Earnings season presses on. The EPS beat rate among S&P 500 companies has dropped back to 76% as of Friday, April 21, according to John Butters at FactSet. But the heart of the season is now on the doorstep. This week, 42% of the SPX market cap reports Q1 results, though the Apple profit report does not come until early May.

Coca-Cola kickstarts the week, and another major Consumer Staples firm reports Thursday. I have a hold rating on Mondelez as I love the chart but cannot get over the expensive valuation. Let’s assess the risks, opportunities, and what the options and chart say ahead of the April 27 Q1 reporting date.

A Big Earnings Week Hits

Staples Sector Valuation Stretched, > 20x Earnings

According to Bank of America Global Research, Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is the remaining entity of the original Kraft Inc. (KFT), which spun out its North American Grocery business into a new company called Kraft Foods Group (KRFT). MDLZ enjoys one of the most significant exposures to developing markets across the large CPG players (roughly 37% of revenues), on par with Coke and ahead of multinationals such as Nestle. It is number one or two in every category and region where it competes. MDLZ generated $31.5 billion in net sales and $6.1 billion in EBITDA in 2022.

The Chicago-based $97 billion market cap Food Products industry company within the Consumer Staples sector trades at a high 36.4 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a 2.2% dividend yield, according to the Wall Street Journal.

There are some risks with Mondelez. For starters, the company cited a drop in margins in its Q4 report due to pricing pressures. What’s more, wholesale food prices are now in deflation, so that is a potential challenge for the management team while labor costs remain high. Back in January, MDLZ reported an operating earnings beat while it also topped revenue expectations. Profitability remains strong on this high-momentum stock.

The firm’s defensive nature and high earnings quality make it deserve a high valuation, however. In 2022, MDLZ posted $3.0 billion in free cash flow and executed $2.0 billion in share repurchases while paying out another $2.0 billion in dividends. For 2023, the management team forecasts 5% to 7% organic revenue growth and $3.3 billion in free cash flow.

Food Deflation Is Here - Trouble For Food Products Companies

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a healthy clip for this snack food company. Per-share profits are expected to grow in the 7% to 8% range, or thereabouts, through 2025. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is about on par with what BofA projects. Dividends, meanwhile, are seen rising notably, which would promote a higher yield should the share price hold steady.

What’s problematic, however, is that both MDLZ’s operating and GAAP P/Es are stretched. At last check, the forward non-GAAP earnings multiple is north of 22 – that is more than 20% premium to the S&P 500’s ratio barely above 18. While I like the bottom-line growth, an EV/EBITDA ratio that is several handles above the market’s, and with a stock trading more than 25 times free cash flow as of April 21, the stock is pricey.

I see fair value closer to 20 times earnings. I think a valuation premium is warranted given its earnings strength from a solid assortment of products that are generally better immune to private label shifts as well as high-growth exposure abroad. So, if we apply 20x (above the SPX P/E of 18.2) to NTM EPS of about $3.25, then the intrinsic value is near $65, about 10% below the last price.

Mondelez: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

Valuation Premium Warranted Given Earnings Quality & Strength

Strong Ex-US Growth

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Thursday, April 27 AMC with a conference call immediately after the numbers cross the wires. You can listen live here. The firm also hosts its annual shareholder meeting on May 17.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Options Angle

MDLZ has a stellar EPS beat rate history. According to data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS), the company has topped analysts’ expectations in each of the previous 12 instances. Additionally, the stock has traded higher post-earnings in the last four reports.

This time around, options traders have priced in a small 2.3% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the upcoming quarterly report. Year-on-year earnings are seen falling 5% from $0.84 to $0.80. There have been four analyst upgrades of earnings since the January report with a single upgrade. Given small post-earnings moves, I do not see much juice going long or short the options this week. Let’s focus on the stock price.

MDLZ Not Expecting a Big Move Post-Earnings

The Technical Take

While I see Mondelez commanding a premium P/E for its steady and robust EPS growth rate and defensive earnings quality nature, the stock still looks to the expensive side, but the chart is clearly bullish. Notice in the graph below that MDLZ has jumped above the $68 to $70 range that had been resistance. Shares wiped out some stops under the $57 to $59 zone in its September and October drop last year, but the rebound was swift.

The March breakout implies a bullish measured move price objective to the low to mid-$80s based on the high $60s breakout point and $55 low. Friday’s settle of $71 yields significant upside ahead. Moreover, I like how the RSI momentum indicator confirmed the move with a higher high above the late 2022 peak. Long with a stop under $60 makes sense. Finally, notice how both the 40-week moving average (which is essentially the same thing as the 200-day moving average) is upward sloping along with the very long-term 200-week moving average.

MDLZ: Bullish Breakout, Price Objective (Technical) To $84

The Bottom Line

I am erring on the side of the valuation with MDLZ stock. I don’t believe the stock is due for a major move lower, and upward guidance in Thursday’s report could even make shares properly priced. Still, I am a hold based on the low 20s P/E, which I assert is modestly above where it should be.