MicroStockHub

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 7th, 2023.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was a holding I held at one time. I was able to exit in early 2022 due to its valuation. This fund has tended to provide a lot of volatility in premium/discounts, which is something that is able to be exploited in closed-end funds. That being said, by getting out of the fund in early 2022, I was actually pretty lucky to avoid most of the drop it avoided as its growth-oriented portfolio was about to get quite beat up. I held plenty of other tech-heavy funds that also felt the pressure, so I certainly didn't avoid all the pain that 2022 had to offer.

That being said, after a rough year, we find the fund once again back at a fairly attractive discount. The future is never certain, and I wouldn't be able to predict where we will go from here. However, if we are closer to the end of interest rate hikes than the beginning, as most suspect and I believe as well, that could bode well for this fund. Rates don't even necessarily have to be cut for this fund to benefit, but even a pause in rate hikes could provide some stability to the fund.

While I don't own this fund anymore, it's one that continues to get brought up from time to time. It's a name I wouldn't mind entering into a position again sometime in the future, and at the current level, it's a more compelling opportunity than it was a year ago. Since our last update, the fund has declined, but some of this was simply seeing the discount get even wider than it was in that update.

ACV Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.63

Discount: 6.10%

Distribution Yield: 11.32%

Expense Ratio: 2.17%

Leverage: 32.99%

Managed Assets: $318.29 million

Structure: Term (liquidation expected around May 22nd, 2030)

ACV's investment objective is to "provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss."

To achieve this objective, they will "strive to dynamically allocate across convertibles, equities, and income-producing securities. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of total managed assets in convertibles and has the latitude to write covered-call options on the stocks held in the equity portion.

The fund's expense ratio in the last fiscal year increased quite meaningfully from 1.85% to 2.17%. However, that does put it more in line with the other previous years. This is a high expense ratio, and I would consider it a negative of this fund.

When including leverage expenses, the fund's expense ratio goes up to 3.49%. With higher interest rates, most CEFs are paying higher interest expenses. The fund had $25 million in the form of a margin loan. The weighted average interest rate was 3.21% in the last fiscal year, but by year-end, it came in at an interest rate of 5.39%.

On the positive side, ACV had also issued mandatory redeemable preferred shares and senior secured notes with fixed dividend rates. Therefore, they aren't experiencing higher costs now on the majority of their leverage. The trade-off was they had to issue these at higher rates for the time when they were issued relative to the margin loan.

They had $30 million in MRSP at a rate of 4.34% and a maturity of October 2nd, 2025. The senior notes outstanding were $50 million, with an annual fixed rate of 3.94%.

ACV Capital Structure Stats (Virtus)

Without this added leverage, the fund would be rather small at around $213 million in total assets.

Performance - Discount Appearing Attractive

The fund has had a volatile premium/discount, which is precisely the opportunity in this type of fund. It was launched in 2015, but it has seen many periods of trading at a deep discount and periods of higher premiums. In early 2022, is when we experienced that absurd nearly 30% premium. Conversely, the Covid spike lower shows us just how absurd the downside discounts can move too.

YCharts

It was that spike when I chose to exit my position. That said, I sold it before the top of the spike, so I'm not claiming to have sold at the top. More specifically, I sold on January 10th, 2022, when the fund's premium showed a 20.20% premium.

That's just a side note, though; the key point here is that the fund is at a discount near its longer-term average. That has often provided a fairly attractive time to enter, historically. More patient investors would probably want to wait for an even larger discount. With that said, we also have to consider the current environment too. If one is more bullish, then the tech wreck we've experienced in most of the last year could be providing an opportunity on its own, and the added discount is a bonus here.

Over the longer term, the fund's exposure to more equities and tech meant that ACV had performed better than Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) and Ellsworth Fund (ECF). These are also both grouped into the convertible CEF category. Based on changes in the fund's discounts/premiums, the total share price results were actually much closer in performance.

YCharts

Interestingly, while I would have originally thought that ACV would have been the bigger laggard in 2022, that doesn't appear to be the case. It was the worst in terms of a total NAV return basis but not materially worse off. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but at least historically, it looks like ACV was able to capture the upside and remain in line with 'peers' on the downside.

YCharts

If that's any gauge going forward, then CHI's premium is probably even a little more unwarranted. However, that fund's premium has come down substantially in 2023 so far.

Distribution - Some Caution

Although it can be rather difficult to visualize on this chart, thanks to a massive year-end special, the fund has maintained the $0.18 monthly payouts it switched to after that special was paid. They've even announced the Q2 2023 distributions will remain at this same level.

ACV Distribution History (CEFConnect)

While that's encouraging, most CEF investors know there's a difference between what a fund pays and what a fund should pay. Just because a distribution is announced, it doesn't mean that it is earned.

In this current environment, it would be quite difficult for ACV to earn the distribution that it's currently paying as well, at least in terms of the performance we've seen in the last year. Going forward, that could be different if the broader markets start rising. There would be a good chance that ACV could find the capital gains required to fund the distribution.

Due to the fund's growth-oriented portfolio with low or zero-rate convertible bond holdings, the fund's net investment income is actually a loss. This also goes back to the fund's higher expense ratio. Additionally, the fund did not realize any capital gains in the previous year, as that shows a realized loss.

ACV Annual Report (Virtus)

For tax purposes, the last two years show that the majority of the distributions were either ordinary income or long-term capital gains. However, as we touched on above, capital gains can become harder to come by if there isn't some rebounding in the broader convertible and equity market. At some point, destructive return of capital could be utilized to maintain the same distribution.

ACV Distribution Tax Classification (Virtus)

ACV's Portfolio

The fund's portfolio turnover rate in the previous fiscal year came to 60%, meaning they were fairly active, but it was a small decline from the prior year. In 2021, they had a very aggressive turnover rate of 104%. With that being said, the portfolio can tend to change quite regularly in a fairly meaningful way, at least for the underlying holdings. On the surface, the actual portfolio breakdown at a broader asset level continues to be fairly predictable.

ACV Asset Breakdown (Virtus)

The ~61% allocated to convertibles compared to the ~60% convertible allocation listed at the end of June 30th, 2022, reflects the minimal broader level changes. In terms of sector allocations, we see a bit more movement, but it isn't anything that's going to change the fund dramatically.

ACV Sector Allocation (Virtus)

With a roughly 27% allocation to tech, it's down a bit from the nearly 33% they had listed at the June 2022 period end. That gave us a decrease in that sector, but that could have simply been depreciation in the underlying portfolio and not even necessarily active management investment decisions.

Further evidence of this would be that the healthcare exposure in the fund had increased from the 14.35% allocation we previously saw. We know that healthcare held up relatively well during 2022. Overall, tech still remains a large allocation to the fund relative to the other sector exposure.

Naturally, with such a large overweight tech positioning, we see tech names in the fund's top ten holdings primarily. The top ten make up just under 20% of the portfolio. That still leaves a fair bit for the other 322 total holdings that CEFConnect lists.

ACV Top Ten Holdings (Virtus)

When looking at the top ten names, we can see just how truly low the coupons are on their holdings. When seeing these sorts of yields, seeing the fund with a negative NII isn't too much of a surprise. We have DexCom (DXCM) and Etsy (ETSY) convertibles paying 0.25%, Cloudflare (NET) and BILL Holdings (BILL) are zero coupon convertibles, and GS Finance Corp is at a 0.5% yield.

The top ten also represent some of the common equity positions, which come in the form of the usual mega-cap tech names. Those are Microsoft (MSFT) is the third largest holding, then Apple (AAPL) at the number five spot, and then Alphabet (GOOG) is the eighth largest weighting. These names showed up in our last update but were higher in terms of their positioning in the fund. MSFT and AAPL were actually the first and second largest holdings, respectively. GOOG was slightly down, but those shares came in as the fourth largest holding.

Conclusion

ACV continues to trade with a fairly volatile discount/premium, as we've exhibited since the fund's launch. At this point, the fund is at a fairly attractive discount, but more patient investors might get an even better opportunity if history is any guide. However, if one is bullish on growth investments, that could also be factored in that valuations have come down from where they were. The catalyst for the pain to be nearing an end in the growth space could be a pause in interest rate increases which could help bring stability to this fund.