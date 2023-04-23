Dean Mouhtaropoulos

The bull-bear debate on Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has been a fascinating watch. We look at a fund that allows bears to express their views while avoiding direct shorting. We follow that with the main reasons as to why TSLA is likely to be pressured lower.

AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: TSLQ

With the proliferation of ETFs across every asset class and subsector, it was only a matter of time before we started creating products for single stocks. TSLQ does just that and is designed to provide daily inverse leverage to TSLA. According to the website

If you have a short-term bearish view on TSLA, we offer a distinctive ETF that empowers you to trade on that view. It is part of the AXS Single Stock ETF family that seeks inverse and/or leveraged investment results based on the daily performance of a single stock. Intended to be used as a short-term trading vehicle for traders and sophisticated investors who understand the risks and benefits of these type of funds.

This suite of products is growing and currently AXS offers varying degrees of leveraged products on a few individual names as well.

TSLQ Website

The fund has a simple structure with cash and total return swaps combining to form a synthetic short position on the company.

TSLQ Website

Creating this complexity is not exactly cheap, especially considering what ETFs cost these days.

TSLQ Website

The difference between the gross and net expense ratio comes from AXS capping the amount till the middle of this year.

AXS has contractually agreed to waive its fees and/or pay for operating expenses of the Fund to ensure that total annual fund operating expenses will not exceed 1.15% until July 31, 2023.

Source: AXS Investments

Risks

The key risk for an inverse fund is that it is traded by investors who really don't understand how compounding works. If you look above, you will notice that AXS mentions "sophisticated investors" on its website. Here sophisticated means that you at least understand that these daily trading products and just plain problematic over longer timeframes. Since inception, TSLQ has delivered 8.5%, versus negative 29.56% for TSLA.

Data by YCharts

So that works to a rather awful 21% underperformance versus where you would expect this to land. You can argue that perhaps the fees hurt, but that at an annualized run-rate of 1.15% is peanuts. Also, don't forget that the cash held should be earning 3-4% annualized rates over this time frame. All in, the fund came nowhere near delivering, if you bought and held the stock. Of course that is not its intended purpose, but many retail investors use it exactly in this correct manner.

If You Had To Use It...

The fund is great if you want to day trade TSLA from the short side without actually shorting. But if you did decide that you wanted to not heed the warnings and go with a "buy and hold", then here is a factor to consider. You can reduce your risks by using options on this fund. For example, if you bought the fund and sold the $55 Call, you would add a 40.94% annualized yield to your returns.

Seeking Alpha

One geek note here is that this should not be theoretically different than shorting TSLA and selling an out of the money put against that short position. Of course with TSLQ you can do this with as little as $5,276 for 100 shares. The TSLA shorting ride will cost you more.

The Big Picture on TSLA

Bulls can argue about the longer term fundamentals and bears can point out the risks. The main factor that decides where growth stocks like TSLA go over the medium term is the change in earnings estimates. For high multiple stocks like TSLA, the rally can only be sustained by constant raising of longer term estimates. Let us show what we mean. Below is the price chart of TSLA, followed by the earnings estimates for various years. We have tried our best to align the two as they are from different sources.

Data by YCharts Seeking Alpha

Longer term numbers have peaked and continue on their downward trajectory. Analysts are collectively weighing in all the new information TSLA has provided and their verdict is clear. Earnings estimates have definitely peaked for now.

Seeking Alpha

As problematic as this is for the bulls, it gets worse. The first additional factor is that TSLA is due to show 13% earnings contraction this year. This is a massive blow to the growth thesis. Most of these analysts are not even factoring a recession, so there is some downside risk remaining for 2023. The second factor is that, as always, they are projecting a "V" recovery. You can see this in the quarterly numbers.

Seeking Alpha

The final factor is that analysts are still projecting 30% revenue increase for 2024, alongside a 44% increase in earnings. In other words, you guessed it, a big margin expansion. This risk remains underpriced here as EV deployment is achieving scale across multiple manufacturers and price wars don't allow for margin expansion.

Verdict

A quick look at the margins, cars sold and market capitalization for TSLA makes the most important point.

Bernstein

Despite the drop, TSLA is not cheap. Coming full circle back to TSLQ, we think the ETF is an interesting choice for investors wanting to express a negative view on TSLA. One interesting fact here is that total shares outstanding for this ETF peaked in March 2023 as bears threw in the towel.

Data by YCharts

Despite the drop in TSLA price, TSLQ shares outstanding have not rebounded. This is possibly a sentiment indicator suggesting that bearish sentiment is relatively low despite the price drop. Further, shares outstanding for Bull ETFs, like Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL), keeps rising.

Data by YCharts

Sentiment is still overall positive on TSLA despite the huge stock price drop and combined with fundamentals, we see downside risk as high.

