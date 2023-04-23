Evolent Health: Another Beneficiary Of Explosive Medicare Advantage Growth

Apr. 23, 2023 2:05 AM ETEvolent Health, Inc. (EVH)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Evolent began life as a software developer but 2018 acquisition of New Century Health has seen it shift into specialty care provision.
  • The company drove revenues of $1.35bn last year, also becoming profitable for the first time. Guidance for 2023 is for ~$1.94bn and EBITDA of ~$900m.
  • The growth of the Medicare Advantage industry has driven Evolent's growth, as the company can help administer better quality healthcare at a cheaper rate.
  • Evolent has grown rapidly via acquisitions and prospects for long-term growth look very strong.
  • The business model is not yet 100% proven but I'd be optimistic Evolent can thrive in the prevailing Value Based Care environment which is replacing fee-for-service.
  • We're about to raise prices at my private investing ideas service, Haggerston BioHealth, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Doctor and patient in conversation, looking at digital tablet

Solskin

Investment Overview - Buoyant Medicare Advantage Market - & Evolent's Role Within It

This week I have been researching listed companies providing services within the newly emergent "Value Based Care" industry, a sub sector of the healthcare / health insurance industry that is viewed

chart

Evolent Health (Seeking Alpha )

chart

Evolent revenues breakdown (10K submission)

chart

Evolent plans to triple adjusted EBITDA (Evolent Presentation)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
8.97K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.