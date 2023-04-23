Sell Bitcoin In May And Go Away (Until It Crosses This Moving Average)

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
220 Followers

Summary

  • If we get a hard landing, expect speculative assets to do poorly again.
  • For a recession, we recommend exposure to BTC-USD ETFs (short).
  • Bitcoin historically has responded well to the 23-day moving average.
  • Bitcoin just dropped below its 23-day moving average last week, making it a “sell”.
  • As we move into the summer, this system has led to avoiding 17.04% drawdowns when the sell signal is right or encountering -5.59% losses when the sell signal is wrong.

3D illustration

Vitalij Sova

There is a great deal of talk about an upcoming recession, which would be, by many estimations, the most forecasted recession in history.

Whether that is true or not is subject to debate, but this is certainly a

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI)

OFR Financial Stress Index

OFR Financial Stress Index

David Huston - Bitcoin Trading System

David Huston - Python Backtest

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Away From the Herd - David Huston

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Away From the Herd - David Huston

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Away From the Herd - David Huston

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Away From the Herd - David Huston

Chart Description automatically generated

Away From the Herd - David Huston

This article was written by

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
220 Followers
David works in a senior management position within the professional services sector and has extensive experience helping FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 businesses to improve their efficiency, quality and speed of delivery. Over that same timeframe he has built up and manages an extensive portfolio of stock, bond and derivative positions that has beaten the S&P 500 for the past 5 years. He is a member nominated pension director and has acted in several Trustee positions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of BITI, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Within our market service Away From the Herd, we are short BITI, and David is also short BTC-USD.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.