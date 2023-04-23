Heartland Value Plus Fund 1Q23 Portfolio Manager Commentary
Summary
- To the growing list of economic challenges that included rising rates and inflation, you can now throw in a banking crisis, which emerged in the first quarter.
- On a positive note, troubles in the banking sector have refocused the markets attention on balance sheet strength, which bodes well for long-term investors.
- In a world where there don’t seem to be any economic catalysts to rely on, we believe it makes sense to focus on companies with compelling self-help strategies.
First Quarter Market Discussion
For months, as the Federal Reserve has been raising rates in an effort to slow inflation, we’ve been waiting for something to break. That’s because we have learned that whenever the Federal Reserve pushes short-term rates above 2-Year Treasury yields—as is the case today—something bad generally happens in the economy.
Well, in the first quarter, that turned out to be the banking crisis. After the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), and Silvergate Capital (SI) in March, along with worrisome headlines swirling around Credit Suisse (CS) and First Republic (FRC), investors were left scrambling to figure out which institutions needed to raise capital quickly to shore up their balance sheets.
As disciplined value investors, we view this as a positive development. Heading into the quarter, there had been indications that fundamental factors such as valuations and earnings were finally being taken seriously again. However, investors hadn’t completely bought in, as they continued to overlook balance sheets in general and leverage specifically. That’s likely to change now, thanks to troubles in the banking sector which in turn have driven up credit spreads.
To be sure, in past crises, the Federal Reserve has raced to the market’s rescue by printing money, which in turn has resuscitated speculation. Complicating matters for the Federal Reserve this time, however, is that inflation remains a front-burner concern, as is the growing federal budget deficit, sovereign debt, and corporate and consumer leverage.
In this environment, balance sheet strength is paramount, especially in the small-cap space as the screws are tightening from a funding perspective. Credit stress typically shows up as the Federal Reserve raises rates, as can be seen by the performance of leveraged loans relative to the Federal Funds rate in the chart below.
|The chart represents Federal Funds Rate Index compared to Leveraged Loan Pricing. All indices are unmanaged. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
At the start of the year, it was challenging enough for smaller companies to raise capital in the fixed income and equity markets. Now the banking market is starting to close. This shines a spotlight on financially sound, well-run businesses with sound strategies, which are traits embedded in our 10 Principles of Value Investing™.
Indeed, in this environment, the types of companies we have always focused on — well-managed companies with little or no leverage, strong balance sheets and consistent free cash flow generation to self-finance their organic growth and raise their dividends over time — stand to benefit going forward.
Attribution Analysis & Portfolio Activity
While we believe the market is moving in our direction, we haven’t seen a big benefit from it just yet. In the quarter, the portfolio outperformed the Russell 2000® Value Index, thanks to relative outperformance in Industrials and Health Care.
In general, we are very comfortable with how the portfolio has been positioned, but we did make some tweaks around the edges later in the quarter to take advantage of what the market was giving. We were particularly focused on opportunities in companies that have compelling self-help strategies. This is because at a time when there aren’t many economic or market catalysts you can rely on, self-help advantages stand out.
A good example is Avanos Medical (AVNS), a medical device company focused on products related to pain management, chronic care, and digestive and respiratory health.
This is a story of addition by subtraction. Avanos, which we added to in the quarter, announced plans to wind down around $35 million of its slowest-growing and least profitable parts of the business and take a restructuring charge. This portfolio optimization could amount to roughly $55 million in gross cost savings. The company’s self-help moves are also likely to boost its EBITDA margin to 22%, up from 16-17% in 2022.
Meanwhile, AVNS has a very strong balance sheet, sporting a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 1. And the stock is quite cheap, trading at approximately 9 times EV/EBITDA based on ’24 estimates.
Outlook
The first quarter proved to be a Tale of Two Markets. Up until the start of March, investors were caught up in a speculative junk rally that all but ignored quality stocks and dividend payers. Then with the banking crisis, the script was flipped very quickly, and financially healthy businesses with strong balance sheets and are back in vogue.
At Heartland, we think those traits, which are found in our 10 Principles of Value Investing™, are always in fashion. Make no mistake: Our portfolio won’t be immune to the effects of a banking crisis and other economic headwinds. But we believe our companies will be less affected than the broader market on the downside.
As Warren Buffett famously said: “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked." We intend to be the ones with swimming suits on ready to uncover real bargains.
Fund Returns (3/31/2023)
|Since Inception (%)
|20-Year (%)
|15-Year (%)
|10-Year (%)
|5-Year (%)
|3-Year (%)
|1-Year (%)
|YTD* (%)
|QTD* (%)
|Value Plus
Investor Class
|9.79
|10.29
|7.69
|7.17
|8.61
|20.56
|-0.77
|0.33
|0.33
|Value Plus
Institutional Class
|9.93
|10.49
|7.95
|7.42
|8.87
|20.85
|-0.52
|0.41
|0.41
|Russell 2000® Value
|9.05
|9.24
|7.24
|7.22
|4.55
|21.01
|-12.96
|-0.66
|-0.66
*Not annualized
Source: FactSet Research Systems Inc., Russell®, and Heartland Advisors, Inc.
The inception date for the Value Plus Fund is 10/26/1993 for the investor class and 5/1/2008 for the institutional class.
