Housing Recession Is Over

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets finished mixed this past week as investors weighed a solid start to corporate earnings season against a mixed slate of economic data and a drumbeat of hawkish Fed commentary. Approaching the quarter-way point of earnings season, nearly 80% of S&P 500 components have topped EPS estimates thus far - highlighted this week by solid results from several multinationals and regional banks along with the nation's largest homebuilder - with a prevailing theme of normalizing cost headwinds and stabilizing supply chains amid a broader cooling of inflationary pressures.

As the equity market volatility benchmark calmed to the lowest levels since November 2021, the S&P 500 finished lower by 0.1%, but the Mid-Cap 400 advanced 0.4%. Real estate equities were among the leaders on the week, buoyed by signs of stability in commercial real estate lending markets and data showing a Spring revival across residential markets. The Equity REIT Index advanced 1.5% on the week, with 12-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index rallied 2.3%. Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index were again a notable upside standout this week following encouraging earnings results and housing market data indicating the end of a year-long housing recession.

Benchmark interest rates hovered around the highest levels since the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in early March, lifted by a solid start to earnings season, along with commentary from several Fed officials showing continued support for additional rate hikes. The 2-Year Treasury Yield climbed to 4.17% - up about 5 basis points - while the 10-Year Treasury Yield rose by a similar amount to 3.57%. Six of the eleven GICS equity sectors finished higher on the week, with Real Estate (XLRE) and Consumer Staples (XLP) stocks leading on the upside, while bank stocks also posted a strong week following results from Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS), which showed few hints of contagion in the wake of the banking turmoil last month. Laggards this week included Energy (XLE) stocks as Crude Oil prices pulled back from their 2023-highs while Communications (XLC) stocks also lagged ahead of a jam-packed week of results from mega-cap technology companies.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Consistent with the countercyclical performance trends it exhibited early in the pandemic, the previously-sluggish U.S. housing sector has again emerged as a bright spot in recent months. Data this week showed that NAHB Homebuilder Sentiment - a leading indicator of housing market activity - rose for a fourth-straight month in April, which follows a stretch of thirteen straight monthly declines. Rising to 45 on the headline index with gains in the current sales and future sales sub-indexes, builders attributed improving sentiment to low inventory levels and a moderation in mortgage rates. Home construction data, meanwhile, has started to reflect these improving conditions as single-family starts rose for a second-straight month, the first back-to-back monthly gains since April and May of 2021, which helped to offset a pull-back in multifamily activity. Total housing starts, however, remained lower by 17% from a year ago and remain at levels below that of late 2019 before the pandemic.

Signs of renewed life for housing demand - combined with the moderation in home construction activity over the prior several quarters - have again started to put downward pressure on inventory levels. Existing Home Sales data this week showed that supply levels have again trended back towards historical lows with just 2.6 months of supply at the current sales pace - well below the late 2010s average of 4 months and the longer-term average of over 5 months. Sixty-five percent of homes sold in March were on the market for less than a month. Homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI) - the nation's largest single-family builder - surged more than 8% on the week after topping earnings and revenue expectations and providing strong full-year 2023 guidance. DHI also reported that its cancellation rate declined to 18% in Q2 from 27% in Q1.

Equity REIT Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Real estate earnings season kicked-off this week with reports from a trio of industrial REITs, a pair of office REITs, and from each of the manufactured housing, homebuilder, cell tower, and net lease sectors. Major reports next week include Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) on Monday, Equity Residential (EQR) and Boston Properties (BXP) on Tuesday, American Tower (AMT) and Mid-America (MAA) on Wednesday, Digital Realty (DLR) and Kimco (KIM) on Thursday, and W. P. Carey (WPC) on Friday. We'll publish our REIT Earnings Preview this weekend on the Income Builder Marketplace. Below, we compiled the earnings calendar for equity REITs and homebuilders. (Note: Companies that have not yet confirmed an earnings date are in italics.)

Industrial: A trio of "beat and raise" reports from industrial REITs showed that demand for well-located logistics space continues to significantly outstrip supply. Prologis (PLD) - the largest industrial REIT - advanced 3% after reporting fresh records across several critical operating metrics, including a record-high 11.4% same-store NOI growth for Q1 and record-highs for GAAP and cash leasing spreads at 68.8% and 41.9%, respectively. PLD boosted the midpoint of its 2023 full-year FFO growth outlook by 30 basis points to 9.7%, and boosted its full-year NOI growth outlook to 9.4%. Rexford (REXR) rallied more than 6% after raising its full-year FFO growth outlook to 8.7% - up 150 basis points from its prior outlook, driven by incredible rental rate growth of 80% on a GAAP basis and 60% on a cash basis - an acceleration from Q4. First Industrial (FR) advanced 4% after reporting that it achieved cash rental rate increases of 58.3% in the first quarter - its strongest on record - fueling a 175 basis point boost to its full-year FFO growth outlook to 4.4%.

Manufactured Housing: Equity LifeStyle (ELS) rallied more than 7% after it kicked-off REIT earnings season with a solid report. ELS maintained its full-year 2023 FFO outlook calling for FFO growth of 6.0%, which would be an acceleration from the 5.9% growth reported in full-year 2022. ELS raised its outlook for full-year revenue growth in its core manufactured housing segment by 30 basis points to 6.8% at the midpoint, but revised lower its revenue outlook in its RV & marina segment by 20bps to 5.9% on continued softness in its transient RV segment - an area that has been impacted by higher fuel prices and a post-COVID normalization. Higher-than-anticipated same-store expenses resulted in a 40 basis point downward revision to its same-store NOI growth to 5.1%. Of note, ELS reported that its premiums on its property and casualty insurance increased by $12M - a 58% year-over-year hike - resulting in a 50 basis point upward revision to its full-year expenses guidance. ELS also noted that it entered into an interest rate swap agreement which lowered its variable rate debt as a percent of Enterprise Value to 1.7%.

Office: Results from a pair of office REITs this week showed that conditions for well-capitalized public REITs aren't nearly as dire as conditions faced by their more-highly-levered private market peers. NYC-focused SL Green (SLG) rallied 5% after it reported decent results, noting that it leased 505k SF of space in Q1 and recorded a positive mark-to-market increase of 5.3% on these leases - both significant improvements from last quarter. SLG noted that its same-store cash NOI increased by 5.3% while its Manhattan same-store office occupancy was 90.2% - down from 91.2% last quarter, but reaffirmed its occupancy target of 92.4% by year-end. Brandywine (BDN) slipped 2% after reporting mixed results, affirming its full-year metrics, which call for same-store NOI growth of 3.5% at the midpoint, but anticipates a 15.9% decline in FFO this year. BDN noted that its comparable occupancy rate dropped to 89.0% in Q1 - down 80 basis points from Q4 - while its cash leasing spreads rose 4.2%, a deceleration from the 12.5% increase last quarter.

Sticking in the office sector, asset manager Brookfield (BAM) dipped about 3% this week after it defaulted on a $161.4M mortgage backed by more than a dozen office buildings, primarily in the DC market. Occupancy rates in the 12-property portfolio averaged 52% in 2022, down sharply from 79% in 2018 when the debt was underwritten. Even more painful than the decline in occupancy rates, however, was the surge in interest payments resulting from Brookfield's large variable-rate loan, which nearly tripled the monthly payments from a year earlier. Brookfield joins a growing list of major private-equity firms that have defaulted on office loans, a list that includes Blackstone, Pimco, Brookfield, and RXR - each of which shares a common theme: high loan-to-value ratios that are roughly twice as high as the typical office REIT. Ratings agency Fitch reported last week that the office delinquency rate for Fitch-rated CMBS ticked up four basis points to 1.45% - still very low historically and relatively low compared to retail and hotel properties.

Cell Tower: Crown Castle (CCI) finished lower by roughly 2% on the week after reporting decent results but providing cautious commentary in which it noted that near-term impacts from higher interest rates will result in "minimal dividend growth in 2024 and 2025" after recently exceeding its target of 7-8% annual dividend growth in 2017. CCI quantified the headwind from higher interest rates and the near-term hit from lower Sprint revenues at $350M over the next two years - representing a roughly 10% drag on FFO. Nevertheless, CCI maintained its full-year outlook, which calls for site rental revenue growth of 3.5% at the midpoint of its range and AFFO/share growth of 3.4% - the highest among the four cell tower REITs based on current guidance. Organic contributions to site rental billings - the "same-store" metric for cell tower REITs - increased 6.4% on a nominal basis and 2.9% after adjusting for the impact of Sprint cancellations, and CCI retreated the sub-sector breakdown of 5% growth from towers, 25% from small cells, and 5% from fiber.

Net Lease: Kicking off the earnings slate for the net lease sector, small-cap Alpine Income (PINE) advanced 2.5% on the week after reporting in-line results and maintaining its full-year outlook. PINE has pivoted from buyer to seller in recent quarters, taking advantage of relatively buoyant property valuations to replenish its balance sheet. PINE sold 10 properties for $56.2M during the quarter at a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 6.1%. With the dispositions over the past several quarters, PINE has been able to fully fix all of its floating interest rate exposure and push out its nearest debt maturity to 2026. Given PINE's relatively high variable rate debt exposure heading into the rate hike cycle, however, this deleveraging has come at a sizable cost, with PINE maintaining its outlook calling for a 12.7% decline in FFO. PINE noted that it currently has 10% of its assets in cash and will look to "take advantage of dislocations in the market at attractive risk-adjusted yields.”

Casino: This week, we published Casino REITs: Winners of Blackstone Distress. A success story of the "Modern REIT Era," Casino REITs have been the best-performing property sector since their emergence in the mid-2010s, honing the competitive advantages of the public REIT model to rapidly consolidate the casino industry. Fittingly, the two casino REITs - VICI Properties (VICI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) exemplars in shareholder-friendly governance - have been beneficiaries of distress felt across the darker underbelly of the real estate industry, including Blackstone’s non-traded REIT ("NTR") platform. We compiled statistics on all of BREIT's major acquisitions since its inception and examined the performance of the closest comparable public REIT for each of the 14 deals. BREIT paid an average premium of 43% on its deals for publicly-listed companies, and 9 of the 14 deals are currently "in the red" based on public market comparables. We believe BREIT’s interest in the Cosmopolitan and the Bellagio - two of the five "in the money" deals - are among the most likely assets to be sold next.

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Mortgage REITs rebounded this week ahead of the start of first-quarter earnings season, with the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) advancing 2.3%. Lifted by solid regional bank results and fairly upbeat commentary regarding CRE-backed debt, commercial mREITs focused on office lending were the upside leaders this week, including Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), Seven Hills (SEVN), and BrightSpire (BRSP) which each advanced over 4%. Elsewhere, Franklin BSP Realty (FBRT) gained 2% after it announced the successful completion of the sale of the Williamsburg Hotel - a Brooklyn property that went into default in early 2021 - for $96 million, enough to cover the full principal amount of its loan and approximately $20 million of additional proceeds. Mortgage REIT earnings season kicks-off next Monday with reports from Dynex Capital (DX), KKR Real Estate (KREF), AGNC Investment (AGNC), and Seven Hills (SEVN).

We've kept our eyes on the underlying Residential MBS (MBB) and Commercial CMBS (CMBS) markets throughout the recent banking crisis. Trading roughly flat on the week, these indexes remain in positive territory for the year - a surprise for some, considering the amplified media focus in recent weeks - as downward pressure from wider spreads has been offset by tailwinds from lower benchmark interest rates. CMBS spreads widened from 1.16% at the end of Q4 to 1.42% at the end of Q1 (26 basis points) and have held steady through the first three weeks of Q2, while RMBS spreads widened from 0.50% to 0.63% during the quarter (13 basis points) and have also steady over the past three weeks. We discussed in our Mortgage REITs report how sharp changes in benchmark rates and/or spreads in either direction can wreak havoc on mortgage REITs that are caught over-levered or improperly hedged.

2023 Performance Recap & 2022 Review

Through sixteen weeks of 2023, the Equity REIT Index is now lower by 0.1% on a price return basis for the year, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by 6.8%. This compares with the 7.8% gain on the S&P 500 and the 3.0% advance for the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Within the real estate sector, 10-of-18 property sectors are in positive territory on the year, led by Single-Family Rental, Industrial, and Self-Storage REITs, while Office REITS have lagged on the downside. At 3.57%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has declined by 31 basis points since the start of the year - well below its 2022 closing highs of 4.30%. The US bond market has stabilized following its worst year in history as the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index has gained 3.0% this year.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We'll see another fairly busy week of economic data in the week ahead. The state of the U.S. housing market remains in focus early in the week. On Tuesday, we'll see home price data via the Case Shiller Home Price Index, which is expected to show an eighth consecutive month of declining home prices in February, with the 20-City composite expected to show that prices are now flat on a year-over-year basis and about 5% below recent peaks. We'll see some more-forward-looking data on Thursday with Pending Home Sales data, which is expected to show a third straight monthly increase in March following a stretch of thirteen straight monthly declines. The most important report of the week comes on Friday with the PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation - which is expected to show a continued moderation in price pressures. In the same report, we'll also be looking at Personal Income and Personal Spending data for March, a key read on the state of the U.S. consumer.

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.