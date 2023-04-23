Sea Limited: Ample Room For Growth, But Competition Is Here To Stay

Apr. 23, 2023 1:53 AM ETSea Limited (SE)
Vektor Research profile picture
Vektor Research
227 Followers

Summary

  • Sea successfully cut its costs, improving its unit economics, and turning its EBIT positive. However, this comes at the expense of GMV growth, which has been a concern for investors.
  • However, we believe that low e-commerce penetration, take rate expansion, large unbanked population offering large potential for digital financial services, and a more rational industry will help drive top-line growth.
  • Still, the competition is here to stay, as social commerce is gaining traction. New players could be aggressive, thus forcing existing players to do more promotions and discounts.
  • We estimate Sea's fair value at $88 per share derived from 10-year DCF (9% WACC, 4% long-term growth). An aggressive 30% margin of safety suggests that an attractive entry price is $62 per share.

iPhone 7 showing its screen with Shopee, Lazada and other online shopping application icon.

Wachiwit

Investment Thesis

We believe that the Southeast Asia and Latin America e-commerce markets remain under-penetrated, and the unbanked population provides opportunities for digital financial services. Cost-cutting efforts slowed GMV growth, but as the industry is heading toward profitability, thus fewer discounts, customers will

Sea's revenue contributors by geographical area

Sea's revenue contributors by geographical area (Vektor Research)

Segments contribution to revenue (%)

Segments contribution to revenue (%) (Vektor Research)

Shopee's transaction fees

Shopee's transaction fees (Shopee)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Sea's sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenue

Sea's sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenue (Vektor Research)

Shopee's unit economics

Shopee's unit economics (Vektor Research)

GMV and e-commerce revenue growth

GMV and e-commerce revenue growth (Vektor Research)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Sea's consensus revenue revision trend

Sea's consensus revenue revision trend (Seeking Alpha)

Sea's consensus EPS revision trend

Sea's consensus EPS revision trend (Seeking Alpha)

MELI's take rate

MELI's take rate (Company)

GoTo Adjusted EBITDA margin as a % of GTV

GoTo Adjusted EBITDA as a % of GTV (Company)

Sea's 10-year DCF valuation

Sea's 10-year DCF valuation (Vektor Research)

Sea's valuation summary per cases

Sea's valuation summary per cases (Vektor Research)

Consensus revenue estimates

Consensus revenue estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Consensus EPS estimates

Consensus EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts' target price

Analysts' target price (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Vektor Research profile picture
Vektor Research
227 Followers
An independent research that aims to produce in-depth fundamental analysis accessible to all investors. For now, we will cover a group of stocks in within the same sector to provide investors with more comprehensive analysis. At times, however, we will write about companies with wide moats and sold at reasonable prices, those that fall out of favor but still retain a turnaround story, and smaller companies that are not well-known by the market but hold significant upside. Please consider clicking the follow and the like buttons if you find our articles detailed and insightful. Thank you.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not an investment recommendation. Please do you own due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.