 16 months, QCOM's share price fell a humbling 37.6% from $188.69 on 4 January 2022 to $117.76 as of close on 21 April 2023. The blended P/E multiple that QCOM was trading at corrected from 19.46 to just 10.91. Putting that in context, the last time QCOM traded at a blended P/E of under 10 was in 2016, during the previous down cycle.

Not everyone has the stomach to invest in cyclical industries. Do not buy QCOM if you are an income investor looking for higher-yielding stocks in the technology-and-semiconductor sector but if you are prepared for volatility, QCOM can be a good investment provided you can hold it for at least a couple of years.

Short-term Headwinds From Declining Handset Segment

Despite the many exciting growth opportunities in automotive, IoT, AI processing, and data centers, all the attention is focused on handset sales because that is the largest revenue contributor. The share price decline QCOM has been experiencing is in part due to the declining handset sales. QCOM's Snapdragon platform is found in 4 of the top 5 smartphone brands below.

IDC

As mentioned earlier, the handset segment brings in $25 billion in sales in 2022, or 66% of QCOM's total 2022 revenue. And when handset sales across the board are declining, investors will worry about the inevitable declining earnings that come with that. And sensational headline like "Smartphone shipments plunge to a low not seen since 2013 — their largest ever decline" does not help to inspire confidence either. Many analysts spread further fear when they downgraded QCOM in 2022.

Finviz

While declining handset sales are concerning, these sales declines are also short-term in nature. Plus, handset sales also move in cycles (as can be seen in the quarterly peaks and valleys in the chart below), spur on by the replacement of obsolete devices, and the demand for new models with new features.

Statista 2023 Handset Sales by Vendors by quarter

Increasing upward mobility globally means more people making up the middle-class population, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, which means more people will want to own devices that enable modern conveniences - such as smartphones.

Statista 2023

My former boss once said, "Your strength can also be your weakness". That applies to QCOM's handset segment. When QCOM's handset segment brought in 66% of 2022's total revenue, representing a 48.7% increase in sales from 2021, it boosted QCOM's stock price to an all-time high of $188.69 in January 2022. Ironically, it is also this same largest segment that has been dragging QCOM's share price down since then. Therefore, it is fitting that when handset sales start growing again, it will be the performance of this same segment that will pull QCOM out of the hole.

China Risk Is Not Hypothetical

Relations between the US and China have been on edge for a few years now. The US has enacted several rounds of restrictions against China. From the export restrictions to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, China’s most advanced maker of computer chips under the Trump administration, to the tougher policies from the Biden administration to choke off China’s ability to produce advanced chips by stopping high-tech exports to Chinese technology companies. All these actions went a long way to shape the Chinese's "Made in China 2025 campaign" roadmap to have 70% of the country's semiconductor needs to be "made in China". And because of this 2025 self-sufficiency target, more Chinese companies are developing and manufacturing their own integrated circuit products in their devices, with the end goal of replacing foreign-made products with Chinese ones.

And all these talks about self-sufficiency is not just sable rattling or posturing from one of the largest economies in the world. The tension upped another notch just a few weeks ago with news that the Cyberspace Administration of China was conducting a review of the products sold by Micron (NASDAQ: MU).

Why Micron important for our discussion?

MU 2022 10K pg 87

Based on MU's 2022 10K, the revenue from Micron's customers in China made up 10.7% of the company's total revenue in 2022. That is certainly a big proportion and if MU were to lose this business or even a part of it, it will hurt.

And if that 10.7% of Chinese business from Micron is a huge number, compare that with QCOM: 63.6% of QCOM's 2022 revenue originates from China.

QCOM 2022 10K page F-28

On top of that, the Chinese market also saw the second-greatest revenue growth almost doubling from 2020 to 2022; only the Vietnamese market grew faster but that is a much smaller revenue contributor. By comparison, the revenue from the South Korean market only grew by 6.7% while the US market grew revenue by 31.2% in the same time period. The Chinese market is certainly very important to QCOM's growth prospects. Yet, the heavy concentration of revenue originating from China is a potential problem that investors have to take into their risk assessment considerations.

Competitors are Everywhere...

QCOM has competitors in many of the same industries it sells to, and some of these competitors are among QCOM's customers. The 2022 10K states,

QCT’s current competitors include, but are not limited to, companies such as Apple, Broadcom, MediaTek, Nvidia, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, Samsung, Skyworks, Texas Instruments and UNISOC.

Samsung is one of QCOM's largest integrated circuit customers. QCOM also sells integrated circuits to many OEMs in China, and these companies, in alignment with the "Made in China 2025 campaign" roadmap, have been designing their own integrated circuits that they can incorporate into some or all of their products to sell, effectively competing with QCOM.

Many of QCOM's customers-cum-competitors do not really like to do business with QCOM. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is one of QCOM's customers yet it attempted a hostile takeover in 2017. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is another example. After AAPL acquired INTC's modem technology in 2019, it has been developing its own modem products and is expected at some point in the future to use its own modem products in some or all of its products rather than QCOM's, though whether that happens or not is anyone's guess (developing a modem that meets global Mobile Network Operator certification is tough, even for AAPL).

A Dividend Growth Story No More

QCOM has a fantastic dividend scorecard from Seeking Alpha that measures its dividend safety, dividend growth, dividend yield and dividend consistency. At an average dividend growth rate of 22.7%, QCOM was a great dividend growth stock. However, the dividend growth rate has slowed down tremendously. The one-year dividend growth rate was just 8.92%, and the forward dividend per share growth is expected to be just 6.23%.

Seeking Alpha Dividend Info

Do not get me wrong. I think that a 6.23% dividend growth rate is good; not fantastic but good. But that 6.23% is a little bit of a letdown when compared to its long-term average growth rate, and that 6.23% is even lower than the sector median.

The question is: Can QCOM increase the dividend growth rate again?

I am sure it can. As you can see from the table below, QCOM's dividend growth rate has always fluctuated based on the fortunes of the company. During the boom period (2004-2007) before the Great Financial Crisis, the company increased dividends at an astonishing rate. During the few years of and after the Great Financial Crisis (2008-2011), the dividend growth rate slowed significantly as the recession hit demand and pushed down earnings.

QCOM annual dividend growth rate and payout ratio

When earnings picked up during the up-cycle from 2012 to 2015, the company increased the dividend growth rate again in the mouth-watering double digits. The down-cycle from 2016 to 2021 was definitely a period that tested the patience of dividend growth investors when dividend growth was reduced greatly from 12.22% to just 2.42% at one point.

Will this down-cycle continue? Perhaps for the rest of the year. In the Q1 2023 earnings call, the CEO shared his view of the next few months,

As the handset industry continues to experience reduced demand, we are now expecting elevated channel inventory levels to persist at least through the first half of calendar ‘23. In addition, multiple end industries within IoT are also experiencing weaker-than-expected demand and elevated inventory levels.

CFO Akash Palkhiwala added more color with this,

The environment continues to be dynamic with challenging macroeconomic conditions and COVID headwinds in China, driving industry-wide demand weakness. Given this uncertainty, we are incorporating a negative bias for 3G, 4G, 5G handset volumes for calendar ‘23 relative to calendar ‘22.

It is my view that due to the down-cycle that the industry is currently facing, QCOM will remain prudent with its cash and slow down the dividend growth rate in FY 2023. Investors expecting double-digit dividend growth in QCOM in 2023 will likely be disappointed. If history is any indication, once QCOM enters the up-cycle, and earnings start to improve, the growth in dividends should increase as well. But till that happens, the dividend growth story is dead.

Valuation

A big price decline means a larger margin of safety but it may not mean the stock is cheap; price is not an indication of valuation.

Based on just the price-to-earnings ratio, QCOM is by far the cheapest company in this basket of stocks.

Seeking Alpha Valuation Comparison

Based on most of the valuation metrics below, QCOM is cheaper than the sector median. And as a percentage difference to QCOM's 5-year average, QCOM is trading at a steep discount based on all the metrics below.

Seeking Alpha QCOM valuation page

Between 2013 and 2019, QCOM stock traded at a normal P/E of 15.5. This period is chosen to reflect the down-cycle that QCOM experienced as well as to remove the anomalies caused by supply chain disruptions and semiconductor chips shortage as a result of the pandemic that led to the unsustainable surge in earnings growth from 2020 to 2022. If QCOM can trade back to this normal P/E of around 15, this investment can potentially yield a total annualized rate of return of 11.02% by 2026, and that is including the possibility of a decline in adjusted operating earnings in 2025 and 2026.

Fast Graph QCOM Forecasting Calculator

Conclusion

Qualcomm is a leader in the semiconductor industry with a market cap of $132 billion. This A-credit-rated company boasts a strong balance sheet and an improving net income margin from 11.06% to 29.38% in just 5 years. It has outperformed the S&P over a 20-year period, rewarding patient shareholders with an 1126% gain with dividends reinvested. QCOM has also paid a growing dividend for 19 years, increasing the dividends at an average rate of 22.7%, and with its commitment to continue to repurchase shares and its continual efforts to diversify its revenue streams into multiple growth areas with huge total addressable markets like automotive, IoT, cloud infrastructure, edge computing, data center, and computing, the company is poised to keep growing its earnings and revenue.

There are short-term headwinds facing the company, namely the decline in handset sales, its largest revenue segment, which started in 2022 and is expected to last way into 2023, will be a drag on revenue. Subsequent earnings may not be great. Management's guidance for Q2 2023 is sobering,

Turning to guidance for the second fiscal quarter. We are forecasting revenues of $8.7 billion to $9.5 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.05 to $2.25. The midpoint of our guidance includes an assumption of lower end market demand and the continued drawdown of channel inventory. We are forecasting QTL revenues of $1.25 billion to $1.45 billion and EBT margins of 66% to 70%, reflecting a sequential seasonal decline in handset units. In QCT, we estimate revenues of $7.4 billion to $8 billion and EBT margins of 25% to 27%. We expect handsets and automotive revenue to be flat sequentially, offset by a reduction in IoT revenues due to the factors I just outlined.

These are among the main reasons spooking investors into avoiding QCOM. To add to that is the revenue concentration risk QCOM has in China; 63.6% of QCOM's 2022 revenue originates from China.

However, when the markets QCOM is selling to have strong, long-term growth trends, be it coming from the increasing global middle-income population that will demand more modern goods like smartphones, smart home devices, and better driving experiences with driver assistance technologies, or coming from QCOM's penetration into emerging markets like AI processing, edge computing, and data centers, I believe that the short term sales decline will reverse.

Well-known fund managers certainly also think that the QCOM is worth investing in. In Q3 and Q4 of 2022, while the data on declining handset sales are coming in, scaring everybody and QCOM's stock price was falling, investors the likes of Ray Dalio, Joel Greenblatt, Jeremy Grantham, Jim Simons, Ken Fisher, Steven Cohen, and Mario Gabelli collectively poured more than half a billion dollars into QCOM.

Figures collated from Stockcircle

Investors must know that there are two sides to every story. QCOM's story is not a straightforward one of "it is a dividend growth stock that has increased dividends for 19 years", "it is a mature tech company that pays an above market rate dividend yield of 2.53%", or "it is a safe stock with a solid credit rating that can preserve my capital during a recession".

QCOM is more of a value-investor play now than it is a dividend growth stock or income stock, and the story with QCOM is an undervalued stock that is caught in a short-term down-cycle, and once the cycle swings up shareholders will be rewarded.

What do you think?