inside-studio/iStock via Getty Images

The Observability Top Dog

What does Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) do that is so vital for companies managing large amounts of data? As cloud applications grow and as more migration takes place from On Premise applications, the process benefits from a unified approach between security, dev ops, and other technology related silos within an organization. That is, the need to have a unified and seamless a) migration from on premises to the cloud b) retention, storage, and usage of data without the associated friction with silos in any organization. c) Constant observation and monitoring of data. Datadog's offerings include such services as infrastructure management of hosts, clouds and containers, log management, incident management, early problem and anomaly detection, pre-production testing, analytics, application security management, and network monitoring, to name a few.

Datadog has always been a cloud based, Application Performance Management (APM) or Observability, platform based SaaS provider, which has grown from infrastructure monitoring to log management to application security platform management. Its key strength has been on positioning itself as a unified platform to breakdown silos between security and dev-ops and keep expanding its use cases and applications for customers. They have virtually no manual or managed service client engagement - it is done through the platform and purely subscription services. The end goal of any successful SaaS provider is to get embedded in an organization and keep upselling modules, applications, and add-ons. Datadog has done it in spades.

It currently sells 17 different products and as use cases and applications grow, Datadog increases its products per customer, an efficient and profitable way to grow its business. As more migration takes place from On Premise to Cloud, Datadog benefits with increasing number of applications per customer. Fees for services are tied to workloads, for example, such as indexing of log events and provision of custom metrics.

Here is a list of products from their 2022-Q4 presentation.

Datadog's Products (Datadog)

Strengths

More Products Per Customer, the platform yields more: Datadog's strategy of focusing on platform strength to deliver performance is a great competitive advantage. There is no need for customization or managed services for different clients, which increases costs and complexity at both ends. It is a straightforward SaaS model, which benefits tremendously when clients use more products with much lower customer acquisition or marketing/sales costs.

As we can see below 18% of customers used at least 6 products, up from 10% in 2021, and this metric improved for 4 products or more as well. Importantly, even as the number of customers grew 23% YoY, Revenue Per Customer grew 32%, a much faster increase.

Datadog customer and product analysis (Datadog, Fountainhead)

The Vital One Stop Shop

Datadog's vast array of services from logs, metrics, APM and SIEM make it a one stop shop, reducing the need to use different vendors for logs and observability. This is vastly important because switching costs in the industry are high and process implementation time consuming. Datadog has a net dollar retention rate of 130%. The other strength and this applies to Splunk as well is that security and log monitoring are vital to monitor the flow of data and look for vulnerabilities and threats. The only way to ascertain threats and cyber related hacks is to look in the data which is coming in and make an instant decision about allowing or blocking it and alerting customers' teams instantaneously. With the vast proliferation of data and migration to cloud services, this is a vital utility for even small and medium sized companies.

Industry Leader in APM and Observability and in AI for IT operations.

Within the APM and Observability study, Datadog and Dynatrace (DT) are very clearly ahead of the pack, with Splunk (SPLK) as a visionary and industry stalwarts Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) challengers.

Gartner APM Magic Quadrant (Datadog, Gartner)

In the AI for Operations study, which is for more pure play observability players Datadog and Dynatrace are also the top 2, with Splunk a rung lower. AWS and Azure are nowhere in the picture.

Forrester AI for IT (Datadog, Forrester)

Weaknesses

Shrinking Growth

Datadog, like its peers, has not seen this shrinkage in growth and is seeing cyclical conditions for perhaps the first time in their existence.

The cloud and infrastructure markets are under a lot of stress in 2023. Growth projections are less than 50% of the past 3 year average and there is little visibility of these improving soon. For example, Datadog grew 66% in the last three years, but now is looking at 25% this year with a resumption to 30% growth in the next 3. Closest competitor, Splunk and Security Monitoring market leader, also saw revenue growth drop to 15% in the last 3, after growing over 30% in the last decade. The smaller MongoDB, (MDB) Snowflake (SNOW) and Confluent (CFLT) are also seeing growth rates shrink from 132% to 51% for Snowflake,48% to 32% for Mongo DB and 51% to 30% for Confluent. And for the big three in cloud, AWS, Azure and Google cloud, it is likely to shrink from the mid-teens for leader AWS to the mid-twenties for Azure.

According to Tech Insider Network, sequential growth from Q4-2022 to Q1-2023 will decline from average of 12% to 2%. Is this a harbinger of a potential industry change? Is secular growth over and we enter a phase when everyone has to really work for their money.

Competitive Pricing

Why does shrinking growth matter? Both Datadog and Splunk have expensive products and with extensive budget cuts are likely to lose their place to cheaper competitors. Neither are profitable on a GAAP basis and cannot afford to lose their R&D spend, which is critical to remain ahead. And while Forrester and Gartner have given Datadog the recognition it deserves, there are several deep pocketed competitors such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM snapping at their heels. Within the APM quadrant for example, Amazon, Microsoft, and Cisco are listed as challengers and Splunk is a visionary. Amazon and Microsoft are embedded across cloud service customers and can add complimentary products to compete in Datadog's segments. In Cloud one can't easily escape the shadow of the big three; furthermore Microsoft, Amazon and Cisco (CSCO) have decades of enterprise selling experience with entrenched relationships.

Opportunities

Under penetrated market: While Amazon did have a weak quarter and is staring at slowing growth in 2023 as well, CEO Jassy had this to say during the Q4 earnings presentation.

Jassy said that “most enterprises right now are acting cautiously,” and looking for ways to “cost optimize.” He said AWS will continue to help customers find ways to spend less money on cloud services. “We are trying to build a set of relationships that will outlast all of us,” he said, rather than focusing only on short-term financial performance. But he also said that Amazon believes that 90% to 95% of all IT spending remains on premises, and that, over the next 10 to 15 years, most of that will shift to the cloud, leaving substantial growth opportunity for AWS.

Datadog too believes that the market is far from penetrated and has an enormously long runway. From Datadog's 2022 earnings presentation.

Datadog TAM (Datadog)

Splunk forecasted a TAM of $100Bn in their Q4-2022 Earnings presentation.

Clearly, there are a lot of opportunities and if the buzz from Generative AI is even remotely close to fruition, there will be no shortage of data to monitor. That alone would create a lot of new applications and use cases.

Threats

The Sputtering Cloud

Splunk and Datadog are dependent on cloud usage and growth and when the cloud sputters, they too get a massive dose of reality. I took a look at the big three to highlight how quickly the growth opportunity has tempered in just a year.

After unprecedented growth over the last decade and demand pulled forward by Covid 19, we are faced with the great reckoning of a slowdown in cloud growth and suddenly, higher comps.

The big three saw a massive deceleration in growth. Amazon's (AMZN) $80Bn Web Services division dropped from 37% growth in Q1-22 to a mediocre 20% growth in Q4-22. Closest competitor, Microsoft's Azure, too, decelerated from 46% to 31%, while Alphabet's Google Cloud also faltered with growth dropping from 46% to 32%. Adding insult to injury was the outlook for Q1-2023. Mighty Amazon did not provide one, with a vague estimate of mid-teens growth. Microsoft did, with a somewhat decent deceleration of only 4-5%, taking growth down to 26% to 27%. Notably, companywide Q1-23 revenue growth for 3 of the Big Tech was 7% to a negative 13%. How the mighty have fallen!

Cloud Growth Decelerates (Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Barron's, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

I point this out even though, I like Datadog and recommended Splunk as a Buy on Declines for the long haul, I'm mindful that growth will be very difficult to come by in 2023, and investors should be very careful about their buying limits as I am.

Open Source Alternatives: Citizen data scientists are playing an important role in bringing open source technology front and center to viable applications in security and data monitoring via Kaggle and GitHub. Products are getting obsolete much faster with transformative AI.

Cheaper Competitors: Market leaders Datadog and Splunk are vulnerable to smaller and nimbler competitors not wanting to be one stop shops like Datadog and charging for data replication through endless data streams. With budget cuts, cancellations and postponements, there is some realization that paying by workload is not necessarily a good choice for smart customers. They also question the need for expanding data, which is a self-propagating mechanism for expanding fees. Smaller niche players are also capable of showing better processes like filtering data into information, instead of vast ingestion of meaningless data that generates more fees and providing clients with faster and more voluminous processing. Clearly, Datadog needs to watch its back with processing and storage fees with the addition of new data streams. Clients might want to move to a fixed fee / non variable cost model so that they're not charged more than once for the same data stream.

Valuation and Investment Case

Great Margins and Cash Flow: Datadog has a lot going for it and I think its model of pure platform, SaaS sales, is the right way to go; they will continue to have the best margins and operating leverage, especially in tighter leaner conditions. Datadog generates a lot of cash of $418 Mn, compared to $427Mn for Splunk on half its revenue, so the model is a great one.

Best in class product: Also, for the last 4 years Datadog spent an average of 37% on R&D, spending money on product and platform improvements, which resulted in great pricing and an excellent gross margin of 82%.

One Stop Shop: The large number of products, encompassing several aspects of the data security and observability chain, is a huge plus.

Catering to smaller customers expands its reach: When you compare it to Splunk below, Datadog's average revenue per customer is 1/3 of Splunk's, which means the target market is clearly wider and it's not priced itself out of the mass market.

Datadog and Splunk (Datadog, Splunk, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

It's growth is also 2X Splunk's, but its valuation or P/S ratio is 2.5X Splunk's. More than its growth rate.

Datadog has the same P/S ratio of 10 compared to Dynatrace's but is forecasted to grow much faster at 30% compared to Dynatrace's 20.

Here are my earnings and revenue estimates for Datadog for the next 5 years, while earnings growth is explosive at 41% and revenue growth at 29%, the P/S multiple of 10.4 is also in a class by itself!

Datadog Financials (Datadog, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Given the harsher environment with budgets cuts, the chances of an earnings and economic recession and tough comps compared to the go years, Datadog is too rich for me at these prices. Paying 10.4x sales for a 30% grower is expensive at $67 a pop. The P/S comes down below 6 only in 2025. Besides, I am also skeptical of a strong second half recovery. Most large companies don't have that kind of operating leverage to turn things around mid-year. As evidenced by several CEO's and commentary from earnings calls, sales cycles have become much longer than in 2021-2022, especially if your average ticket is almost a $100,000 each year.

I priced in Datadog's P/S and P/E's, at a 20% lower price of $55. At that price Datadog look much more interesting at 8x sales dipping to 4.4 by 2025. I would definitely buy at around $55.