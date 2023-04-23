Datadog An Outstanding But Over-Priced Data Monitor

Apr. 23, 2023 1:22 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)SPLK
Summary

  • Datadog's strategy of focusing on platform strength to deliver performance is a competitive advantage resulting in excellent gross margins and cash generation.
  • Its Application Performance Monitoring products are among the best in the industry and vital utility companies cannot do without.
  • An estimated 80-90% of computing is still on premise, leaving a huge runway for growth.
  • That said, cloud growth rates fell drastically in 2H-2022, with little visibility of growth for 2023.
  • Datadog is priced to perfection and far too high for only 25% growth in 2023. It is a great buy at $55, or 20% below its current price of $67.

A dog in an academic cap and tie looks at the HUD menu. Jack Russell Terrier is studying stock charts. brokerage terminal.

inside-studio/iStock via Getty Images

The Observability Top Dog

What does Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) do that is so vital for companies managing large amounts of data? As cloud applications grow and as more migration takes place from On Premise applications, the process

Datadog's history of innovation

Datadog's Products (Datadog)

Datadog customer and product analysis

Datadog customer and product analysis (Datadog, Fountainhead)

Gartner APM Magic Quadrant

Gartner APM Magic Quadrant (Datadog, Gartner)

Forrester AI for IT

Forrester AI for IT (Datadog, Forrester)

Datadog TAM

Datadog TAM (Datadog)

Cloud Growth Decelerates

Cloud Growth Decelerates (Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Barron's, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Datadog and Splunk

Datadog and Splunk (Datadog, Splunk, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Datadog Financials

Datadog Financials (Datadog, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

