Mondelez: Impressive And Steady EPS Growth With A Bullish Chart, But Pricey

Apr. 23, 2023
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Earnings season ramps up this week with a flurry of big firms across sectors reporting.
  • I see shares of Mondelez, maker of Oreo, as leaning to the expensive side, but the technical picture is bullish.
  • With a pristine EPS beat rate history, I expect more strong results, but there are emerging headwinds in the industry.

Two Sandwich Cookies

Michael Burrell/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings season presses on. The EPS beat rate among S&P 500 companies has dropped back to 76% as of Friday, April 21, according to John Butters at FactSet. But the heart of the season is now on the doorstep. This

A Big Earnings Week Hits

Wall Street Horizon

Staples Sector Valuation Stretched, > 20x Earnings

FactSet

Food Deflation Is Here - Trouble For Food Products Companies

BofA Global Research

Mondelez: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Valuation Premium Warranted Given Earnings Quality & Strength

Seeking Alpha

Strong Ex-US Growth

Mondelez

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

Not Expecting a Big Move Post-Earnings

ORATS

MDLZ: Bullish Breakout, Price Objective (Technical) To $84

Stockcharts.com

