Holcim: Solid Q1, Buy Confirmed

Apr. 23, 2023 12:46 AM ETHolcim Ltd (HCMLF), HCMLY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.79K Followers

Summary

  • Holcim is advancing its transforming strategy towards the Solutions & Products business segment.
  • Supported by a solid balance sheet, the company is also accelerating on accretive M&A.
  • Industry-leading profitability deserves a premium valuation. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

Holcim, cement plant in Davao

yullz

Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF, OTCPK:HCMLY) just released its Q1 update and it was a solid 2023 start. Here at the Lab, we have a long-standing buy rating on the company and this was due to its Multiple

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Holcim M&A development

Holcim M&A development

Holcim EBIT development

Holcim EBIT development

Holcim GEO perfomance

Holcim GEO performance

Holcim outlook

Holcim outlook

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.79K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HCMLF, HCMLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.