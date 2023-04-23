audioundwerbung

Introduction

As an investor focusing on dividend growth stocks, I always seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The utility sector is attractive at the moment. Interest rates are higher. Therefore, utilities must offer a higher yield to compete with treasuries. Long-term investors may find a suitable long-term entry point in the current environment. In this article, I will look at Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), a utility company that operates in two central states and is well-aligned to transition to a more sustainable world.

I will analyze Sempra using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Sempra Energy operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties and natural gas service to San Diego County. The Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas. The Sempra Texas utility segment engages in regulated electric transmission and distribution. The Sempra Infrastructure segment develops, builds, operates, and invests in energy infrastructure to help enable the energy transition in North American markets and worldwide.

Fundamentals

Revenues of Sempra Energy have increased by almost 40% over the last decade. This is an annual growth rate of roughly 3%. Revenues were affected by electricity and natural gas price increases and acquisitions and divestitures—for example, The 2018 acquisition of a majority stake in Oncor for $9.45B. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Sempra Energy to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~3% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has grown much faster during the same period. EPS has grown by 67% in a decade, propelled by sales increases and cost-cutting. This combination allowed the company to grow its EPS despite a significant increase in the number of shares. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Sempra Energy to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~4% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is a crucial metric for dividend growth investors. Sempra Energy has increased the dividend yearly for the past twelve years and has not reduced it for over twenty years. The current dividend yield stands at 3%, and investors should be comfortable with the current payout ratio of 69%. This payout ratio is not unique for utilities as most of their business is a regulated monopoly. Investors should expect a 6%-7% increase annually in the medium term, which is in line with the growth projection of the management in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

Companies tend to return capital to shareholders via buybacks in addition to dividends. Sempra Energy uses share issuance to fund acquisitions and investments as a utility company that must raise capital to grow. Over the last decade, the number of shares increased by almost 30%. Dilution of shareholders should only be used to fund decent growth projects to support EPS growth. If Sempra manages to allocate the capital well, it will not have a significant adverse effect.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio of Sempra Energy, when using the forecasted EPS for 2023, stands at 17.5. This is not a low valuation for a company that grows 6% annually historically. When looking at the chart, it is apparent that the current valuation is in line with the valuation over the last twelve months. The company's valuation varies between 16 and 20, making 17.5 reasonable.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from FAST Graphs shows that Sempra is currently fairly valued. The average P/E ratio of the company over the last two decades was 15, while the current P/E ratio is 17.5. The company's average growth rate over that period was 6% annually, which aligns with Sempra's medium-term growth projections. Therefore, the company is now trading for a slight premium, yet still under fair valuation.

FAST Graphs

Opportunities

Sempra enjoys a great position going into the future. California produces roughly 40% of its energy from renewables, mainly solar and wind. This figure outpaces the national average of around 10%. Therefore, while many peers will have to invest heavily, Sempra has already acquired the needed expertise in the field.

Moreover, while the company has a significant business for natural gas distribution, it also leverages it to be prepared for the future. Sempra is making sure that its infrastructure will be hydrogen ready and is working on building green hydrogen capabilities. It sees it as part of its growth plan, and with so much green energy, it is well positioned to produce green hydrogen, which can later be used for transport and industry.

In addition to the regulated utilities in California, which are well aligned with a more sustainable future, the company also has a business in Texas. The company's business in Texas enjoys a favorable pro-business environment. Some of it, the infrastructure part, is not regulated. The fact that roughly a quarter of the company's earnings are not regulated means that Sempra has more ability to grow its business.

Sempra Q4 Report

Risks

The regulatory environment in California, where the company earns more than half of its earnings, is not as friendly as in Texas or other southern states. It may have an impact on the company's ability to increase prices, and it may also increase expenses as Sempra Energy may have to invest more aggressively in transitioning to renewables than utility companies in other states.

In addition, the company may not have competition in its regulated business, but it does have to compete for investors. As interest rates suddenly increase, investors who flock to utilities have safer opportunities. Short-term treasuries offer almost 5% nowadays, surpassing the current 3% yield. It may negatively impact the share price in the short term if the yields stay that high.

Another risk is the balance sheet. The interest is significantly higher today than a year ago, so the company will have to raise capital at higher rates. It will pressure its earnings, and the company already has high leverage as the debt to EBITDA is now above 6. This high leverage means that the company will not be able to grow through acquisitions or invest heavily without issuing more shares.

Data by YCharts

Conclusions

To conclude, Sempra Energy offers some excellent fundamentals. It grows sales organically and inorganically and manages to increase the EPS and the dividend despite aggressive share issuance. These fundamentals come with substantial growth opportunities and a fair valuation with some risks to consider before investing in the company.

I believe that the shares of Sempra are a HOLD at the moment. The company is doing very well, but as an investment, we, the investors, should seek a better opportunity when it comes to valuation. At the current valuation, there is no margin of safety, and the dividend yield is not attractive enough. I believe shares will be more interesting when the P/E ratio is 14-15, in line with the historical valuation.