NUSI: Running In Place To Nowhere

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF uses options to generate income and protect downside.
  • The fund employs a protective collar strategy that sells calls to buy puts and pay distributions.
  • Unfortunately, investors end up with a product that does essentially nothing, hedging away both upside and downside.
  • I would avoid this fund.

Young Man Running on Treadmill while Fitness Instructor Motivates Him

CasarsaGuru/E+ via Getty Images

About half a year ago, I wrote that investors should avoid the Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI), as it was promising index-like returns with high income and downside protection, the impossible trinity. With half

Illustrative protective collar strategy

Figure 1 - Illustrative protective collar strategy (nationwidefinancial.com)

NUSI vs. peers distribution

Figure 2 - NUSI vs. peers distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

NUSI YTD returns vs. peers

Figure 3 - NUSI YTD returns vs. peers (Seeking Alpha)

NUSI 6M returns vs. peers

Figure 4 - NUSI 6M returns vs. peers (Seeking Alpha)

NUSI 1Yr returns vs. peers

Figure 5 - NUSI 1Yr returns vs. peers (Seeking Alpha)

NUSI returns since December 2019 vs. peers

Figure 6 - NUSI returns since December 2019 vs. peers (Seeking Alpha)

Nasdaq 100 Index historical monthly returns distribution

Figure 7 - Nasdaq 100 Index historical monthly returns distribution (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

NUSI historical returns

Figure 8 - NUSI historical returns (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.83K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.