Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF, OTCPK:HCMLY) just released its Q1 update and it was a solid 2023 start. Here at the Lab, we have a long-standing buy rating on the company and this was due to its Multiple Arbitrage opportunity in the Solution & Product division. Since then, we recorded a remarkable stock price performance and including Holcim's tasty dividend per share, we are up by almost 40%, outperforming the S&P 500 return.

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Q1 results

We see the Q1 performance as a small positive take and fully in line with Mare Evidence Lab's long-term growth opportunity. For 2023, management decided to raise its revenue guidance and confirm its core operating growth of >10% with a margin of 16%.

Jumping to the conclusion, we can say that Holcim is accelerating its transforming strategy to be a global leader in building solutions. In detail, the company is advancing on M&A acquisitions. 5 out of 12 were related to the Solutions & Products business segment which we believe will be the earning growth engine of Holcim's future profitability. The Solutions & Products business is not only providing covering roofing solutions but also waterproofing and precast. The other acquisitions were related to the ready-mix and aggregates divisions. Holcim portfolio optimization is also advancing in the development market region to limit and reduce its earnings volatility.

Holcim M&A development

Source: Holcim Q1 results presentation

Speaking of numbers, the company delivered sales at CHF 5.7 billion with organic growth of +8.0%. The core EBIT reached CHF 493 million and performed a minus 19.7% on a yearly basis and a plus 12% on a like-for-like basis. Cross-checking Wall Street expectations, EBIT was 6.3% ahead of consensus that on average was estimated at CHF 464 million. Q1 EBIT margin was at 8.6%, 41 basis points ahead of consensus. M&A and FX had a negative impact of CHF 141 and 36 million respectively.

Holcim EBIT development

Looking at the geographies, the North American region delivered a solid start, with strong market cement and ready-mix demand in both Canada and USA. On a negative note, roofing solution volumes were slightly impacted by destocking and core operating profit came below consensus. Even if these results had negative implications, they further confirm our investment thesis. LatAm continued to a profitable growth trajectory supported by positive performance from Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia. While in the EU, despite a real estate slowdown, the company recorded solid results confirmed by margin expansion.

Holcim GEO performance

Conclusion and Valuation

Here at the Lab, we still see an opportunistic entry in Holcim. Why?

In our estimates, by 2025, Holcim will deliver 30% of the company's net sales in the Solutions & Products division. This is a segment that offers an above-market growth rate. There is also a lower cyclicality compared to the commercial real estate sector and Holcim has strong pricing power. This will support the company's EBIT growth target; In our latest update, we were expecting net sales up by 5%. Previous 2023 Holcim guidance were set at a plus 3-5% and now the company upgraded like-for-like sales growth to more than 6% (Fig below); As a reminder, the company declared a DPS of CHF 2.50 and is yielding 4.26% at the time of writing. This is also coupled with an ongoing buyback for a total value of CHF 2 billion or up to 40 million shares; Additionally, the company confirmed its industry-leading EBIT above 16% and FCF (after leases) of approximately CHF 3 billion; Here at the lab, we were already pricing Holcim ahead of the average consensus estimates. Therefore, we confirmed our previous valuation of CHF 67 per share ($14.5 in ADR). This is based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.5x (higher than competitors due to Holcim's leading profitability). Including DPS, on a twelve-month horizon, we estimate a 20% return.

Risks to our Outperform rating include 1) the company's failure to deliver on financial targets, 2) Holcim's failure to improve its business transformation outlined in the 2025 Strategy, 2) weaker-than-expected volumes in the development market, 3) raw material inflationary pressure, 4) competitor behavior, and 5) regulatory risks on ESG metric.

Holcim outlook

